2019 Honda Ridgeline
What’s new
- Unchanged for the 2019 model year
- Part of the second Ridgeline generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension
- Unique two-way tailgate and large lockable in-bed trunk
- Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides multisurface traction
- Spacious crew cab is comfortable and handsomely finished
- Frustrating touchscreen audio and navigation interface
- Lacks the low-range gearing and underbody clearance of typical trucks
- 5,000-pound maximum tow rating drops to 3,500 pounds on front-wheel-drive version
- Sensitive driver aids are distracting
Which Ridgeline does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is a distinctive choice for a midsize pickup truck. Rather than going with the crowd and opting for a traditional body-on-frame design, Honda uses a more carlike unibody construction and a fully independent suspension for the Ridgeline. These design choices give this truck class-leading ride comfort and excellent handling.
You don't miss out in terms of utility either. The Ridgeline can still tow up to 5,000 pounds (3,500 pounds with front-wheel-drive models), which should be enough for a light trailer and some gear. It can also fit 4-by-8 sheets of plywood in the bed thanks to a flat load floor — a feature that no other midsize truck currently offers. It also has useful features such as an in-bed cargo storage system that doubles as a cooler and a stereo system made for tailgate parties that uses the bedliner as audio drivers. Inside, the Ridgeline is spacious and quiet with plenty of room for passengers or cargo in the back seat.
There are a few downsides. It's not quite as capable off-road as some other trucks, and its touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use. Also, if you love the rugged stance of pickups, the Ridgeline's softer styling might be a turnoff. Overall, though, this is a well-rounded package built for the majority of users rather than a specialized tool for just one task. It's one of our favorite trucks on the road today.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Ridgeline as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks and Best Gas Mileage Trucks for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds owned a Honda Ridgeline for one year and over 21,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2017 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We test the practicality of its unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk and even take it off-road. This midsize truck really differentiates itself from the rest of the class and we can tell you all about it. There are no significant differences between the 2019 Honda Ridgeline and our long-term truck. It's the same generation, so our observations still apply.
2019 Honda Ridgeline models
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is a four-door, crew-cab-only midsize pickup that is offered in six trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and the Black Edition. The RT is available with front-wheel drive only, while the Sport and the RTL are available with front- or all-wheel drive. The RTL-E and the Black Edition are AWD only. All come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base trim level RT has a decent amount of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a tow hitch, cruise control, air conditioning, push-button start, and a power lock system that includes the dual-action tailgate. There's a 4.2-inch information screen between the gauges, Bluetooth connectivity, and a seven-speaker sound system that includes a USB port and a 5-inch screen interface that also displays the rearview camera.
Step up to the Sport and you'll get foglights, gray-painted alloy wheels, body-color door and tailgate handles, keyless entry, remote engine start and tri-zone automatic climate control.
Next up is the RTL, which has leather seating. The front seats are heated, with an armrest and eight-way power adjustments for the driver and four-way power adjustments for the passenger. All-wheel-drive versions have heated outside mirrors and a noise-reducing windshield.
Our pick is the RTL-T, which adds LED daytime running lights and Honda's LaneWatch passenger-side blind-spot camera system. It also upgrades to the 8-inch touchscreen audio system that brings along a more powerful seven-speaker audio system, navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, three more USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Audio smartphone integration.
Move up to the RTL-E if you want advanced safety gear such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane departure warning and intervention, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Functional differences include a sunroof, LED headlights, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, a front passenger armrest, a power-sliding rear window, parking sensors, and a two-prong power outlet and LED cargo lights in the bed. It also has an upgraded sound system with a unique truck-bed speaker system.
Finally, there's the Black Edition, which is essentially an RTL-E with black paint, black-painted wheels, black trim, a black headliner and red-accented black leather seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.5
Steering9.0
Handling9.0
Drivability9.0
Off-road6.0
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort10.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior9.0
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess10.0
Visibility8.0
Quality9.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space10.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Towing6.0
Hauling9.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have no concerns or problems with my 2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E. I had an old 1996 Chevy C/K1500 and just got tired of constant maintenance costs of a 23 year old truck. It was tall for my aged mom and mobility challenged sister to get into. I had an Avalon (Toyota) Hybrid (which I loved for the mileage) but I banged my head on the roof sill on every other entry. I could not load my mom and sister and their walkers in the Avalon very easily without compromising someone's comfort. So a new pickup was needed. I did not want one of the full size pickups (on steroids) of today (which dwarf my 1996 full sized Silverado extended cab). Also, the new huge pickups do not leave much if any space in a garage if you can get them in at all. I wanted combined 20 mpg. and my wife insisted upon blind spot monitors when she hauls kayaks, which meant buying the RTL-E Ridgeline to get that level of safety (Honda Sensing). My new Honda Ridgeline checked off EVERY ONE of my needs and wants and exceeded what I expected. Returning from San Antonio through the Texas hill country on a recent hot day, I logged 28.2 highway mpg. My city mpg after two weeks is climbing as the truck is breaking in and has gone from 14 city mpg to about 16 city mpg. I got a VERY GOOD deal as I purchased my 2019 Ridgeline for 13.5 % BELOW MSRP and the dealership included a CD ($577) player at no charge. People trot over to me on parking lots wanting to know all about this vehicle. As word gets around, I think people will realize that the Ridgeline will meet the hauling, towing and creature comfort needs of 98% of pickup uses for most people. Only those wanting to go rock crawling, heavy hauling or heavy towing will need anything bigger than the Ridgeline which is actually slightly bigger than that old 1996 Chevy I am getting rid of. Yet my mom and sister can easily access the Ridgeline. Value is GREAT because I got a $50K + pickup for less than $40K out the door price (TTL included). It is a new way of looking at pickups and is the first of its kind. Unibody construction makes it ride and steer so smoothly. It does not bounce around on the highway or sway in turns due to independent rear suspension. I could go on for much longer, but you really just need to drive one for yourself.
Ok I traded in one of my dream cars. Dodge Challenger RT. Loved it! Needed something more practical for all the reasons. My first truck I have ever owned . I could not be happier with my “truck “. Seating is excellent. Driving is very smooth. The back seat is fairly comfortable and goes up to store my golf clubs. I got the E for the technology and I admit the bed speaker. The technology is worth it as all it takes is one emergency stop to pay for itself. Well last night was the snow from hell in North East Cars stranded everywhere. Snow and ice. The truck went through it all perfectly. Best snow vehicle I have ever owned. 21.5 MPG all around so far. All I can say is I think this was a great buy. I can not believe I bought a truck. Maybe he best all around vehicle out there today. So I have owned for a year. Still believe it is a great value. No problems to date and have over 20k miles. The gas mileage is better then I thought. Averaging 23 mpg.
This is my 4th Honda product, and first Honda truck. I drove full-sized pickups for 35 years for work, but since I’ve retired, I don’t need that much truck. The Ridgeline fit the bill. I got the 2019 Black Edition a little over a week ago, and it’s very familiar when compared to my wife’s previous Honda (CRV). First impressions: At this price point, there should be auto fold mirrors. Also, exterior downlighting is a nice feature that I had on my RAM and grew to appreciate. The Garmin-based GPS works, but it is clumsy when compared to our BMW. Blind side warning should be adjustable for sensitivity. Cars are (literally) next to me before it goes off. Tailgate should be lockable. The lack of a radio knob is inconvenient, but not awful I use the steering wheel controls. Apple CarPlay won’t work if the phone isn’t connected via USB. Should be a wifi connection. The voice commands are outdated when compared to our BMW and in some regards, the 2014 RAM truck I traded in. The brake pedal travel is a bit long. That’s it for complaints. The truck rides fantastic. I keep it in ECON mode and have gotten no less that 22.3 MPG in combined driving, most of it in the city. One week in, and it’s my favorite truck ever, and I’ve driven them all. The walkaway auto door lock is nice. The owners manual says the vehicle has rain sensing wipers. It does not, but that’s fine. I never use them in our car. The truck blends in with other vehicles yet looks distinctively sharp. I like that. The size makes sense on so many levels. I use the in-bed audio when I’m washing the truck. That’s fun. The fit and finish are top notch. Acceleration is good. Handling is great. Very car-like. Honda's hold their value well. While the buy-in might seem high, the vehicle (in the long run) is worth it. These vehicles are bulletproof. UPDATE After owning the truck for almost a year and a half, the original complaints still hold. The worst is the clumsy voice command system. I rarely use it because it’s so bad. Especially the GPS system which rarely got the destination right. No knob for the radio is still annoying. The in-bed sound system is a gimmick and I haven’t used it in well over a rear. The rear doors don’t swing open far enough. On the positive side, it’s comfortable, reliable, and gets decent mileage.
I looked at my next vehicle for about 4 months. Originally started with the CRV, but we already own two. We have three children, who are now driving, and I wanted something else. My wife drives a 2016 Pilot and I liked this vehicle, but again wanted something else. I looked at cars, but they don't hold enough to help children go back and forth to college. I priced out a Jeep Sahara and a Chevy Colorado. I test drove all of these vehicles. My main purpose was to find utility without sacrificing a quality drive. The Chevy Colorado quickly got expensive (more than the Black Edition) and didn't drive as nice. The Jeep drove like a Jeep. I don't do off roading here in the midwest and therefore didn't need something that wasn't comfortable for having the possibility of using the vehicle in a manner I didn't intend. I also wanted good gas milage as I drive a lot for work. I only have had the Ridgeline for 5 days, but it is everything I thought it would be. I did my research on-line through reviews, my own test drives and pricing. I don't mind the entertainment system as we have a 2016 Pilot Elite and I understand how to use the system. It's not hard once you get to know it, just like any phone, there is a period of time to get to know where everything is at. It's actually much faster than our 2016 Pilot. I also love the Apple Play. Siri does a great job with texts and responses. She can hear what I am saying and repeats it back to me before sending absolutely a great feature. Now when my children are texting me to find out where I'm at, I can respond without taking my eyes off the road or picking up my phone. I look forward to Apple opening up all my app's in the fall for Apple Play. Finding music and making calls has never been easier using Siri. The ride has been wonderful. I haven't had a vehicle this smooth in years, the extra wheel base distance makes the ride incredible. Even better than our Pilot. The red trim and lighting in the Black Edition is something special. About the only thing I would knock is the stopping distance. The truck feels heavy when stopping and you do have to allow for extra spacing between you and the vehicle in front. I think the brakes could have been upgraded a little more, but this is just an adjustment to a different vehicle. I drove a CRV before and it stopped very quickly. Overall this is one heck of a truck from a person who was never interested in owning one, now I drive one daily and have loved every minute of it. I generally lease them and then buy them out, due to my work, I can write the lease off entirely from my taxes and then purchase it later. I will be keeping this one for a long time.
Features & Specs
|RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,920
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,770
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,290
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,900
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Ridgeline safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking (optional)
- Warns the driver of possible forward collisions and engages the brakes to reduce the severity of front impacts.
- Adaptive Cruise Control (optional)
- Manages following distance as well as speed, and it can be switched to speed-only mode if desired.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera (standard)
- Gives the driver a clear view behind the truck, which can be especially useful when the bed or cabin is full or when connecting a trailer.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Ridgeline vs. the competition
Honda Ridgeline vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The Honda Ridgeline is a more refined truck in comparison to the Chevy Colorado. It's easier and more comfortable to drive, and the interior is more spacious and user-friendly. The Colorado is more rugged, though, and provides a higher towing capacity and more off-road capability. Overall, the Ridgeline's has a higher Edmunds score — 8.4 versus the Colorado's 7.6.
Read Edmunds' long-term road test on the Colorado.
Honda Ridgeline vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Honda Ridgeline's interior refinements really stand out in comparison to the Tacoma. The same can be said about the driving comfort. The Tacoma is certainly better off-road and has a better towing capacity. Reliability is good with either vehicle. With an overall score of 8.4, the Ridgeline handily beats the Tacoma's score of 7.4.
Read Edmunds' long-term road test on the Tacoma.
Honda Ridgeline vs. GMC Canyon
The Honda Ridgeline is a closer match to GMC's Canyon, which similarly targets a more upscale audience. The Ridgeline might be easier to handle, but ride comfort is close between the two. The Canyon has a better towing capacity and is inherently the more rugged of the two. However, the Canyon's off-road abilities are hampered by its body styling. The Ridgeline also beats the Canyon, which earned a score of 7.6.
FAQ
Is the Honda Ridgeline a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Ridgeline?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Ridgeline:
- Unchanged for the 2019 model year
- Part of the second Ridgeline generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda Ridgeline reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Ridgeline a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Ridgeline?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Ridgeline is the 2019 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,990.
Other versions include:
- RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,920
- RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,770
- Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,290
- RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,900
- RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,870
- Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,390
- RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $29,990
- RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,000
- Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $43,420
What are the different models of Honda Ridgeline?
More about the 2019 Honda Ridgeline
The Honda Ridgeline is a new answer to an old problem: How do you make a big truck small? The usual solution is to build a full-size truck in miniature, with body-on-frame construction and a solid axle in the rear. The 2019 Honda Ridgeline has found another path. It's built like a crossover SUV, with unibody construction and four-wheel independent suspension. The result is a pickup truck that beats other midsize trucks in terms of ride, handling and overall smoothness.
And yet this innovative design doesn't impact its usability as much as you might expect: The Ridgeline's pickup bed is longer and wider than the competition's, and it carries more cargo. It has a two-way tailgate and an innovative in-bed trunk: a sizable (and lockable) storage bin beneath the bed floor.
Yes, there are compromises. The Ridgeline tows less than other midsize trucks, which generally pull in the 6,000- to 7,500-pound range. The Ridgeline with optional all-wheel drive is limited to 5,000 pounds. The two-wheel-drive Ridgeline is rated for just 3,500 pounds of towing. (It's also front-wheel-drive, not rear.) And though the all-wheel-drive system is great for bad-weather traction, the lack of a low range and the Ridgeline's reduced ground clearance mean it can't venture as far off the beaten path as some dedicated off-road pickups.
On the other hand, a highlight of the Ridgeline's design is its spacious four-door crew cab, which is roomier and easier to see out of than other midsize pickups. Whether you're up front or in the back, seat comfort and space are excellent. The dashboard design is user-friendly, and quality is top-notch. Our one big complaint — and it is a big one — is the touchscreen infotainment system found in higher trim levels. The interface is irritating, the touch zones are tiny, and the volume slider is just plain wonky. We prefer the entry-level stereo system, which lacks navigation but has an ordinary volume knob. But you'll have to do without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
All Ridgelines are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 delivering 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. EPA fuel economy estimates are 22 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive version and 21 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive. Acceleration is quick and smooth: 7 seconds to 60 mph in Edmunds testing. Handling and ride quality both far exceed that of other midsize pickup trucks. Some pickup trucks may have carlike attributes, but this one drives like a car, period. But if you need to tow a heavy trailer or want to do any serious off-roading, the Ridgeline is not your best choice.
Honda builds the Ridgeline in six trim levels: RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E and Black Edition. Hondas generally have no options: The trim level determines equipment. The base RT, however, is not a stripped-down work truck but one with a decent level of standard equipment. Subsequent trim levels add desirable comfort and safety equipment. Whatever your preference, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Honda Ridgeline for you.
2019 Honda Ridgeline Overview
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is offered in the following submodels: Ridgeline Crew Cab. Available styles include RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Ridgeline and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Ridgeline 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Ridgeline.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Ridgeline and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Ridgeline featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
