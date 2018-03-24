Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E27,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,348$1,456 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T40,262 miles
$27,989$2,097 Below Market
- 25,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$1,855 Below Market
- 43,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,500$3,039 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E32,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,499$1,779 Below Market
- 21,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,050
- 39,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,895$2,538 Below Market
- 31,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,988
- 20,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$725 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T22,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,999$1,480 Below Market
- 26,696 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,777
- 14,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,491
- 9,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,847$1,613 Below Market
- 4,392 milesDelivery Available*
$32,590
- 2,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,998
- 10,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$1,437 Below Market
- 18,553 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,386
- 39,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998$300 Below Market
Dan Wells,09/25/2017
RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After much deliberation and some arm twisting by my wife I purchased a White Diamond Pearl RTL-E. I have owned a lot of trucks in the past: a Ford Ranger, 2 Mazdas, an F150 and 4 Tundras. The Ridgeline by far is the nicest truck I've owned. The Ranger and Mazdas were underwhelming to say the least whereas the F150 and Tundras were way more truck than I needed. Like most truck owners 95% of the time my truck is used just like a car, as a mode of transportation. The other 5% of the time it's used to haul mulch, appliances, furniture, tow a utility trailer with a zero turn mower and about 4 times a year it's called on to tow our 4500# camper. Like most people I don't do any serious off roading, rock crawling or mogul jumping. Honda is the only manufacturer that has its priorities right in building the Ridgeline. They built a vehicle that guys (and gals) like me "need" first of all and then did a great job of giving us a few things we want. I "need" a truck that's easy to get in and out of (I'm 65), gets decent gas mileage, is relatively easy to maneuver and park, does not swallow my garage, can haul a decent amount of stuff and most importantly can tow close to 5,000#s. The Ridgeline is the only truck that checks all those "need" boxes. My last truck, a Tundra, only checked the last 2. It was a great truck but way more truck than I needed. While Honda was at it they gave owners a few wants: a car like ride, an awesome sounding audio system, a super quiet ride and most of all great reliability. My biggest concern is its ability to tow my Jayco X18D camper. The Tundra did a great job, no question about that. With the same brake controller and weight distribution hitch, the Ridgeline does exceedingly well. And amazingly with the camper hooked up the rear of the Ridgeline only squats a half an inch! The Tundra squatted an inch and a half. I am certain Honda has "overbuilt" this truck to cope with a 5,000# trailer, camper, boat etc. I believe they have settled on that tow limit for liability reasons and not on the Ridgeline's actual towing ability. According to the sticker on the hitch the truck is rated for a 600# max hitch weight. Hitch weights are always rated at 10% of the max towing ability, thus I'm sure the Ridgeline could safely tow 6,000#s. And as a daily driver the Ridgeline really shines. We recently took a vacation from Ohio to Florida and averaged 26mpg. Way better than the Tundras 17-18. The ride is so smooth and quiet that it truly is on par with, if not exceeds our '14 Lexus GS350. For a truck it's simply amazing. Thanks Honda for building a truck, that if most truck owners were honest, would admit it's all the truck they "need." Update 3/24/18: my Ridgeline is everything I hoped it would be and more. Although I still haven't warmed up to the looks, especially the Pilotesque appearance of the front end, the truck (yes it's a truck) does everything I demand of it very well. We have since sold our Lexus as I prefer taking the Ridgeline if we travel any distance because the seating position is more comfortable to me and the mpg is the same. It also has more safety technology like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic bright lights...and I love Apple Car Play. I have 7,000 miles on the truck and outside of the tailgate occasionally sticking when I try to drop it, I have not had any issues. I foresee long term ownership of my Ridgeline unless Honda decides to differentiate the looks from the Pilot and make it tougher looking. Then I may just buy another.
