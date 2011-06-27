Close

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

4X4--WARRANTY****PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS DURABLERELIABLE THIS RIDGELINE SI READY FOR ANY TASK AT HAND WITH IT'S DURABLE POWERTRAIN AND STRONG SUSPENSION NO JOB IS TO BIG FOR IT----POWER WINDOW--POWER DOOR LOCK --4X4--AWD--WHITE exterior and BEIGE interior .Features include: -A/C--CD Player Radio--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151. Vehicle OptionsTrip Computer12V pwr outlets-inc: (2) front (1) rear2nd row garment hooks2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions3-point seat belts in all seating positions-inc: front automatic tensioning system front adjustable seat belt anchors3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring5-speed automatic transmission w/OD60/40 split fold rear seat w/lift-up feature fold-down armrest underseat storageAdjustable steering columnBeverage holders-inc: (2) front & (4) rearBody-colored bumpersBody-Colored Door HandlesCenter console w/sliding armrest storageChild-proof rear door locksClose-boxed frame w/unit-body constructionCompact spare tireDirect ignition systemDoor pocket storage binsDrive-by-wire throttleDual front side-impact airbags w/passenger side occupant position detection systemDual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sliding extensionsDual-action tailgateDual-stage dual-threshold front airbagsEmergency trunk releaseFlat rear floorFour wheel driveFront door courtesy lightsFront/rear grab handlesFront/rear HD all-weather floor matsFront/rear map lightsFront/rear stabilizer barsGVWR 6050lbsHD front/rear tow hooksHD radiator w/dual 160-watt fansHD transmission coolerHead restraints at all seating positionsHeat-rejecting green-tinted glassHidden roof-mounted antennaImmobilizer theft-deterrent systemLocking rear differentialMacPherson strut front suspensionMaintenance Minder systemMulti-link rear suspension w/trailing armsMulti-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off featureOutside Temp GaugeP245/65SR17 all-season tiresPwr sliding rear window w/open indicator reminder chimePwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakesPwr windows w/driver auto-up/downRear passenger doorsRear privacy glassRear seat heater ductsRemote fuel filler door releaseSeatback pocketsSecurity systemSide curtain airbags w/rollover sensor front & rearSide-impact door beamsSteel-reinforced composite bed-inc: lockable in-bed trunk dual-action tailgate motorcycle wheel indents (6) HD tie-down cleats (4) bed lights w/auto-off timerSunglasses holderTire pressure monitoring systemVariable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zoneWarning lights-inc: low-fuel low-oil pressure tailgate open bed trunk open pwr sliding cabin window open passenger-side air bag offPwr folding body-colored mirrorsFront cloth bucket seats-inc: 8-way pwr driver seat driver manual lumbarDual-zone automatic climate control w/air-filtration system DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. Price excludes $299 processing fee. For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HJYK16408H540609

Stock: F1EL891

Certified Pre-Owned: No

