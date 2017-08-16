  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(80)
2018 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
  • Unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
  • Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multisurface traction
  • Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
  • Maddening touchscreen audio and navigation interface
  • Lacks the low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
  • 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-drive version
  • Sensitive driver aids are frustrating to use
Which Ridgeline does Edmunds recommend?

Since it's relatively well-equipped but not completely over the top, we recommend the Honda Ridgeline RTL-T trim level. It's available in either front- or all-wheel drive and it has interior creature comforts such as heated and power-adjustable leather seats and a more visually pleasing 8-inch touchscreen audio and navigation system. The 8-inch touchscreen can be frustrating to use, though, so if you use your smartphone for navigation you could save money and choose the RTL or Sport trim level instead.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.6 / 10

Here's all you really need to know: The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is the most well-rounded midsize truck on the market today. Sure, its 5,000-pound tow rating doesn't look as impressive on paper as some competitors', and it can't crawl over desert rock formations as easily as some specially tuned models. But it's comfortable and versatile and offers most of the utility you're looking for. It also avoids most of the drawbacks associated with pickup ownership.

Redesigned and reintroduced just a year ago, the Ridgeline is different than its main midsize competitors. The Ridgeline is built on a unibody design rather than a more traditional body-on-frame setup, plus it gets independent suspension all around. This translates to a better ride quality and handling that's more like a car's than a truck's. It also has a highly versatile cargo bed. There's a big in-bed trunk that you can use to store various items, and the bed can hold full 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood down flat. Inside the cabin, the Ridgeline has plenty of room for you and your passengers.

While the Ridgeline doesn't have the tough styling or image of other trucks, we think it's the smarter choice for the vast majority of owners. It will get all your truck tasks done, and then some.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Ridgeline as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds owned a Honda Ridgeline for one year and over 21,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We test the practicality of its unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk and even take it off-road. This midsize truck really differentiates itself from the rest of the class, and we tell you all about it. There are no significant differences between the 2018 Honda Ridgeline and our long-term truck, so our observations still apply.

2018 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is a four-door, crew-cab-only midsize pickup that is offered in six trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and the Black Edition. The RT is available with front-wheel drive only, while the Sport and RTL are available with front- or all-wheel drive. The RTL-E and Black Edition are AWD only. All come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The base trim level RT has a decent amount of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a tow hitch, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button start, and a power lock system that includes the dual-action tailgate. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system that includes a USB port and a 5-inch screen interface that also displays the rearview camera.

Step up to the Sport and you'll get foglights, gray-painted alloy wheels, body-color door and tailgate handles, keyless entry, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and the HomeLink remote system.

Next up is the RTL, which has leather seating. The front seats are heated, with an armrest and eight-way power adjustments for the driver and four-way power adjustments for the passenger. All-wheel-drive versions have heated outside mirrors and a noise-reducing windshield.

Our pick is the RTL-T, which adds LED daytime running lights and Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera system. It also upgrades to the 8-inch touchscreen audio system that brings along a more powerful seven-speaker audio system, navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, three more USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio smartphone integration.

Move up to the RTL-E if you want advanced safety gear such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Functional differences include a sunroof, LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, front passenger armrest, a power-sliding rear window, parking sensors, and a two-prong power outlet and LED cargo lights in the bed. It also has an upgraded sound system with a unique truck-bed speaker system.

Finally there's the Black Edition, which is essentially an RTL-E with black paint, black-painted wheels, black trim, a black headliner and red-accented black leather seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. All Ridgelines use the same engine, transmission, suspension and tires, so the differences boil down to interior features and trim. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E Crew Cab (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Ridgeline has received no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's 2018 Honda Ridgeline.

Driving

9.0
Among pickups, the Honda Ridgeline stands apart because of its unibody chassis, fully independent suspension and torque-vectoring AWD system that improves stability on all surfaces. We like how the 3.5-liter V6 and the six-speed automatic work together. The catch: Off-road potential is limited.

Acceleration

9.0
The V6 engine is smooth, which gives the Ridgeline an effortless feel around town. And it feels punchy when you floor it to make a pass or merge onto the highway. It took our test truck 7 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph at the track, which is tops in the midsize pickup category.

Braking

9.0
The brakes are easy to regulate, and the brake pedal maintains a reassuring firmness in routine daily use. There's plenty of stopping power; our test truck traveled 125 feet in our panic-stop test from 60 mph, which is about what we'd expect from a pickup.

Steering

9.0
Accurate steering gives a clear sense of what's straight ahead, with effort that ramps up smoothly to provide a reassuring sense of where the truck is headed as you guide it into corners. The steering response feels alert without being too sharp, which makes for easy, carlike driving.

Handling

10.0
A four-wheel independent suspension and unibody construction give the Ridgeline a settled demeanor that is far more polished than that of any traditional body-on-frame pickup. It feels utterly stable and composed, there isn't much body lean, and it is rock-steady when tackling bumpy corners.

Drivability

9.5
The six-speed automatic transmission is simultaneously smooth and decisive and has well-spaced gear ratios. And it works well with the smooth and predictable gas pedal, which delivers response that is neither too touchy nor too lethargic.

Off-road

6.0
The Ridgeline's capabilities are like a crossover SUV's, but with an advanced traction management system that can handle snow, sand and dirt. It's fine for most people, but it lacks the underbody clearance, wheel articulation and low-range gearing that other 4WD pickups have for rockier territory.

Comfort

9.0
The Ridgeline's ride comfort is second to none as far as pickups go, with a much more settled feel that comes from its crossover SUV underpinnings. These roots help with noise suppression, too. The seats and the climate control layout are comfortable and family-friendly.

Seat comfort

9.0
The front seats have a nice shape and thin yet supportive padding that provides long-distance comfort. They're broad enough to accommodate larger folks, and effective bolsters prevent those with narrower frames from sliding around. The comfy rear seats are set at a pleasing angle.

Ride comfort

10.0
The Ridgeline is much smoother and composed on a variety of surfaces than the competition because it's the only pickup in its segment with a four-wheel independent suspension. It shrugs off bumps easily, the ride is not harsh, and there's very little head toss or jostling. Carlike indeed.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There are admirably low levels of wind noise and engine noise. The triple-sealed doors prevent road noise from entering there, but some noise does resonate up through the floor because it uses a unibody, not a separate body and frame. Overall, the Ridgeline is generally quieter than competitors.

Climate control

8.5
All versions except the base-model RT come with tri-zone automatic climate control. Airflow is easy to direct through good-size front vents, and there are backseat air-conditioning vents, too. The controls make good sense and are easy to use. RTL-level trims and above get heated leather seats.

Interior

9.0
The Ridgeline is very friendly to the driver and passengers alike. It's easy to climb in and out of, the cab is roomier than that of any other midsize competitor, and it's easy to see out. The attractive interior is well-built from quality materials, and the controls are well thought out.

Ease of use

9.0
You'll find useful steering wheel buttons, clear gauges and an informative 4.2-inch data screen inside the Ridgeline. Most other controls are easy to find and use. But note that the touchscreen, discussed in our Technology section, isn't as good.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The step-up height is much lower than in the Toyota Tacoma and even the Colorado, which makes the Ridgeline very manageable for shorter folks and those with limited range of motion. The large front doors open wide, but the rear-seat foot entry clearance is a little tight.

Driving position

8.0
All Ridgelines come with a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel that covers a wide range, and the driver's seat is highly adjustable, especially for height. It's easy for just about anyone to find the sweet spot behind the wheel.

Roominess

10.0
The Ridgeline easily offers the driver and passengers more space than any other midsize crew-cab truck. The differences are most noticeable in terms of the cabin's interior width at the hip and shoulder and and in head- and legroom in the rear seats.

Visibility

8.0
Large windows give a good view out the front and sides, and the blind spot isn't overly large. The mirrors are decent-size and give good coverage, but we're glad the backup camera is standard.

Quality

9.0
This is a very nicely trimmed truck interior. The material choices and overall design have a family-friendly sophistication that trucks usually don't even bother to attempt, especially in the midsize arena. It's a cut above the rest.

Utility

9.5
The Ridgeline is a solid cargo hauler. Compared to rivals, it has a higher payload rating and is the only one that holds 4-foot-wide plywood sheets, and its crew cab's short bed is longer. It also has a lockable in-bed trunk and a two-way tailgate. Not a towing leader, but 5,000 pounds isn't shabby.

Small-item storage

9.0
The multilevel front door pockets are large and offer plenty of options. The rear ones are simpler but are still useful. The center console is deep and has a nice rolltop cover and a sliding phone tray inside. The glove compartment is a good size, and there are plenty of cupholders.

Cargo space

10.0
No midsize truck comes close. The Ridgeline's rear-seat bottoms flip up to reveal a broad, flat load floor, but the underseat area can still accommodate a medium golf bag with the seats in use. The crowning jewel is the lockable in-bed trunk, which can hold multiple suitcases or a large ice chest.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
LATCH anchors and top tether fittings are provided in all three rear-seat positions. Access is fairly straightforward.

Towing

7.0
Choose the all-wheel-drive Ridgeline if you plan to tow since it comes fully prepped to tow 5,000 pounds. You'll have to add an aftermarket electric brake controller if your trailer needs one, but the Ridgeline provides plug-and-play pre-wire support. Front-wheel-drive models tow only 3,500 pounds.

Hauling

10.0
Surprisingly, the Ridgeline has the highest payload in its class. Moreover, its dent-resistant textured bed is longer than competing crew-cab short beds, and it alone can fit 4-by-8-foot plywood sheets on the deck between the wheelwells. The unique in-bed trunk and two-way tailgate are unmatched.

Technology

8.0
The Ridgeline plays well with smartphones, with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto available on higher trims. However, we're not fans of the 8-inch touchscreen audio system because of the poor user-interface experience. A full selection of active driving safety features are available on top-grade models.

Audio & navigation

5.0
Its attractive 8-inch touchscreen is paired with an irritating interface. The wonky touch-sensitive volume slider and small touch zones for basic functions are hard to use, especially when moving. The base audio system without nav has knobs and is refreshingly easy.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a USB jack that supports iPod and an auxiliary jack are standard across the board. RTL-T trims and above support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, add a second USB input up front, and come with two charge-only USB sockets for the back seat.

Driver aids

8.0
The Ridgeline offers driver aids (such as adaptive cruise and forward collision alerts) not offered by some rivals, but only on the high-end RTL-E and Black Edition. Thing is, the systems can be very sensitive, and our test car had many inexplicable false alarms.

Voice control

8.0
The voice interface can control phone, navigation and audio functions. Commands need to follow certain guidelines, but some plain-language commands do work. Press and hold the voice button to bypass these and get to Siri's much more sophisticated voice commands via your paired iPhone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Ridgeline.

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda gets it right!
Dan Wells,09/25/2017
RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After much deliberation and some arm twisting by my wife I purchased a White Diamond Pearl RTL-E. I have owned a lot of trucks in the past: a Ford Ranger, 2 Mazdas, an F150 and 4 Tundras. The Ridgeline by far is the nicest truck I've owned. The Ranger and Mazdas were underwhelming to say the least whereas the F150 and Tundras were way more truck than I needed. Like most truck owners 95% of the time my truck is used just like a car, as a mode of transportation. The other 5% of the time it's used to haul mulch, appliances, furniture, tow a utility trailer with a zero turn mower and about 4 times a year it's called on to tow our 4500# camper. Like most people I don't do any serious off roading, rock crawling or mogul jumping. Honda is the only manufacturer that has its priorities right in building the Ridgeline. They built a vehicle that guys (and gals) like me "need" first of all and then did a great job of giving us a few things we want. I "need" a truck that's easy to get in and out of (I'm 65), gets decent gas mileage, is relatively easy to maneuver and park, does not swallow my garage, can haul a decent amount of stuff and most importantly can tow close to 5,000#s. The Ridgeline is the only truck that checks all those "need" boxes. My last truck, a Tundra, only checked the last 2. It was a great truck but way more truck than I needed. While Honda was at it they gave owners a few wants: a car like ride, an awesome sounding audio system, a super quiet ride and most of all great reliability. My biggest concern is its ability to tow my Jayco X18D camper. The Tundra did a great job, no question about that. With the same brake controller and weight distribution hitch, the Ridgeline does exceedingly well. And amazingly with the camper hooked up the rear of the Ridgeline only squats a half an inch! The Tundra squatted an inch and a half. I am certain Honda has "overbuilt" this truck to cope with a 5,000# trailer, camper, boat etc. I believe they have settled on that tow limit for liability reasons and not on the Ridgeline's actual towing ability. According to the sticker on the hitch the truck is rated for a 600# max hitch weight. Hitch weights are always rated at 10% of the max towing ability, thus I'm sure the Ridgeline could safely tow 6,000#s. And as a daily driver the Ridgeline really shines. We recently took a vacation from Ohio to Florida and averaged 26mpg. Way better than the Tundras 17-18. The ride is so smooth and quiet that it truly is on par with, if not exceeds our '14 Lexus GS350. For a truck it's simply amazing. Thanks Honda for building a truck, that if most truck owners were honest, would admit it's all the truck they "need." Update 3/24/18: my Ridgeline is everything I hoped it would be and more. Although I still haven't warmed up to the looks, especially the Pilotesque appearance of the front end, the truck (yes it's a truck) does everything I demand of it very well. We have since sold our Lexus as I prefer taking the Ridgeline if we travel any distance because the seating position is more comfortable to me and the mpg is the same. It also has more safety technology like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic bright lights...and I love Apple Car Play. I have 7,000 miles on the truck and outside of the tailgate occasionally sticking when I try to drop it, I have not had any issues. I foresee long term ownership of my Ridgeline unless Honda decides to differentiate the looks from the Pilot and make it tougher looking. Then I may just buy another.
Tacoma killer
C parker,06/08/2018
RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Hands down best driving truck or car I've owned. My Last Tacoma rode like short bed jeep and terrible gas mileage. Getting 23 in town and solid 28 hwy. Not bad awd truck. This blows my Tacoma TRD 4wl out of the water. Just don't take ridgeline true off Rd. Not much clearance, and I can't find engine skid plate yet, it needs one.
2018 Black Edition
OlMnRvr,10/17/2017
Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I drove Chevy, Ford, and Dodge pickups before the Honda. The Honda Ridgeline fit the needs of our family better than the others. The ride is better than any vehicle I've owned or test drove. The 6 cylinder offers great acceleration as well as a 5000 pound towing capacity which is more than I'll ever need. The heated leather seats adjust to any position I need and I can preset my own adjustment as well as one for my wife. The rear seats will accommodate average sized people with no problem and if necessary a 6+ footer could fit. It would be nice if the rear doors would open wider however. The lockable waterproof trunk in the floor of the truck bed provides exceptional space and the dual action tailgate should be an industry standard. The tech stuff on this vehicle is fantastic and will help make me a safer driver. The biggest bonus with this truck is the MPG. Previous reviews I read said the gas mileage was in the low 20's but I've found that by driving the speed limit with the ECON button on I've averaging over 30 mpg on the highway (highest was 33.8) and about 26 mpg in town. I could not be more pleased with the Black Edition Honda Ridgeline and would recommend this truck to anyone.
If a Ford F150 and a Honda Accord had a baby....
Jeff Behm,11/29/2017
RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
...it would be like this. Overall, the 2018 Ridgeline is an excellent utility vehicle. Let's say you need something more versatile than a typical SUV, but you don't really need a full-on, full-size pickup truck. The Ridgeline may be your perfect choice, as it was for me. I can carry sheets of plywood in the bed, my dog in the crew cab area (comfortably & safely) and the front seat area is very roomy and comfortable. Plus, this "truck" rides and handles way better than any full size pickup I've driven. It handles & drives pretty much like a larger Accord -- which is to say -- really well. So far I am averaging about 23 mpg on regular gas, but my previous experience with Hondas ( 6 of them) tells me that after break-in, the gas mileage should rise about 10 to 15 %. On the highway, I've gotten 25.5 with the Eco button on. I just LOVE the lockable, HUGE trunk in the rear of the bed. It's so useful! Gripes? Although the engine has plenty of power, you really have to boot the accelerator to access that power. Not much down low. The lack of a volume knob on the infotainment system is just plain dumb. The touchscreen does not react fast enough, and can be distracting while driving. Honda needs to bring back the volume knob and tuning knob. The infotainment set up on current Mazda's (like my 2017 CX-5) is much better & easier to use. Also the paint job on the vehicle is very mediocre, and not what it should be on a $40K vehicle. Doesn't really have too much shine or depth to it. Paint on current Mazda's & Nissans is MUCH nicer. Finally, I had a serious airbag safety system failure, just ninety minutes into owning the vehicle. Luckily, my originating Honda dealer and my local Honda dealer were wonderful in helping me, but it took a week to fix the vehicle and in the meantime Honda of America was no help at all. Very disappointing. Finally, they came through, but it was really my two dealers that I worked with who saved the day.
Features & Specs

Safety

Our experts like the Ridgeline models:

Collision Mitigation Braking (optional)
Warns the driver of possible forward collisions and engages the brakes to reduce the severity of front impacts.
Adaptive Cruise Control (optional)
Manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera (standard)
Gives the driver a clear view behind the truck, which can be especially useful when the bed or cabin are full or when connecting a trailer.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

