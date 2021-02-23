What is the Ridgeline?

As far as midsize pickups go, the Honda Ridgeline isn't the most rugged truck around. It has meager ground clearance, a fully independent suspension and unibody construction that is more common on sedans than pickups. However, those attributes lend the Ridgeline an extremely smooth ride, and there are clever touches including in-bed storage and loads of semi-automated safety equipment. Honda released a new Ridgeline in 2021 with a series of updates that include new styling, standard all-wheel drive and class-leading maximum payload capacity — striking a blow against stalwarts such as the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and Nissan Frontier.

Since the 2021 Ridgeline underwent a dramatic change, we do not foresee any significant updates for the 2022 model. Expect the Ridgeline to retain its title as the smoothest-riding midsize pickup you can buy, powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Honda introduced a number of eye-catching options on the 2021 Ridgeline, such as the HPD (Honda Performance Development) package and Utility, Function and Function+ packages, that we expect will continue into 2022 as well.

One area that we'd like to see in 2022 is the return of a more affordable front-wheel-drive Ridgeline. As it is, a base 2021 Ridgeline is more expensive than most other midsize pickups. The Ridgeline is loaded with convenience and safety features, but you'll pay for the privilege.