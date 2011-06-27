Vehicle overview

Maybe you remember the Chevy El Camino and Ford Ranchero. Both had the front half of a car and the bed of a small pickup truck. As such, they drove like cars but provided all the pickup most people ever needed. That's not quite what the 2014 Honda Ridgeline does, but it's close. You can almost think of it as more of a modern crossover SUV like Honda's Pilot, but with the bed of a pickup in place of the three-row seat and cargo bay.

Sure, there are plenty of midsize or full-size pickups with cargo beds that are similar in dimensions to the 2014 Honda Ridgeline's 5-foot-long box, but not everybody wants to drive a crew-cab battlewagon all the time. The Ridgeline gives you a much more manageable footprint. And while you still enjoy a high-set seating position and admirable ground clearance, the Ridgeline's fully independent suspension and lighter, car-based structure make it more nimble than most conventional pickups.

Honda keeps the Ridgeline simple with a single four-door body style, one engine and an all-wheel-drive system for all models. The 2014 Ridgeline's cabin is wide and spacious and loaded with versatility for cargo and passengers. Except for the higher driving position, you could be in any number of Honda's cars or crossovers -- if they also had the bed out back, a handy in-floor storage locker and a tailgate that either swings or drops down, traditional-pickup style.

The Ridgeline has some notable drawbacks, though. Its lighter-duty suspension and structure make it more of an urban hauler than a true off-roader. The Ridgeline's V6 engine also falls short in terms of power compared to the V6s and V8s found in midsize or full-size pickups. (Its fuel economy isn't so great, either.) Finally, the Ridgeline hasn't changed much since its 2006 introduction, and the lack of progression is evident on its equipment list, which is missing features that are common in other pickups.

Ultimately, if you need a pickup for true off-road duty, work site use or serious towing, you should stick with similar-sized conventional pickups like the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma. Both offer more body styles, true rock-crawling capability and heavier-duty undercarriages. But the Ridgeline, with its all-around versatility, is a reasonable open-bed alternative to a midsize crossover SUV.