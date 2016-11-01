  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(194)
Appraise this car

2017 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
  • Has unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
  • Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multisurface traction
  • Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
  • Maddening touchscreen audio and navigation interface
  • Lacks the low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
  • 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-drive version
Which Ridgeline does Edmunds recommend?

The Honda Ridgeline RTL-T is generously equipped and moderately priced, and unlike pricier models, it's available in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It has the heated, power-adjustable leather seats many will want, and its 8-inch touchscreen audio and navigation system plays well with smartphones. But we fully admit the 8-inch touchscreen can be frustrating to use, so those who are willing to rely on their smartphone for navigation could save money and choose the RTL instead.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

In the context of pickup trucks, the redesigned 2017 Honda Ridgeline offers unheard-of levels of ride smoothness, handling sophistication and overall comfort. In fact, it gives away very little to top-rated family SUVs. Much of this is due to largely invisible design choices such as unibody construction and a four-wheel independent suspension. More obvious is the handsome interior, which borrows most of its parts, features and technology from the highly rated Honda Pilot SUV.

With its two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk, the Honda Ridgeline boasts the segment's most innovative cargo bed; it also happens to be longer, wider and rated to carry the most payload among midsize crew-cab trucks. But the Ridgeline's crossover roots do impose a couple of restrictions that might rankle those who push a truck's limits. Towing capacity tops out at a modest 5,000 pounds. And while the all-wheel-drive system is expert at managing traction, it lacks the low-range gearing and clearance to follow a Toyota Tacoma into the rocks.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Honda Ridgeline for one year and over 21,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We test the practicality of its unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk and even take it off-road. This midsize truck really differentiates itself from the rest of the class and we tell you all about it.

2017 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline is a five-passenger, four-door crew-cab midsize pickup that is offered in no fewer than seven trim levels: RT, RTS, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and the Black Edition. The first five are available in your choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but the top two are strictly AWD only.

All of them come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. In typical Honda fashion, there are no options that bridge between the trim levels.

The RT starts off strong with 18-inch alloy wheels, a tow hitch, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button start and a power lock system that includes the tailgate. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system that includes a USB port and a 5-inch screen interface that also displays the rearview camera.

Step up to the RTS and you'll get foglights, body-color door and tailgate handles, keyless entry, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and the HomeLink remote system.

The Sport is essentially the same as the RTS except that it has gray-painted alloy wheels, black exterior trim and red interior footwell lighting.

Next up is the RTL, which has leather seating. The front seats are heated, with an armrest and eight-way power adjustments for the driver and four-way power adjustments for the passenger. All-wheel-drive versions have heated outside mirrors and an acoustic windshield.

Our pick is the RTL-T, which is much the same except for LED daytime running lights and Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera system. The big difference is the 8-inch touchscreen audio system that brings along navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, three more USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio smartphone integration.

Move up to the RTL-E if you want advanced safety gear such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Functional differences include a sunroof, LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, front passenger armrest, power-sliding rear windows, parking sensors, and a two-prong power outlet and LED cargo lights in the bed. It also has an upgraded sound system (with a unique truck-bed speaker system).

Finally there's the Black Edition, which is essentially an RTL-E with black paint, black-painted wheels, black trim, a black headliner and red-accented black leather seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. All Ridgelines use the same engine, transmission, suspension and tires, so the differences boil down to interior features and trim. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E Crew Cab Pickup (3.5-liter V6; AWD; 6-speed automatic).

Driving

5.0
Among pickups, the Honda Ridgeline stands apart because of its unibody chassis, fully independent suspension and torque-vectoring AWD system that improves stability on all surfaces. We like how the 3.5-liter V6 and the six-speed automatic work together. The catch: Off-road potential is limited.

Acceleration

4.5
The V6 engine is smooth, and that gives the Ridgeline an effortless feel around town. And it feels punchy when you floor it to make a pass or merge onto the highway. It took our test truck 7.0 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph at the track, which is tops in the midsize pickup category.

Braking

4.5
Brakes are easy to regulate, and the brake pedal maintains a reassuring firmness in routine daily use. There's plenty of stopping power; our test truck traveled 125 feet in our 60 mph panic-stop test, which is about what we'd expect from a pickup.

Steering

5.0
Accurate steering gives a clear sense of straight-ahead, with effort that ramps up smoothly to provide a reassuring sense of where the truck is headed as you guide it into corners. Steering response feels alert without being too sharp, which makes for easy, carlike driving.

Handling

5.0
A four-wheel independent suspension and unibody construction give the Ridgeline a settled demeanor that is far more polished than that of any traditional body-on-frame pickup. It feels utterly stable and composed, there isn't much body lean, and it is rock-steady when tackling bumpy corners.

Drivability

5.0
The six-speed automatic transmission is simultaneously smooth and decisive and has well-spaced gear ratios. And it works well with the smooth and predictable gas pedal, which delivers response that is neither too touchy nor too lethargic.

Off-road

3.5
The Ridgeline's capabilities are like a crossover SUV's, but with an advanced traction management system that can handle snow, sand and dirt. It's fine for most people, but it lacks the underbody clearance, wheel articulation and low-range gearing that other 4WD pickups have for rockier territory.

Comfort

5.0
The Ridgeline's ride comfort is second to none as far as pickups go, with a much more settled feel that comes from its crossover SUV underpinnings. These roots help with noise suppression, too. The seats and the climate control layout are comfortable and family-friendly.

Seat comfort

5.0
The front seats have a nice shape and thin-yet-supportive padding that provides long-distance comfort. They're broad enough to accommodate larger folks, and effective bolsters prevent those with narrower frames from sliding around. The comfy rear seats are set at a pleasing angle.

Ride comfort

5.0
The Ridgeline is much smoother and composed on a variety of surfaces than the competition because it's the only pickup in its segment with a four-wheel independent suspension. It shrugs off bumps easily, the ride is not harsh, and there's very little head toss or jostling. Carlike, indeed.

Noise & vibration

4.5
There are admirably low levels of wind noise and engine noise. Triple-sealed doors prevent road noise from entering via that route, but some does resonate up through the floor because it uses a unibody, not a separate body and frame. Overall, the Ridgeline is generally quieter than competitors.

Climate control

5.0
All versions except the base-model RT come with tri-zone automatic climate control. Airflow is easy to direct through good-sized front vents, and there are backseat air-conditioning vents, too. The controls make good sense and are easy to use. RTL-level trims and above get heated leather seats.

Interior

5.0
The Ridgeline is very friendly to the driver and passengers alike. It's easy to climb in and out of, the cab is roomier than that of any other midsize competitor, and it's easy to see out. The attractive interior is well built from quality materials, and the controls are well thought out.

Ease of use

5.0
A new console shifter replaces the old model's column shifter, which allows for much simpler stalks for wipers and turn signals. You'll also find useful steering-wheel buttons, clear gauges and an informative 4.2-inch data screen. Most other controls are easy to find and use.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
Step-up height is much lower than in the Toyota Tacoma and even the Colorado, which makes the Ridgeline very manageable for shorter folks and those with limited range of motion. Large front doors open wide, but the rear-seat foot entry clearance is a little tight.

Driving position

4.5
All Ridgelines come with a tilt-and-telescope steering wheel that covers a wide range, and the driver's seat is highly adjustable, especially for height. It's easy for just about anyone to find the sweet spot behind the wheel.

Roominess

5.0
The Ridgeline easily offers the driver and passengers more space than any other midsize crew-cab truck. The differences are most noticeable in terms of the cabin's interior width at the hip and shoulder and and in head- and legroom in the rear seats.

Visibility

4.0
Large windows give a good view out the front and sides, and the blind spot isn't overly large. Mirrors are decent-sized and give good coverage, but we're glad the backup camera is standard.

Quality

5.0
This is a very nicely trimmed truck interior. The material choices and overall design have a family-friendly sophistication that trucks usually don't even bother to attempt, especially in the midsize arena. It's a cut above the rest.

Utility

5.0
The 2017 Ridgeline is a solid cargo hauler, inside and out. The crew cab's short bed is longer than competitors, has a higher payload rating, is the only one that holds 4-foot-wide sheets, and has a lockable in-bed trunk and a two-way tailgate. Not a towing leader, but 5,000 pounds isn't shabby.

Small-item storage

5.0
Multilevel front door pockets are large and offer plenty of options. The rear ones are simpler but are still useful. The center console is deep, has a nice rolltop cover and a sliding phone tray inside. The glove compartment is a good size, and there are plenty of cupholders.

Cargo space

5.0
No midsize truck comes close. The Ridgeline's rear seat bottoms flip up to reveal a broad, flat load floor, but the underseat area can still accommodate a medium golf bag with the seats in use. The crowning jewel is the lockable in-bed trunk, which can hold multiple suitcases or a large ice chest.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
LATCH anchors and top tether fittings are provided in all three rear seat positions. Access is fairly straightforward.

Towing

4.0
Choose the all-wheel-drive Ridgeline if you plan to tow because it comes fully prepped to tow 5,000 pounds. You'll have to add an aftermarket electric brake controller if your trailer needs one, but the Ridgeline provides plug-and-play pre-wire support. Front-drive Ridgelines tow only 3,500 pounds.

Hauling

5.0
Surprisingly, the Ridgeline has the highest payload in its class. Moreover, its dent-resistant textured bed is longer than competing crew-cab short beds, and it alone can fit 4-by-8 sheets on the deck between the wheelwells. The unique in-bed trunk and two-way tailgate are unmatched.

Technology

4.0
The Ridgeline plays well with smartphones, with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto available on higher trims. However, we're not fans of the 8-inch touchscreen audio system because of the poor user-interface experience. A full selection of active driving safety features are available on top-grade models.

Audio & navigation

2.5
Its attractive 8-inch touchscreen is paired with an irritating interface. The wonky touch-sensitive volume slider and small touch zones for basic functions are hard to use, especially when moving. The base audio system without nav has knobs and is refreshingly easy.

Smartphone integration

4.5
Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a USB jack that supports iPod and an auxiliary jack are standard across the board. RTL-T trims and above support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, add a second USB input up front and come with two charge-only USB sockets for the backseat.

Driver aids

5.0
The Ridgeline offers driver aids not offered by the competition, but only on the high-end RTL-E and Black Edition. These include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with lane keeping assistance, cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Voice control

4.0
The voice interface can control phone, navigation and audio functions. Commands need to follow certain guidelines, but some plain-language commands do work. Press and hold the voice button to bypass these and get to Siri's much more sophisticated voice commands via your paired iPhone.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort5.0
Interior5.0
Utility5.0
Technology4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Ridgeline.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.5
194 reviews
194 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Improvements to previous generation are spot on
A.Kuffner,09/01/2016
Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I previously owned the 2007 version of this truck. When I purchased that truck in 2012 I paid 19K and I sold it for 10K (4 years later) after putting 65K miles on it. That is an amazingly low annual cost. I had absolutely no issues with the previous version. *(Update: I have had zero maintenance issues so far. A few dealership trips to tighten a few fit and finish things, that's it) Needless to say, I put a lot of miles on my car and I wanted better gas mileage and something I knew would last me a long time so I looked at the new version. I also loved the versatility of the Ridgeline and the very good road manners. The improvements are perfect. I absolutely love the option to turn off a few cylinders and go into "eco" mode. I even got 30 MPG wile taking a road trip! My average over the first 2200 miles has been a very respectable 23 MPG. *(Update: now with 26500 miles I have averaged 21 MPG mostly city driving. I will still get 25+ on trips, but most of my miles are city) I love the technology and all the bells and whistles, which is why I opted for the Black Edition. So far, I have appreciated the lane departure and front collision warning, but I am still getting used to the beeping when I get close to things. *(Update: I keep all of these assistive technologies on all of the time. They are super helpful and have become a seamless part of my driving) My kids have loved the Apple Carplay and completely taken over the music which sounds incredible in this truck. They also love the truck-bed audio system and controlling it from their phone through Bluetooth. My biggest compliment to this new version is the ride comfort and quality. *(Update: This continues to be my biggest compliment. This is simply a very nice ride!) Clearly Honda made very significant improvements to the sound dampening because it is very quiet in the cabin even at freeway speeds. Everything feels quicker and more nimble. The engine has lots of power especially when eco mode is off. *(Update: I purchased a 3500lb popup camper and it tows beautifully. Lots of power and good control, I always felt secure) I did completely fill the bed and the interior and while the suspension felt a little softer, it was still very secure. The headlights are amazing, I can see things clearly at night. *(Update: Seriously, these headlights are amazing. I am consistently appreciative of how effective they are especially on dark, rainy nights.) I was also so amazed when the brights turned off automatically when I was driving on a country road at night and there was an oncoming car. Yes, the controls for the touchscreen take a little while to get used to, but I actually appreciated that some of the features and settings were limited to when I was not driving so as to not distract the driver. Now that I am used to them I appreciate them, but I do think a physical lever or button for sound would be nice beyond the steering wheel controls. I really like the red accents and lighting but in all honesty, I was disappointed that in this top of the line black edition the red lighting was only in the front seat-wells and door handles and there were none for the back seats. The interior has good quality and soft materials. I did notice that the access to the back seats through the doors is a little less on this new model. Not a big deal but getting bigger things into the back seat is a little more challenging. (Update: I have not been impeded at all by the access in the rear seats, and no one who has ever been a passenger back there has mentioned it.) I really like the new exterior styling, very sleek. While not an overly rugged looking truck, it appeals to me because it looks sophisticated and at home in the city which is where I do the majority of my driving. I do not consider myself an off-roader but I did take this new truck out on the beach and tested out the "sand mode" and it performed with flying colors. My previous version was simply stunning in the snow so I expect the same with this generation. *(Update: I've been through a few snowstorms here including an ice + 10 inch snow event and it performed perfectly even w/o chains) No deals to be had at the dealership, at least not yet while demand is high and inventory is low. Overall, I believe that Honda took the best parts of the Ridgeline (ride quality, performance, versatility, features) and improved each one significantly. They also fixed my biggest complaint with the previous version (16 mpg average in mixed driving). I also fit the demographic Honda was targeting very well: mostly city driver, rarely tows/hauls/offroads but wants the versatility only a truck can provide while also wanting the comfort of an SUV. Bingo! *(Update: my big takeaway after 26500 miles and 19 months: This is a solid, comfortable, versatile and quiet truck that makes me feel secure in all of the driving situations I have been in so far. It has been a pleasurable 26500 miles. I expect many more! Kudos, Honda)
Let's Go Camping !
bob,08/18/2016
RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
On our second weekend of ownership, we took the teenage grandsons to Cownans Gap SP in south central Pennsylvania. Doesn't matter if it's overnight or a week, when camping you have to "load up"; and we did including 4 bikes. The trunk was great, placed backpacks with clothes and bike gear in the water tight cargo space. Carried 1 bike in the bed and 3 on the hitch mounted rack. Round Trip 323 miles of mountains, turnpike and secondary roads... 24.0 mpg ! Everyone was comfortable in the cabin; A/C in the front set at 73; rear 68. Storage under the rear seat was invaluable; no hump, all usable space. Downsized from a 2013 Silverado, didn't need the big truck any longer. The trip proved it. Great Ride, Great Weekend. 2-18-17 Follow Up: Truck has been tremendous, does everything required. Everyone comments on how much room there is in the back seat. I have a short 12 mile commute to work, hilly back roads mostly; getting 18 to 21 mpg. Downsized from a full size pick up. Handles great. No problems in the parking garage. Really satisfied with purchase; no buyers remorse. August 2017: First Year... A Great Year. on vacation, towing enclosed trailer... no problems. Couple next to us Honda and Harley owners, just like us ( who would ever thought... ). August 2018 - 2 years of ownership... People ask me - at the gas station, at a red light - and I gladly tell them about my Ridgeline. Did I tell you that the ladies group "Reserve" the Ridgeline to take on their conference weekends ?? I have no say in the matter. They go, they take the Ridgeline. 8/23/2020 55k miles commuting in and out of the city to work, weekend yard and house maintenance, vacations, weekend get-a-ways... oh and the relatives who ask to borrow the truck -- in a phrase "It's Great". Definitely take a look, take a drive and seriously consider th Ridgeline.
The Truck you need, if not the one you want.
Kaleb G,08/09/2016
RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I liked the looks of the Tacoma and Colorado quite a bit more than the Ridgeline but after test driving all three, there was no doubt in my mind which one I would buy. If not the comfort, then the tech, if not the tech, then the active safety equipment. I absolutely love the fold up rear seats and the trunk bed, well worth the slightly higher bed height
Great features and driving
Kevin Davies,09/24/2016
RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The truck has great visibility, features, handling, and comfort. It combines the feel of driving an SUV or crossover, with a bed. If I wanted a semi, I'd buy one. So, the people that feel that it's 'not a real truck' - whatever, enjoy your 3 mpg and stepladder mounted to the side. You haul the same amount as I do in all likelihood... but yes, I might want something larger if I was towing a yacht or megacamper, or concrete, or something. Then, consider a megatruck.
See all 194 reviews of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Ridgeline models:

Collision Mitigation Braking (optional)
This combination of forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking can reduce the severity of front impacts.
Adaptive Cruise Control (optional)
This advanced cruise control system manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera (standard)
A backup camera is essential because it can be hard to see behind a truck, especially with a full bed. It aids trailer hookup, too.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Honda Ridgeline

Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTS 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTS 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RT 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E is priced between $27,588 and$33,985 with odometer readings between 30000 and78484 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL is priced between $24,995 and$27,975 with odometer readings between 31115 and95572 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T is priced between $27,900 and$31,500 with odometer readings between 31848 and59700 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Sport is priced between $27,995 and$32,517 with odometer readings between 19751 and57494 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition is priced between $34,299 and$34,299 with odometer readings between 15584 and15584 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2017 Ridgelines listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,995 and mileage as low as 15584 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Ridgeline for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,049.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Ridgeline for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,234.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,641.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Honda Ridgeline?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

