Estimated values
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,575
|$17,960
|$19,839
|Clean
|$14,771
|$17,025
|$18,778
|Average
|$13,163
|$15,154
|$16,657
|Rough
|$11,555
|$13,283
|$14,535
Estimated values
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,522
|$15,670
|$17,359
|Clean
|$12,824
|$14,854
|$16,431
|Average
|$11,428
|$13,221
|$14,574
|Rough
|$10,032
|$11,589
|$12,718
Estimated values
2012 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,809
|$15,390
|$17,407
|Clean
|$12,148
|$14,589
|$16,476
|Average
|$10,826
|$12,985
|$14,615
|Rough
|$9,503
|$11,382
|$12,753
Estimated values
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,911
|$17,210
|$19,020
|Clean
|$14,141
|$16,314
|$18,003
|Average
|$12,602
|$14,521
|$15,969
|Rough
|$11,063
|$12,728
|$13,934
Estimated values
2012 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,033
|$13,891
|$15,354
|Clean
|$11,412
|$13,167
|$14,533
|Average
|$10,170
|$11,720
|$12,891
|Rough
|$8,928
|$10,273
|$11,249