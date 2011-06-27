  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(405)
Appraise this car

2006 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving dynamics, versatile and comfortable interior, innovative cargo features, dent-resistant composite bed.
  • Chunky exterior styling, slablike rear seat, limited engine options (no V8 is available), automatic AWD system doesn't have low range, limited off-road ability.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Honda Ridgeline for Sale
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$3,287 - $5,734
Used Ridgeline for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Like a 4x4 Accord on steroids, the 2006 Honda Ridgeline is the perfect pickup for those who don't really need a truck.

Vehicle overview

Until recently, Honda had always focused its efforts on passenger cars and SUVs, leaving the Japanese-brand pickup truck market to Mazda, Nissan and Toyota. Upon researching the pickup truck market, Honda discovered that nearly 25 percent of Honda CR-V owners also owned a pickup. While visions of potentially lost market share danced in their heads, the powers that be at Honda decided to finally produce a pickup, and the 2006 Honda Ridgeline was born. Typical trucks have a steel frame that provides strength, and the body is bolted on top to hold the occupants and cargo. Honda took a different tack by integrating the lower frame and upper body into a single structure.

The MDX and Pilot platform was beefed up with seven high-strength steel undercarriage cross members, creating a fully boxed ladder frame integrated into the unibody structure. Developed for the U.S. market, the 2006 Honda Ridgeline has styling that is a departure from the traditional "3 box" (engine compartment, cab, cargo box) pickup truck school of design. Rather than having the bed as a separate piece, the Ridgeline unites it with the cab. The steel-reinforced fiberglass composite truck bed is dent- and rustproof, eliminating the need for a bed liner. Honda raised the floor of the bed, creating a flat surface that can accommodate cargo without the intrusion of bulging wheelwells. The bed is 5 feet long and over 4 feet wide, so it can easily swallow a standard 4x8-foot sheet of plywood with the tailgate down. Traditional truck owners often have to choose between stowing cargo in the unsecured bed or stashing it in the cab.

Honda eliminated this problem by incorporating an 8.5-cubic-foot locking trunk into the back of the bed, which is accessed by lifting a hatch in the floor. The trunk can hold a 72-quart cooler or three golf bags. Bending over a tailgate to pull gear out of the trunk would be difficult, so the tailgate is designed to open down or swing out sideways like a car door. The Honda Ridgeline also boasts an independent suspension for a smoother ride, but there's no V8 option for heavier loads. The Ridgeline's 3.5-liter V6, while smooth and refined, lacks the low-end grunt of other big pickups. With the optional towing package, the Honda is rated to tow 5,000 pounds and can haul 1,550 pounds in the bed, numbers that fall in the gray area between midsize and full-size categories.

Although old school truck purists may sneer at its lack of a solid rear axle and V8 power, the vast majority of modern-day pickup buyers should appreciate the Ridgeline's many attributes. With its manageable size, solid performance, carlike ride and handling and all-around quality, the 2006 Honda Ridgeline should be another successful market segment invasion for Honda.

2006 Honda Ridgeline models

Rather than baffle potential customers with dozens of trim levels and body styles, Honda realizes that most people want four big doors and lots of features on their trucks. To that end, the 2006 Honda Ridgeline is offered in one body style (crew cab) and three well-equipped trim levels: base RT, midlevel RTS and leather-lined RTL. Power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; air conditioning; and a CD player are featured on the RT. The RTS adds a power driver seat, deep-tinted glass, a security system and a six-disc CD changer. In addition to leather upholstery, the RTL provides heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a compass, XM radio and HomeLink. Innovative standard features on all Honda Ridgelines include six steel tie-down hooks in the bed, four flush-mounted cargo lights and an optional power-sliding rear window.

2006 Highlights

The Ridgeline, Honda's first pickup truck, is all-new for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The Ridgeline draws power from Honda's 3.5-liter single-overhead-cam V6, already used in the Pilot, MDX and Odyssey. The cylinder heads are tweaked to provide more power, and variable-length intake runners help boost bottom-end torque. Output is rated at 255 horsepower at 5,750 rpm and 252 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. A heavy-duty five-speed automatic with a transmission cooler is standard. An all-wheel-drive system (dubbed VTM-4 for Variable Torque Management four-wheel drive) is also standard. Tow capacity is 5,000 pounds, and the Ridgeline can haul 1,550-pound payloads in its bed.

Safety

The Honda Ridgeline's standard four-wheel disc brakes feature the first four-channel ABS system in a pickup, along with BrakeAssist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Side airbags for front occupants and head-protecting side curtain airbags are standard, as are traction and stability control systems.

Driving

The 2006 Honda Ridgeline is comfortable, quiet and easy to drive. Steering is tight with just the right amount of resistance and feedback, and the ride is very soft and carlike. Honda has even managed to eliminate that annoying rear-end "bounce" most trucks get while rolling over speed bumps or potholes. On-road handling is very responsive for a pickup, but off-road trail runs are not the Ridgeline's forte. Likewise, the V6 is smooth with plenty of power for cruising, but lacks the low-end grunt needed for bigger hauling jobs.

Interior

Open the door and the first thing you'll notice are silver grab handles that look and feel like a power saw handle. The front bucket seats are firm, well shaped and comfortable, and the door panels and dash are covered in typical Honda high-quality textured plastic. Other niceties include oversize side mirrors, 12 individual storage compartments (including an expandable center console), six cupholders and plenty of 12-volt power outlets. Rear legroom falls short of that of full-size trucks, but still bests that of midsize pickups like the Tacoma.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda Ridgeline.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.8
405 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 405 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best truck I've ever owned
avenoso,04/02/2011
I've had 3 Rams ('96, '00, '02), '95 Chevy Silverado, '89 Ford Ranger, all purchased new or nearly new at the time. All were "ok", but this is the most utilitarian, versatile, dependable, luxurious truck of all! I waited a while to see if any of the domestic idiots would develop a comparable truck. Chevy is the closest with the Avalanche, but too big and too thirsty. Say what you want about the Ridgelines tow limitations or lack of low range, this truck will fill the bill for a large number of truck owners. Get over yourselves, you all don't need a full size, gas guzzling domestic.
best truck I've owned
ridgelinernm,10/21/2011
I've had a '86 Toyota 4x4 P/U, '93 Toyota 4Runner, and '05 Tundra. I bought the Tundra brand new over the Ridgeline because the Ridgeline had just come out in summer of '05 and I was hesitant to jump into Honda's first truck. What a mistake! I sold the Tundra and bought an '06 Ridgeline RTL. It is so versatile and fun to drive. Great on all kinds of terrain. Excellent utility with the bed, trunk, back seat (seats flip up for TONS of space). We go up to Colorado in the winter to ski, I fit all of our gear in the trunk and under the rear seats, skis in the bed, and the 4 of us ride in comfort! I get 19mpg city and have done as good as 24mpg highway. Awesome truck!
Will Buy Another
Chris Hrenko,03/31/2015
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM, Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
My '06 was a demo that I purchased with 2,800 miles on it--9 years later I have over 190,000 miles and it is still strong. I don't need to tow more than 3,500 lbs and do 80% highway driving, but it has handled the Colorado high country without breaking a sweat during my hunting trips also. Having driven many Lariat diesels and the like for work and play, the Ridgeline is the best that I have ever driven in term of reliability and value for the money. As a light- to medium-duty truck, you can't beat it.
Great truck
mcruzen,07/16/2011
Traded a lexus suv for the RTL in October of last year. Both of us truly enjoy the ride and drive, plus the flexibility. Mileage has been reasonable and the truck has proven to be extremely useful.
See all 405 reviews of the 2006 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Honda Ridgeline
More About This Model

That's right, the photos don't lie — the Honda Ridgeline is a truck. If you told us a dozen years ago that Honda would produce a pickup (or that Porsche would make an SUV, for that matter), we would have looked at you as if you had two heads. Then again, if you told us back then that light trucks would make up nearly half of all vehicle sales, we would've looked at you as if you had three. Until fairly recently, Honda had always focused its efforts on small- and medium-sized passenger cars, leaving the Japanese-brand truck market to Mazda, Nissan and Toyota. But when Honda did exhaustive research on the pickup truck market, the company discovered, among other things, that nearly 25 percent of Honda CR-V owners also owned a pickup. While visions of potentially lost market share slam-danced in their heads, the powers that be at Honda decided to produce a pickup, and the Ridgeline truck was born.

After spending a day on-road, off-road and towing and hauling things with the 2006 Honda Ridgeline, it seems that the top-selling Japanese carmaker has yet another well-developed vehicle in its lineup. Before you go thinking, "Big deal, they probably took the Pilot platform and dropped a crew cab pickup body on it," consider this: over 90 percent of the Ridgeline's platform is exclusive, and the same goes for the interior. The body panels are 100-percent unique to this vehicle. Evidently, Honda took its foray into the pickup market seriously.

Using a combination of unibody and full ladder-style frame architecture (meaning a pair of fully boxed frame rails with no less than seven cross members), the Honda Ridgeline is stout indeed. Honda's engineers boast that the Ridgeline has 20 times the torsional rigidity and over twice the resistance to bending compared to the top-selling midsize pickup. When we heard this, we thought, "Great, but it must be a porker," but as it turns out the 4,500-pound Ridgeline weighs about 1,000 pounds less than a Ford F-150 and only about 400 pounds more than a Toyota Tacoma Double Cab. Honda's preliminary crash testing promises top scores in all areas — frontal, frontal offset and side impacts. Furthermore, the Ridgeline was designed to be "crash compatible" with cars — as in the truck's bumper lines up with rather than sits above the bumpers on most passenger cars. If the two hit head-on, maximum crash protection would be granted to both vehicles.

Developed in Ohio for the U.S. market, the Honda Ridgeline has styling that is a departure from the traditional "3 box" (engine compartment, cab, cargo box) pickup truck school of design. Structural integrity is greatly improved due to the integrated design; rather than having the box as a separate piece, the Ridgeline unites it with the cab. In profile, the downward slant of the Ridgeline's cargo box reminded us a little of the mid-1970s' Chevy El Camino, or the more modern Chevrolet Avalanche.

Looking at the rear, you'll notice that the tailgate's top edge is lower than the bed sides; this simple trick allows better rearward visibility. When backing up the Honda Ridgeline, it's possible to see an object sitting 5 feet behind the tailgate; in an F-150 that blind spot extends to 10 feet. Cold-climate residents will appreciate the heated windshield wiper rest. Embedded in the windshield under where the wipers lay, the heater automatically kicks on when the truck is started up in freezing weather so as to unstick the wipers from the glass.

Inside the cargo box is a tough composite bed that's virtually immune to scratches and dents, and this was aptly demonstrated when a small front-end loader dumped a load of rocks into the Ridgeline's bed. When company officials removed the rocks, the bed was unscathed. For comparison, they had a steel pickup bed on display that had been subjected to the same torture — its dented and scratched surface looked as if someone having a very bad day had taken a ball peen hammer to it.

Those who make frequent Home Depot runs should know that 4-by-8 sheets of building materials will sit flat on the cargo floor (as opposed to on top of the wheel wells), as there is a generous 49 inches between the Ridgeline's wheelwells. This rugged bed can haul up to 1,100 pounds of payload, making the Honda Ridgeline truck a true half-ton pickup. Shallow channels in the bed allow stable hauling of motorcycles, and four lights provide generous illumination when loading it up at night. The tailgate, which can swing open or drop down, can support 300 pounds.

One common gripe among pickup owners is the lack of secure storage outside the cabin. Thanks to its independent rear suspension, the 2006 Honda Ridgeline has enough space under the bed to allow a locking trunk to be incorporated. Measuring 8.5 cubic feet, the trunk's boxlike interior shape makes full use of the capacity. It also features illumination and a drain plug for quick cleanups or use as a cooler.

Getting into the cabin is eased via large, strategically located grab handles and a reasonable step-in height. Firm, comfortable seats are found in the front and rear. Well-shaped buckets coddle the driver and front passenger, while those in back enjoy a large, fold-down center armrest; generous knee, hip- and toe room; and a decent seat back angle. The rear seat is split 60/40 and each bottom can be flipped up to optimize cargo-carrying options.

A class-exclusive power-sliding rear window, sliding console armrest and an abundance of storage compartments are just a few highlights of the Ridgeline's accommodating cabin. Standard safety features include side curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system and three LATCH positions in the rear for the kiddie seats. Everything looks and feels solid, maintaining Honda's reputation for top-notch interior refinement.

A quick scan of the dash and console reveals that the various controls and instruments are large and intuitive with the exception of the on/off button for the cruise control, which is buried down low on the left of the dash. It took us no time at all to get used to the Ridgeline's layout. Upscale options include a navigation system and XM Satellite Radio.

During our half-day's drive we were impressed by the Ridgeline's quiet demeanor and easy handling dynamics. Low wind and road noise levels along with the smooth, responsive drivetrain and composed handling made for enjoyable motoring. In short, the Honda Ridgeline truck felt more like a big Accord than a pickup — a compliment to say the least. The 3.5-liter V6 puts out some respectable stats, 255 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque and it's the only engine available on the Honda Ridgeline. Teamed with a five-speed automatic with well-spaced gearing, the V6 furnished more than adequate performance around town as well as healthy passing and cruising power on the open highways. Of course, that was just with two people in the truck — no cargo in the bed and no trailer behind.

Concerns over how the Ridgeline would fare with the bed loaded and while pulling a trailer were admirably addressed by the Honda folks, who set up comparisons with other trucks for both tasks. The first demo consisted of putting 1,500 pounds of identical payload (bags of rock chips) in the beds of a Ridgeline, a Toyota Tacoma V6 Double Cab and a Ford Explorer Sport Trac. Driving each truck through the coned-out course in a large stadium parking lot was most convincing. The Ford felt the least confidence-inspiring — you could feel the weight shift in the bed and wiggle the rear suspension of the truck when it was pushed a bit. The Toyota was almost sporty with minimal body roll, though the ride was a bit stiff and you still felt the weight in back when you pressed it. The Ridgeline seemed unaffected by the payload; there was no sensation of imbalance just the same smooth, no-surprises handling it exhibited with the bed empty.

Next up was the trailer tow event which consisted of two trucks, the Honda Ridgeline and a Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 with the 5.4-liter V8. Frankly, we were puzzled that the Honda people didn't go with the smaller 4.6-liter V8 in the Ford, so as to put the Ridgeline in the best possible light. These guys really do believe in their product, as they not only provided an F-150 with the bigger V8, but also hooked up both trucks to 5,000-pound trailers, the stated maximum towing capacity for the Honda Ridgeline.

The Honda did itself proud on the large, oval course marked off with cones. As expected, the F-150 had a little more snap right off the line. But once rolling, the Ridgeline's acceleration felt equally strong through the midrange and when the gas was decked at 45 mph to simulate a freeway on-ramp merge. As we noted on our drive route, the Ridgeline is a fine freeway runner, as it cruises at 75 with little effort. For those who care about such things, the Ridgeline's fuel economy estimates of 16 city and 21 highway mean this truck won't put as big a hurt on your gas card (and on our finite fuel supply) as a V8-powered pickup.

The Honda Ridgeline's four-wheel disc brakes were up to par as well. Equipped with the first four-channel ABS in a pickup, the Honda's stoppers felt powerful as they brought the truck and trailer down from 60 mph swiftly, with a firm pedal feel and no untoward body movements.

After our road drive, we also had the chance to play in the dirt. Here, we put the Ridgeline's automatic all-wheel-drive system (dubbed VTM-4 for Variable Torque Management 4-wheel drive) to the test, where it proved its worth during some fairly steep, rutted ascents. Although this system is similar to the one used in the Acura MDX, it has been beefed up considerably for "heavy-duty truck" usage.

This exercise also showed how well the Ridgeline's independent rear suspension (a first in a pickup truck), 8.2 inches of ground clearance and short approach and departure angles (24.5 and 22 degrees, respectively) worked. During one particularly entertaining portion, we drove over a series of laterally opposed bumps and ruts, which had one tire rolling down into a well of sorts while the other went over a bump on the other side. This "frame twister" also showed how robust the Ridgeline's structure was — no squeaks, creaks, rattles or shakes invaded the cabin.

Rather than baffle potential customers with dozens of trim level and body style combinations, Honda realizes that most people want four big doors and certain features on their trucks. To that end, Honda is going to offer the Ridgeline in one body style (crew cab) and three trim levels (base RT, midlevel RTS and leather-lined RTL). Power windows, power locks, cruise control, air conditioning, a CD player and three power points are featured on the RT. The RTS adds a power driver seat, deep-tinted glass, a security system and a six-disc CD changer. In addition to the leather seats, the RTL (just think of the "L" as standing for leather) also provides heated front seats, HomeLink garage opener system, dual-zone climate control, a compass and XM radio.

Although old-school truck purists may sneer at its lack of a solid rear axle and V8 power, the vast majority of modern-day pickup intenders should appreciate the Ridgeline's many attributes. With its manageable size, solid performance, carlike ride and handling and all-around quality, the Honda Ridgeline should be another successful market segment invasion for the respected Japanese manufacturer.

Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline Overview

The Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM, Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline.

Can't find a used 2006 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Ridgeline for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,980.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Ridgeline for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,918.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Honda Ridgeline?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Ridgeline lease specials

Related Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles