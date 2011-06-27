Vehicle overview

Most pickup trucks cruising down American roads today are like that oversized bodybuilder at your gym who lives to preen in the mirror. These trucks look rough and tough, but they aren't out there hauling drywall or screeching down mountains. Aside from the occasional trip to Lowe's, they've been thoroughly domesticated by their owners, and their macho truck bodies exist mostly for show.

The 2008 Honda Ridgeline was expressly built for truck buyers who enjoy tame pleasures and, accordingly, do not require the largest, gnarliest rig. Launched in 2006, the truck was Honda's first stab at building a pickup truck, and in true Honda fashion, this crew cab sets out to be most things for most people.

The Ridgeline's platform is a heavily altered version of that used for the Honda Pilot, and it bucks the traditional, "three-box" (engine compartment, cab, cargo box) truck layout by offering a bed that's built right into the cab. The point of this weird genetic engineering was to increase body stiffness, which in turn allowed Honda to tune the truck for a more carlike ride. In addition, the Ridgeline's four-wheel independent suspension (unique in the truck world) endows it with handling that offers un-trucklike smoothness, making it a natural fit for city streets. Another benefit of this singular layout is the innovative features that come with it. Made of steel-reinforced fiberglass composite, the Ridgeline's bed is immune to rust and dents, making a bedliner unnecessary. The floor of the bed is also raised, creating a 4-by-5-foot space whose flatness is not interrupted by bulky wheelwells. Those seeking a secure space for storing items will like the 8.5-cubic-foot locking trunk found in the back of the bed, easily accessed by lifting a hatch in the floor. To gain access to this trunk, the tailgate swings outward from the side in addition to the traditional, downward way.

Just don't plan on kicking up gravel careening down mountain byways. The Ridgeline's natural habitat is urban, and it falters when taken off the paved path. Additionally, it doesn't measure up to other midsize pickups when it comes to towing and payload capacities.

Like its closest competitor, the Ford Explorer Sport Trac, the Ridgeline offers lots of room for passengers, along with enough cargo room and versatility to keep you in good stead on weekend outings. Plus, its smooth handling is a lot more accommodating than most anything else in the midsize truck segment. If you've got modest hauling and towing needs, and no real off-road aspirations, the 2008 Honda Ridgeline could prove to be just the friend you've been looking for in the city.