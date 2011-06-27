  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2014 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average ride and handling
  • roomy and comfortable cabin
  • dent-resistant bed with innovative trunk compartment and two-way tailgate.
  • Modest off-road and towing capabilities
  • lackluster power and fuel economy
  • aging design
  • Bluetooth available only with optional navigation system
  • longish braking distances.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Honda Ridgeline for Sale
2018
2017
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$17,990 - $23,995
Used Ridgeline for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline doesn't have the muscle that serious truck buyers demand, but its combination of a carlike ride and pickup utility makes it all the pickup many buyers will ever need.

Vehicle overview

Maybe you remember the Chevy El Camino and Ford Ranchero. Both had the front half of a car and the bed of a small pickup truck. As such, they drove like cars but provided all the pickup most people ever needed. That's not quite what the 2014 Honda Ridgeline does, but it's close. You can almost think of it as more of a modern crossover SUV like Honda's Pilot, but with the bed of a pickup in place of the three-row seat and cargo bay.

Sure, there are plenty of midsize or full-size pickups with cargo beds that are similar in dimensions to the 2014 Honda Ridgeline's 5-foot-long box, but not everybody wants to drive a crew-cab battlewagon all the time. The Ridgeline gives you a much more manageable footprint. And while you still enjoy a high-set seating position and admirable ground clearance, the Ridgeline's fully independent suspension and lighter, car-based structure make it more nimble than most conventional pickups.

Honda keeps the Ridgeline simple with a single four-door body style, one engine and an all-wheel-drive system for all models. The 2014 Ridgeline's cabin is wide and spacious and loaded with versatility for cargo and passengers. Except for the higher driving position, you could be in any number of Honda's cars or crossovers -- if they also had the bed out back, a handy in-floor storage locker and a tailgate that either swings or drops down, traditional-pickup style.

The Ridgeline has some notable drawbacks, though. Its lighter-duty suspension and structure make it more of an urban hauler than a true off-roader. The Ridgeline's V6 engine also falls short in terms of power compared to the V6s and V8s found in midsize or full-size pickups. (Its fuel economy isn't so great, either.) Finally, the Ridgeline hasn't changed much since its 2006 introduction, and the lack of progression is evident on its equipment list, which is missing features that are common in other pickups.

Ultimately, if you need a pickup for true off-road duty, work site use or serious towing, you should stick with similar-sized conventional pickups like the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma. Both offer more body styles, true rock-crawling capability and heavier-duty undercarriages. But the Ridgeline, with its all-around versatility, is a reasonable open-bed alternative to a midsize crossover SUV.

2014 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline is a five-passenger midsize pickup truck offered in a single four-door crew cab body style with five available trim levels: RT, Sport, RTS, RTL and a new top-of-the-line SE (also called Special Edition).

The entry-level RT is equipped with standard features including 17-inch steel wheels, a power-sliding rear window, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split lift-up rear seat (with under-seat storage), a rearview camera (displayed in mirror), full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

To the RT trim the Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, foglights, special exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and an auxiliary audio jack.

Alternatively, to the RT's features list the RTS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and an auxiliary audio jack and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer.

The RTL adds to the RTS's equipment 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient console lighting, heated front seats and side mirrors, a 115-volt AC power outlet and satellite radio.

Finally, the SE trim includes all of the RTL's equipment and tops it off with unique 18-inch wheels, badging and trim, plus a navigation system with voice recognition and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The navigation system with Bluetooth is optional for the RTL. In all Ridgelines equipped with the navigation system, the standard rearview camera migrates to that screen, eliminating it from the rearview mirror.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline is essentially a carryover, but gets a new Special Edition (SE) trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline offers only a 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 250 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a five-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system, although in normal driving power is sent almost exclusively to the front wheels. The system can be locked temporarily in all-wheel-drive mode at speeds up to 18 mph. In Edmunds testing, the Ridgeline accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, a little slower than most competing trucks.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway) -- mediocre considering the Ridgeline V6's modest power and performance. In fact, some full-size traditional pickups with more powerful V6s are more efficient. On the bright side, every Ridgeline is equipped with an integrated trailer hitch and is pre-wired for 7-pin trailer hook-up (though the RT and Sport require further equipment). The Ridgeline's 1,500-pound payload and 5,000-pound towing capacities are less than many V6-powered midsize pickups equipped with tow packages, however.

Safety

Every Ridgeline comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (with rollover sensor) and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard across the board.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Ridgeline received the organization's highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. Its seats/head restraints also earned a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds testing, the Ridgeline required 133 feet to stop from 60 mph, a little long for a midsize pickup.

Driving

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline's carlike independent suspension delivers a smooth and quiet ride compared to conventional pickups, and the Ridgeline feels more responsive around turns, too. The 3.5-liter V6 engine's output is sufficient, but the truck's excessive weight, coupled to an automatic transmission with just five gears, translates to disappointing fuel economy for this light-duty truck.

Interior

The 2014 Honda Ridgeline's cabin is wide, as are its seats. Entry into both the front and rear seats is easy -- something we can't always say about the rear seats in conventional midsize pickups. The gauges are large and easy to read, and major and secondary controls are operated by large stalks and knobs suitable for gloved hands. Secondary controls for the audio and climate control systems are simple and functional. One tip-off to the Ridgeline's age is the lack of a USB/iPod interface. Further, Bluetooth phone connectivity is hard to get: You have to choose either the RTL with the navigation system or the SE trim level.

But the Ridgeline's car-type structure lends it a more comfortable and nicely trimmed interior than you'll find on most competing pickups. Handy storage spaces and cupholders abound. The 60/40-split rear seat folds upward to make room for large items that won't fit in the bed's 8.5-cubic-foot lockable stowage area. Said storage area is capable of holding a bag or two of golf clubs, and it has drain plugs to ease clean-up. One downside is you'll likely have to remove anything in here if you need access to the spare tire under the bed floor.

Finally, we like how the Honda Ridgeline's tailgate has two sets of hinges: You can either lower it down (like a typical pickup tailgate), or swing it to the side to allow closer access to the bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Ridgeline.

5(59%)
4(23%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

An excellent multi-purpose vehicle
wiesbadenbob,09/02/2014
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've had my Ridgeline for about 18 months now. I had one very minor warranty claim, which was handled promptly and courteously by the dealer. This is a great vehicle for the suburbanite who needs to make the occasional Home Depot run, and may need to haul a smaller RV trailer. I've hauled U-Haul's 6 x 12 trailer fully loaded with no trouble using the factory installed receiver. This is NOT for the manly man who needs a macho truck. It's a great combination of comfort and flexible cargo capacity. The trunk in the bed makes a great cooler for tailgating. I have now owned my Ridgeline for three years. It remains a very reliable, serviceable vehicle. It's perfect for my needs. The technology in the vehicle was out of date when it came off the production line, but I'm not the kind of guy who needs all the bells and whistles. In fact, I really don't want to pay for them. The headlights don't come on automatically, and the controls for the ventilation system are--to be kind--awkward.
Far & away best overall vehicle I've ever owned---
Randy H,01/29/2016
SE w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought new and have owned the Ridgeline-Sp Edition for almost two years(approx. 22,000 mi). Have never contacted Honda dealer or any service dept since truck was driven home in March of 2014, and have never had an issue, mechanical or cosmetic. Synthetic oil changes and an air filter by nearby lube place only. I'd never before owned or driven a Honda or Acura vehicle. This truck/SUV has very good acceleration & handling characteristics(I suppose much like the Honda Pilot on which it's based). Sound system is good, Heat/AC very good, storage areas up front & center console very good. Front seat comfort is outstanding from the seats themselves to their position relative to the steering wheel and height to the windows & visibility outside the truck. Never ridden in the backseat but haven't heard any complaints and rear seat legroom & overall space is large. The rear seats are split 60-40 & fold-up to form a cavernous storage area(friends new Chevy truck also does this now---in a likely copy of the Honda). Waterproof & locking trunk under bed is fantastic, almost as large as a typical auto trunk. Update 2-4-17: drivers side rear power window moving very slowly, may need motor replacement and passenger side rear window making a loud grinding noise on descent. Rear brake taillight burned out and easily user replaced. Adjusting overall fuel mileage down to 18(from est 19 earlier) Michelin tires still good tread @ 36,000 miles and overall still very pleased with vehicle.
2014 Ridgeline Sport
skinnerkid3,01/09/2014
I have had my Ridgeline for about 2 months now and I couldn't be happier with it. It really fits the bill for me and what I was looking for. The Ridgeline may not be the best truck for everyone but for what 95% of truck buyers actually need a pickup for the Ridgeline goes above and beyond. It comfortable, quiet, roomy, well built, and above all versatile. There's nothing else on the market that is so well rounded. I needed a pickup for the occasional run to the home improvement store, hauling furniture, and big bulky items. The Honda is made just for such tasks. I also fish, camp, and canoe so the ample storage options and available roof rack really make those activities a breeze.
PERFECT LIGHT USE PICKUP.
NAD,09/06/2017
SE w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Low profile is easy to get in and out. Does not have auto turn on headlights. Does not have button by exterior door handle to unlock the door. Does not come with remote start. Even without some of the bells and whistles, this is a great light use truck. So easy and comfortable to drive.
See all 17 reviews of the 2014 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Honda Ridgeline

Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Overview

The Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD w/Leather and Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline SE is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 79752 and79752 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Sport is priced between $17,990 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 91182 and91182 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Honda Ridgelines are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Honda Ridgeline for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 Ridgelines listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,990 and mileage as low as 79752 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline.

Can't find a used 2014 Honda Ridgelines you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Ridgeline for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,385.

Find a used Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Ridgeline for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,182.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Honda Ridgeline?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Ridgeline lease specials

Related Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles