Consumer Rating
(113)
2008 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handling is relatively agile and carlike, supremely functional and comfortable interior, useful cargo features, excellent safety content and ratings, dent-resistant composite bed.
  • Rear seat misses the mark regarding comfort, only one engine is available, not much off-road ability, disappointing outward visibility.
List Price Range
$9,000 - $11,500
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a beast that serves many masters? Though not without a few shortcomings, the 2008 Honda Ridgeline offers a happy solution for those seeking a vehicle that melds a truck's utility with a car's easy handling.

Vehicle overview

Most pickup trucks cruising down American roads today are like that oversized bodybuilder at your gym who lives to preen in the mirror. These trucks look rough and tough, but they aren't out there hauling drywall or screeching down mountains. Aside from the occasional trip to Lowe's, they've been thoroughly domesticated by their owners, and their macho truck bodies exist mostly for show.

The 2008 Honda Ridgeline was expressly built for truck buyers who enjoy tame pleasures and, accordingly, do not require the largest, gnarliest rig. Launched in 2006, the truck was Honda's first stab at building a pickup truck, and in true Honda fashion, this crew cab sets out to be most things for most people.

The Ridgeline's platform is a heavily altered version of that used for the Honda Pilot, and it bucks the traditional, "three-box" (engine compartment, cab, cargo box) truck layout by offering a bed that's built right into the cab. The point of this weird genetic engineering was to increase body stiffness, which in turn allowed Honda to tune the truck for a more carlike ride. In addition, the Ridgeline's four-wheel independent suspension (unique in the truck world) endows it with handling that offers un-trucklike smoothness, making it a natural fit for city streets. Another benefit of this singular layout is the innovative features that come with it. Made of steel-reinforced fiberglass composite, the Ridgeline's bed is immune to rust and dents, making a bedliner unnecessary. The floor of the bed is also raised, creating a 4-by-5-foot space whose flatness is not interrupted by bulky wheelwells. Those seeking a secure space for storing items will like the 8.5-cubic-foot locking trunk found in the back of the bed, easily accessed by lifting a hatch in the floor. To gain access to this trunk, the tailgate swings outward from the side in addition to the traditional, downward way.

Just don't plan on kicking up gravel careening down mountain byways. The Ridgeline's natural habitat is urban, and it falters when taken off the paved path. Additionally, it doesn't measure up to other midsize pickups when it comes to towing and payload capacities.

Like its closest competitor, the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, the Ridgeline offers lots of room for passengers, along with enough cargo room and versatility to keep you in good stead on weekend outings. Plus, its smooth handling is a lot more accommodating than most anything else in the midsize truck segment. If you've got modest hauling and towing needs, and no real off-road aspirations, the 2008 Honda Ridgeline could prove to be just the friend you've been looking for in the city.

2008 Honda Ridgeline models

With room for five, the 2008 Honda Ridgeline is a midsize pickup truck offered only as a crew cab. Buyers have the luxury of choosing from four trim levels: RT, RTX, RTS and RTL. Go with the RT for 17-inch steel wheels, a cloth interior, air-conditioning, a CD player, powered accessories, keyless entry and cruise control. The picture gets more appealing with the RTX, which adds alloy wheels, towing preparation and a chrome grille. Move up to the RTS and you get a power driver seat and an upgraded stereo with an in-dash CD changer. Splurge on the premium RTL trim and you'll get a sunroof, heated outside mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio and HomeLink. A navigation system with an integrated MP3 auxiliary audio unit is available as an option, but only on the Ridgeline RTL.

2008 Highlights

For the 2008 Honda Ridgeline, the fabric used for the truck's cloth seats is now a single color rather than two-tone. RTS and RTL Ridgelines get new machine-finish alloy wheels.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the hood is Honda's 3.5-liter single-overhead-cam V6, which in this application generates 247 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is paired with a five-speed automatic that's equipped with a transmission cooler. Buyers also get a standard all-wheel-drive system (which Honda has labeled VTM-4, or Variable Torque Management four-wheel drive). The 2008 Honda Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds and is capable of hauling payloads of up to 1,550 pounds.

Safety

Investigate the Ridgeline's list of standard safety features and you'll find antilock disc brakes with brake assist, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction control and stability control are also standard. The Ridgeline earned a perfect five out of five stars for its protection of occupants in both frontal and side-impact crashes in tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Driving

The quiet-riding Ridgeline is a pleasant companion, getting you there with comfort and ease. Steering is tight, with just the right amount of resistance and feedback, and the ride is very soft and carlike. The only major annoyance is poor outward visibility. On-road handling is very responsive for a pickup, but off-road trail runs are not the Ridgeline's forte. Likewise, the V6 is smooth, with plenty of power for cruising, but lacks the low-end grunt needed for bigger hauling jobs. Taken on the whole, the 2008 Honda Ridgeline makes sense for buyers who don't put heavy-duty demands on their trucks. However, serious off-roaders will be better off with the more rugged Nissan Frontier or Toyota Tacoma.

Interior

Slide into the Honda Ridgeline and you'll find front bucket seats that are firm, well-shaped and comfortable. Still, some drivers might be irked by the absence of a telescoping steering wheel. There's more rear legroom than you'll find in many midsize pickups, but if you're a rear passenger, don't expect too much in the way of comfort. The Ridgeline offers no shortage of interior storage compartments, and additional cargo space is available by flipping up its 60/40-split rear seat. Go exploring beneath the truck's 5-foot-long bed and you'll find a hidden lockable trunk with a drain plug that allows it to pull double duty as a cooler. You'll also find that the truck's spare tire is inconveniently located inside the trunk  which means that in the event of a flat, you'll have to unload the bed and the trunk to access the spare.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Honda Ridgeline.

5(76%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
113 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 113 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One great vehicle!
Chris,04/09/2009
Have had this one year and nearly 15000 miles. This has been all I had expected and more. It drives more like a car than a truck, and yet is incredibly spacious and has lots of novel features. It is wide enough to put a mountain bike inside the back (putting the seats up) without having to take off the front wheel. You can comfortably sit 3 across the back, or fit a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the bed. A lot has been written about this truck, so I really will only add that I am more impressed with this truck after owning it for a year than I was when I first bought it! The only negative I can think of is the gas mileage is mediocre. I average 17, but have gotten as high as 22 on the highway.
Great truck
TJH,09/04/2010
I bought this truck because I needed something for 4 adults with light hauling capacity. Additionally, Hondas are very reliable and the build quality on this truck is amazing. I expect, like my 2000 Accord, it will run for a long time with out serious repairs. The handling and comfort are excellent in all weather. This truck will handle all road conditions with confidence. I recently took it off road through some very rugged trails near the ANF and it got me there and back with ease. It is big and heavy and you pay for that in gas mileage. I consistently get 20 mpg on the highway, however I don't mind as the view, safety and comfort while driving are worth it.
My Barbie Truck
Mike,12/26/2015
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Awesome car, ours has low miles for the age. We have ~60K miles on it and it is running strong. No major issues and its great for my wife. My only complaint is that it is a little tight with a full sized car seat in the back. However, I am 6' tall and feel like I have not had an issue feeling like it was not roomy enough.
if it only had 300h.p.
redc5vete,09/04/2014
I really enjoy this truck. gets more compliments than my 02 vette. I do have aftermarket 22 inch chrome wheels though. with lo-pro tires and the Ridgelines Formal Black color it is awesome. Never had any trouble from it except when I ran hi-test bp in it. after a while I had spark knock which went away fast after going back to reg. its only low mark is it's an inch to short in legroom for a 6 foot man. I do recommend changing the Trans., Power steering, and diff. fluids after 50000 miles. the shift and wheel turn improvement was tremendous. only a $200 dollar job at a service station. the 2 way tailgate, wet/dry trunk and luxury amenities are just icing on the cake
See all 113 reviews of the 2008 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
247 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Honda Ridgeline

Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline Overview

The Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navi (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL is priced between $11,500 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 92195 and92195 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 148178 and148178 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Ridgelines listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 92195 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline.

Can't find a used 2008 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Ridgeline for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,593.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Ridgeline for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,428.

