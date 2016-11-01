2017 Honda Ridgeline Review
Pros & Cons
- Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
- Has unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multisurface traction
- Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
- Maddening touchscreen audio and navigation interface
- Lacks the low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
- 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-drive version
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
In the context of pickup trucks, the redesigned 2017 Honda Ridgeline offers unheard-of levels of ride smoothness, handling sophistication and overall comfort. In fact, it gives away very little to top-rated family SUVs. Much of this is due to largely invisible design choices such as unibody construction and a four-wheel independent suspension. More obvious is the handsome interior, which borrows most of its parts, features and technology from the highly rated Honda Pilot SUV.
With its two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk, the Honda Ridgeline boasts the segment's most innovative cargo bed; it also happens to be longer, wider and rated to carry the most payload among midsize crew-cab trucks. But the Ridgeline's crossover roots do impose a couple of restrictions that might rankle those who push a truck's limits. Towing capacity tops out at a modest 5,000 pounds. And while the all-wheel-drive system is expert at managing traction, it lacks the low-range gearing and clearance to follow a Toyota Tacoma into the rocks.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Honda Ridgeline for one year and over 21,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We test the practicality of its unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk and even take it off-road. This midsize truck really differentiates itself from the rest of the class and we tell you all about it.
2017 Honda Ridgeline models
The 2017 Honda Ridgeline is a five-passenger, four-door crew-cab midsize pickup that is offered in no fewer than seven trim levels: RT, RTS, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and the Black Edition. The first five are available in your choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but the top two are strictly AWD only.
All of them come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. In typical Honda fashion, there are no options that bridge between the trim levels.
The RT starts off strong with 18-inch alloy wheels, a tow hitch, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button start and a power lock system that includes the tailgate. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system that includes a USB port and a 5-inch screen interface that also displays the rearview camera.
Step up to the RTS and you'll get foglights, body-color door and tailgate handles, keyless entry, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and the HomeLink remote system.
The Sport is essentially the same as the RTS except that it has gray-painted alloy wheels, black exterior trim and red interior footwell lighting.
Next up is the RTL, which has leather seating. The front seats are heated, with an armrest and eight-way power adjustments for the driver and four-way power adjustments for the passenger. All-wheel-drive versions have heated outside mirrors and an acoustic windshield.
Our pick is the RTL-T, which is much the same except for LED daytime running lights and Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera system. The big difference is the 8-inch touchscreen audio system that brings along navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, three more USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio smartphone integration.
Move up to the RTL-E if you want advanced safety gear such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Functional differences include a sunroof, LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, front passenger armrest, power-sliding rear windows, parking sensors, and a two-prong power outlet and LED cargo lights in the bed. It also has an upgraded sound system (with a unique truck-bed speaker system).
Finally there's the Black Edition, which is essentially an RTL-E with black paint, black-painted wheels, black trim, a black headliner and red-accented black leather seats.
Trim tested
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior5.0
Utility5.0
Technology4.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|5.0
|Interior
|5.0
|Utility
|5.0
|Technology
|4.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Safety
Our experts like the Ridgeline models:
- Collision Mitigation Braking (optional)
- This combination of forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking can reduce the severity of front impacts.
- Adaptive Cruise Control (optional)
- This advanced cruise control system manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera (standard)
- A backup camera is essential because it can be hard to see behind a truck, especially with a full bed. It aids trailer hookup, too.
