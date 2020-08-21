Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

I previously owned the 2007 version of this truck. When I purchased that truck in 2012 I paid 19K and I sold it for 10K (4 years later) after putting 65K miles on it. That is an amazingly low annual cost. I had absolutely no issues with the previous version. *(Update: I have had zero maintenance issues so far. A few dealership trips to tighten a few fit and finish things, that's it) Needless to say, I put a lot of miles on my car and I wanted better gas mileage and something I knew would last me a long time so I looked at the new version. I also loved the versatility of the Ridgeline and the very good road manners. The improvements are perfect. I absolutely love the option to turn off a few cylinders and go into "eco" mode. I even got 30 MPG wile taking a road trip! My average over the first 2200 miles has been a very respectable 23 MPG. *(Update: now with 26500 miles I have averaged 21 MPG mostly city driving. I will still get 25+ on trips, but most of my miles are city) I love the technology and all the bells and whistles, which is why I opted for the Black Edition. So far, I have appreciated the lane departure and front collision warning, but I am still getting used to the beeping when I get close to things. *(Update: I keep all of these assistive technologies on all of the time. They are super helpful and have become a seamless part of my driving) My kids have loved the Apple Carplay and completely taken over the music which sounds incredible in this truck. They also love the truck-bed audio system and controlling it from their phone through Bluetooth. My biggest compliment to this new version is the ride comfort and quality. *(Update: This continues to be my biggest compliment. This is simply a very nice ride!) Clearly Honda made very significant improvements to the sound dampening because it is very quiet in the cabin even at freeway speeds. Everything feels quicker and more nimble. The engine has lots of power especially when eco mode is off. *(Update: I purchased a 3500lb popup camper and it tows beautifully. Lots of power and good control, I always felt secure) I did completely fill the bed and the interior and while the suspension felt a little softer, it was still very secure. The headlights are amazing, I can see things clearly at night. *(Update: Seriously, these headlights are amazing. I am consistently appreciative of how effective they are especially on dark, rainy nights.) I was also so amazed when the brights turned off automatically when I was driving on a country road at night and there was an oncoming car. Yes, the controls for the touchscreen take a little while to get used to, but I actually appreciated that some of the features and settings were limited to when I was not driving so as to not distract the driver. Now that I am used to them I appreciate them, but I do think a physical lever or button for sound would be nice beyond the steering wheel controls. I really like the red accents and lighting but in all honesty, I was disappointed that in this top of the line black edition the red lighting was only in the front seat-wells and door handles and there were none for the back seats. The interior has good quality and soft materials. I did notice that the access to the back seats through the doors is a little less on this new model. Not a big deal but getting bigger things into the back seat is a little more challenging. (Update: I have not been impeded at all by the access in the rear seats, and no one who has ever been a passenger back there has mentioned it.) I really like the new exterior styling, very sleek. While not an overly rugged looking truck, it appeals to me because it looks sophisticated and at home in the city which is where I do the majority of my driving. I do not consider myself an off-roader but I did take this new truck out on the beach and tested out the "sand mode" and it performed with flying colors. My previous version was simply stunning in the snow so I expect the same with this generation. *(Update: I've been through a few snowstorms here including an ice + 10 inch snow event and it performed perfectly even w/o chains) No deals to be had at the dealership, at least not yet while demand is high and inventory is low. Overall, I believe that Honda took the best parts of the Ridgeline (ride quality, performance, versatility, features) and improved each one significantly. They also fixed my biggest complaint with the previous version (16 mpg average in mixed driving). I also fit the demographic Honda was targeting very well: mostly city driver, rarely tows/hauls/offroads but wants the versatility only a truck can provide while also wanting the comfort of an SUV. Bingo! *(Update: my big takeaway after 26500 miles and 19 months: This is a solid, comfortable, versatile and quiet truck that makes me feel secure in all of the driving situations I have been in so far. It has been a pleasurable 26500 miles. I expect many more! Kudos, Honda)

