2018 Honda Ridgeline Review
Pros & Cons
- Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
- Unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multisurface traction
- Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
- Maddening touchscreen audio and navigation interface
- Lacks the low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
- 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-drive version
- Sensitive driver aids are frustrating to use
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Ridgeline does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.6 / 10
Here's all you really need to know: The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is the most well-rounded midsize truck on the market today. Sure, its 5,000-pound tow rating doesn't look as impressive on paper as some competitors', and it can't crawl over desert rock formations as easily as some specially tuned models. But it's comfortable and versatile and offers most of the utility you're looking for. It also avoids most of the drawbacks associated with pickup ownership.
Redesigned and reintroduced just a year ago, the Ridgeline is different than its main midsize competitors. The Ridgeline is built on a unibody design rather than a more traditional body-on-frame setup, plus it gets independent suspension all around. This translates to a better ride quality and handling that's more like a car's than a truck's. It also has a highly versatile cargo bed. There's a big in-bed trunk that you can use to store various items, and the bed can hold full 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood down flat. Inside the cabin, the Ridgeline has plenty of room for you and your passengers.
While the Ridgeline doesn't have the tough styling or image of other trucks, we think it's the smarter choice for the vast majority of owners. It will get all your truck tasks done, and then some.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Ridgeline as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Honda Ridgeline for one year and over 21,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We test the practicality of its unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk and even take it off-road. This midsize truck really differentiates itself from the rest of the class, and we tell you all about it. There are no significant differences between the 2018 Honda Ridgeline and our long-term truck, so our observations still apply.
2018 Honda Ridgeline models
The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is a four-door, crew-cab-only midsize pickup that is offered in six trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and the Black Edition. The RT is available with front-wheel drive only, while the Sport and RTL are available with front- or all-wheel drive. The RTL-E and Black Edition are AWD only. All come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base trim level RT has a decent amount of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a tow hitch, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, push-button start, and a power lock system that includes the dual-action tailgate. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system that includes a USB port and a 5-inch screen interface that also displays the rearview camera.
Step up to the Sport and you'll get foglights, gray-painted alloy wheels, body-color door and tailgate handles, keyless entry, remote engine start, tri-zone automatic climate control and the HomeLink remote system.
Next up is the RTL, which has leather seating. The front seats are heated, with an armrest and eight-way power adjustments for the driver and four-way power adjustments for the passenger. All-wheel-drive versions have heated outside mirrors and a noise-reducing windshield.
Our pick is the RTL-T, which adds LED daytime running lights and Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera system. It also upgrades to the 8-inch touchscreen audio system that brings along a more powerful seven-speaker audio system, navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, three more USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio smartphone integration.
Move up to the RTL-E if you want advanced safety gear such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Functional differences include a sunroof, LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, front passenger armrest, a power-sliding rear window, parking sensors, and a two-prong power outlet and LED cargo lights in the bed. It also has an upgraded sound system with a unique truck-bed speaker system.
Finally there's the Black Edition, which is essentially an RTL-E with black paint, black-painted wheels, black trim, a black headliner and red-accented black leather seats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. All Ridgelines use the same engine, transmission, suspension and tires, so the differences boil down to interior features and trim. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E Crew Cab (3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Ridgeline has received no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's 2018 Honda Ridgeline.
Driving9.0
Comfort9.0
Interior9.0
Utility9.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.6 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|9.5
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Ridgeline.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Ridgeline models:
- Collision Mitigation Braking (optional)
- Warns the driver of possible forward collisions and engages the brakes to reduce the severity of front impacts.
- Adaptive Cruise Control (optional)
- Manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera (standard)
- Gives the driver a clear view behind the truck, which can be especially useful when the bed or cabin are full or when connecting a trailer.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Ridgeline
Related Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019