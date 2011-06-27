Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
- $9,500Great Deal | $2,086 below market
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL146,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iDrive Auto Sales - Walton / Kentucky
Call us for details! We offer traditional financing, guaranteed approvals and Buy Here Pay Here services, thanks!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16508H538593
Stock: 0452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2008 Honda Ridgeline RT196,528 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
INSURANCE TITLE REPAIRED RIGHT SIDERUNS DRIVES GREATOVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16258H505918
Stock: 505918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995Good Deal | $1,634 below market
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL122,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wild West Cars & Trucks - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16548H000902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,000
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS148,178 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
4X4--WARRANTY****PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS DURABLERELIABLE THIS RIDGELINE SI READY FOR ANY TASK AT HAND WITH IT'S DURABLE POWERTRAIN AND STRONG SUSPENSION NO JOB IS TO BIG FOR IT----POWER WINDOW--POWER DOOR LOCK --4X4--AWD--WHITE exterior and BEIGE interior .Features include: -A/C--CD Player Radio--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty Vehicle OptionsTrip Computer12V pwr outlets-inc: (2) front (1) rear2nd row garment hooks2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions3-point seat belts in all seating positions-inc: front automatic tensioning system front adjustable seat belt anchors3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring5-speed automatic transmission w/OD60/40 split fold rear seat w/lift-up feature fold-down armrest underseat storageAdjustable steering columnBeverage holders-inc: (2) front & (4) rearBody-colored bumpersBody-Colored Door HandlesCenter console w/sliding armrest storageChild-proof rear door locksClose-boxed frame w/unit-body constructionCompact spare tireDirect ignition systemDoor pocket storage binsDrive-by-wire throttleDual front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection systemDual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sliding extensionsDual-action tailgateDual-stage dual-threshold front airbagsEmergency trunk releaseFlat rear floorFour wheel driveFront door courtesy lightsFront/rear grab handlesFront/rear HD all-weather floor matsFront/rear map lightsFront/rear stabilizer barsGVWR 6050lbsHD front/rear tow hooksHD radiator w/dual 160-watt fansHD transmission coolerHead restraints at all seating positionsHeat-rejecting green-tinted glassHidden roof-mounted antennaImmobilizer theft-deterrent systemLocking rear differentialMacPherson strut front suspensionMaintenance Minder systemMulti-link rear suspension w/trailing armsMulti-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off featureOutside Temp GaugeP245/65SR17 all-season tiresPwr sliding rear window w/open indicator reminder chimePwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakesPwr windows w/driver auto-up/downRear passenger doorsRear privacy glassRear seat heater ductsRemote fuel filler door releaseSeatback pocketsSecurity systemSide curtain airbags w/rollover sensor front & rearSide-impact door beamsSteel-reinforced composite bed-inc: lockable in-bed trunk dual-action tailgate motorcycle wheel indents (6) HD tie-down cleats (4) bed lights w/auto-off timerSunglasses holderTire pressure monitoring systemVariable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zoneWarning lights-inc: low-fuel low-oil pressure tailgate open bed trunk open pwr sliding cabin window open passenger-side air bag offPwr folding body-colored mirrorsFront cloth bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat driver manual lumbarDual-zone automatic climate control w/air-filtration system We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16408H540609
Stock: F1EL891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995Fair Deal | $340 below market
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL129,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Specialties - Spokane / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK165X8H506136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,990Fair Deal
2008 Honda Ridgeline RT186,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Austin Chrylser Dodge Jeep Ram - Austin / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16228H540240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,500Fair Deal | $581 below market
2008 Honda Ridgeline RT178,177 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoMartCharleston.com - North Charleston / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16238H516819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,995
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL133,543 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 4X4 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- 3.5L V6 --- CREW CAB --- DVD -- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- SECURITY SYSTEM -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS -- POWER LOCKS --- RUNNING BOARD --- FIBERGLASS CAP -- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER -- AUX --- BLUETOOTH --- POWER OUTLET -- CRUISE CONTROL --- ALLOY WHEELS ---DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16568H526898
Stock: 24281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX241,118 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4X4, ONLY 2 OWNERS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS.This four wheel drive 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Formal Black Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 241,118 miles this 2008 Honda Ridgeline is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*STOCK# 8H518923A* Toyota Direct has this 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Honda Ridgeline comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Front Tow Hooks, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Sliding Rear Window, Overhead Console, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seat, Bench Seat, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Power Folding Mirrors, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Emergency Trunk Release*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 206 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16378H518923
Stock: 8H518923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $10,999Good Deal | $354 below market
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL139,873 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cardinal Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK165X8H511160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,480Fair Deal
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL155,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roper Honda - Joplin / Missouri
Beige w/Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Dark Cherry Pearl Odometer is 13833 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16508H512060
Stock: H105521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $11,254Fair Deal
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL150,632 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4WD, MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATING, HOMELINK, ALLOY WHEELS, MULTI-ZONE AC, KEYLESS ENTRY.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 8H531033 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $976 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES. Specifically this Honda Marysville 2008 Honda Ridgeline reconditioning process Included: Performed a Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, Replaced rear brake pads & resurface brake rotors, Evacuate and recharged a/c system, Performed complete used car vehicle inspection, Replaced engine & cabin air filters, and Performed oil and filter change!Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this four wheel drive 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Billet Silver Metallic Exterior with a Gray Leather Interior. With only 150,625 miles this 2008 Honda Ridgeline is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2008 Honda Ridgeline represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 8H531033* Honda Marysville has this 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Honda Ridgeline comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 386 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 8 Honda Ridgeline trucks like this Billet Silver Metallic 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL that we have in stock!*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16548H531033
Stock: 8H531033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $9,995Fair Deal
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL187,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
GOOD HONDA TRUCK AWD LEATHER OVER 500 VEHICLES AVAILABLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16558H524852
Stock: 524852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS164,187 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
brand new tires NICE RIDGELINE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16418H508705
Stock: H508705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,986
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS202,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillie Hyde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glasgow / Kentucky
PREMIUM KEY FEATURES ON THIS 2008 Honda Ridgeline include, but not limited to: This 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4x4 will sell fast QUICK EASY FINANCING Please let us help you with Finding the ideal New, Preowned or Certified vehicle. If you have questions about our dealership or any of our vehicles, feel free to call us at (888) 621-5047. We are always happy to share information with our customers. If you think you live too far away to shop at our dealership, think again. People have come from as far as New York and Washington to shop with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16448H000583
Stock: P7921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $8,995
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL227,262 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keller's Auto Sales - Savannah / Georgia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Seatbelts; Crew Cab; Regular Bed 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16538H532982
Stock: 9898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$14,900
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL121,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
2008 HONDA RIDGELINE RTL 4WD with SUNROOF .....JUST 122K SENIOR CITIZEN OWNED MILES....CLEARLY AFTER MY DRIVE/INSPECTION A CUT ABOVE THE REST AND CHECK OUT THIS LINEUP... POWER SUNROOF.... PLUSH LEATHER SEATS... POWER SEAT.... HEATED SEATS.... POWER WINDOWS... POWER MIRRORS.... POWER LOCKS.... POWER SLIDING REAR GLASS.... NOT MANY OF THESE OUT THERE....ESPECIALLY WITH VERY LOW MILES LIKE THIS 1. IF YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR ONE YOU KNOW HOW DIFFICULT THESE ARE TO FIND.... BUT WE HAVE FOUND ONE.... SPEND A LITTLE MORE AND GET THE RIGHT 1! 2 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE ALL ITS LIFE.... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS OWNER.... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT.... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS...AT 8 OR 80 MPH.... RIDING ON AN EXCELLENT SET OF MICHELIN TIRES.... RUBBER FLOOR MATS.... THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR... PRICED TO SELL... YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THIS ONE.... FINANCING TO TRANSPORT TO YOUR DOOR AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN...THE MIDSOUTHS GO TO GUYS FOR TOP QUALITY SOUTHERN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED TRUCKS HAVE BEEN DOING IT RIGHT SINCE 1989! - This 2008 Honda Ridgeline 4dr 4WD Crew Cab RTL with Lthr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Honda is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, All Weather Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16568H507526
Stock: 507526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $12,998Fair Deal
2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL116,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beyer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD * Clean CarFax, Nicely Equipped with, * Leather, * Navigation, * Sunrook / Moonroof, * 4X4, * Rear Back Up Camera, * Alloy Wheels, REAR DVD PLAYER, Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Security system, Speed control, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16578H522990
Stock: PF9937A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020