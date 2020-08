Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama

Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Honda Ridgeline. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Honda Ridgeline RTL-T is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. While virtually every pickup truck in the U.S. uses a body on frame style chassis, the Honda Ridgeline utilizes a car-like unibody structure. This allows for a much more sophisticated driving experience, with a stiffer chassis, a better ride and much better handling, making it far more refined and makes fewer compromises than just about any truck on the market. The Honda Ridgeline competes with other compact pickup trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma. * Roomy interior, car-like driving experience, compact exterior dimensions, innovative truck bed with tons of storage options, available all-wheel drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FPYK2F6XHB011306

Stock: H201675A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-24-2020