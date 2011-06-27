  1. Home
2013 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average ride and handling
  • roomy and comfortable cabin
  • dent-resistant bed with innovative trunk compartment and two-way tailgate.
  • Modest off-road and towing capabilities
  • lackluster power and fuel economy
  • aging design
  • only one body style
  • longish braking distances.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Honda Ridgeline doesn't have the muscle that serious truck buyers demand, but its combination of a carlike ride and pickup utility makes it all the pickup many buyers will ever need.

Vehicle overview

If you're using a pickup for a trade or serious towing, then a conventional pickup still is the way to go. But if you only occasionally require the utility of a pickup, the 2013 Honda Ridgeline is worth considering.

There are plenty of full-size pickups with beds barely longer than the 2013 Honda Ridgeline's 5-foot box and with the same 50-inch width, so the Ridgeline's no less capable as a cargo hauler than many run-of-the-mill crew cab battlewagons. At the same time, it gives you a much more manageable footprint. And while you still enjoy a high-set seating position and admirable ground clearance, the Ridgeline's fully independent suspension and lighter, car-based structure make it more nimble than most conventional pickups.

Honda keeps the Ridgeline simple with a single four-door body style, one engine and an all-wheel-drive system for all models. The 2013 Ridgeline's cabin is wide and spacious and loaded with versatility for cargo and passengers. But for the higher driving position, you could be in any number of Honda's cars or crossovers -- if they also had the bed out back, handy in-floor storage locker and a tailgate that swings or drops down traditional-pickup style.

The Ridgeline has some notable drawbacks, though. Its lighter-duty suspension and structure makes it more of an urban hauler that gets you through difficult weather or mild off-pavement excursions than a true off-roader. The Ridgeline's V6 power also falls short of the V8s or turbocharged V6s in full-size domestic pickups, and its fuel economy isn't so great, either.

If you need a pickup but can't sacrifice standard pickup toughness, stick with similar-sized conventional pickups such as the Nissan Frontier or 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Both offer more body styles and heavier-duty undercarriages. But the Ridgeline and its all-around versatility might be best thought of as an alternative to midsize crossovers useful in so many suburban households.

2013 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2013 Honda Ridgeline is a five-passenger midsize pickup truck offered in a single four-door crew cab body style with four available trim levels: RT, Sport, RTS and top-of-the-line RTL.

The entry-level RT is well-equipped with standard features including 17-inch steel wheels, a power-sliding rear window, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat (with under-seat storage), a rearview camera, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

The Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, foglights, special exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auxiliary audio jack.

To the RT's features list, the RTS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer. The top-level RTL gets 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, ambient console lighting, heated front seats, a 115-volt AC power outlet and satellite radio.

The Ridgeline's factory options list is limited to a navigation system with Bluetooth, and is only available for the RTL.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Honda Ridgeline gets a standard rearview camera for all trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Honda Ridgeline offers only a 3.5-liter V6 generating 250 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a five-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system, although in normal driving power is sent almost exclusively to the front wheels. The system can be locked in all-wheel-drive mode at speeds up to 18 mph. In Edmunds testing, the Ridgeline accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, a little slower than most competing trucks.

EPA estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined -- mediocre considering the Ridgeline V6's modest power and performance. Some full-size traditional pickups with more powerful V6s are rated better. On the bright side, the Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds, a limit similar to some V6-powered full-size pickups. The Ridgeline's payload and towing capacity is less than many V6 midsize pickups equipped with trailer-tow packages, however.

Safety

Every Ridgeline comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags (with rollover sensor) and front seat active head restraints.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Ridgeline received the organization's highest "Good" rating in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes, as well as for roof-strength testing. In Edmunds testing, the Ridgeline required 133 feet to stop from 60 mph, a little long for a midsize pickup.

Driving

The 2013 Ridgeline's carlike independent suspension delivers a smooth and quiet ride compared to conventional pickups and handling is more responsive, too. The Ridgeline's 3.5-liter V6's output is sufficient, but the truck's excessive weight, coupled with an automatic transmission with just five gears, means disappointing fuel economy for a truck that should have more of an advantage in its class.

Interior

The 2013 Honda Ridgeline's cabin is wide, as are its seats, and entry into the front or rear seats is easy, something we can't always say about the rear seat of conventional midsize pickups. The gauges are large and easy to read, and major and secondary controls are operated by large stalks and knobs suitable for gloved hands. Secondary controls for the audio and climate-control systems are simple and functional, perhaps reflecting the overall age of the Ridgeline's interior design. Another tipoff to the relative age of the truck's infotainment architecture: Bluetooth hands-free phone control, often standard on even the most modest of new models, is optional. And even then, you'll have to first buy the RTL trim level to get it.

But the Ridgeline's car-type structure lends a more comfortable and nicely trimmed interior than you'll find on most competing pickups. Handy and capacious storage spaces and cupholders abound. The 60/40-split rear seat folds to make room for large items that won't fit in the bed's 8.5-cubic-foot lockable stowage area, although it is capable of holding a bag or two of golf clubs. The lockable trunk's drain plugs allow for all manner of potentially sloppy uses, but anything in there might have to be removed if you need access to the spare tire under the bed floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Ridgeline.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I do love my 2013 Honda Ridgeline
geezoman,04/27/2013
RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I drove a Ford F150 Lariat for 15 years. When it came time to replace that truck I wanted to downsize a little. I drove all of the smaller pickups in the market and found the Honda Ridgeline to be the right size, 4 wheel capability, smooth riding, relatively quiet, and fully capable for what I need in a pickup. Getting the Honda reliability was a plus. We drove it around town for the first 4K miles and it was a pleasure driving it in an urban setting, easy to park, great for those occasional trips to buy furniture, and good looking enough for date nights. You guessed it, I don't miss my F-150. 50000 + miles later and my Ridgeline is still driving like new. Have only done the scheduled maintenance including regular oil changes and new transmission oil. The tires are still great, the truck runs straight, nothing leaks, and I still love driving it each day. Since I have purchased this vehicle a new designed model is about to be launched and I'm anxious to see it up close. I have grown accustomed to the ugly original look, and even though I think Honda missed the mark on a NEW design, it's still a Honda and it will always run better than it looks. The new 2017 Honda Ridgeline has come out now and Honda was able to give us something new and take away something at the same time. They gave us a truck that resembles most other trucks on the market, they kept what works from the original Ridgeline, and added some new things to pay for. It's not cool to have to pay for features once standard equipment, ie AWD and electric rear window. The new Ridgeline is nice, but now since I have taken 3 years to get to like my Ridgeline, I like the old style just a little better. Honda fell short on knocking my socks off with its new design, new colors, and new features. The one thing Honda never falls short on is quality and the fact that Hondas just work and work well. I will eventually own a new Ridgeline, why not, they are a great vehicle, but my 2013 Ridgeline is still a great truck. It runs well, looks good, drives the best, quiet, and reliable. It's a Honda. Well I've owned a driven my Ridgeline for about 67K miles and 4 years. Tires just got replaced, but everything else is still working great. Regular oil changes and filter changes is all I've done. This vehicle is not babied, we drive it hard and loaded on the highway, it spends several hours a day on gravel mountain roads and it sits out in the elements when it's parked in Florida. I'm still not in love with its original styling and yet to feel the same about the new 2017 design, but I love how my Ridgeline just works quietly for me. I'll eventually buy a new one, but hope more design changes as well as better colors will be offered. Let's face it, the Ridgeline is an urban pickup. Make it look smart and give it great colors. The 2017 model is a weak start, keep up with greater design modifications. I still happily own my 2013 Ridgeline. It runs drives and almost looks like the auto I bought. Absolutely perfect and only did what everyone does to keep their cars running and looking well. You take care of it, and it’ll take care of you. I’ll buy another in time.
Perfect blend of versatility
rdougr,10/02/2013
I had a Ford F-150 FX-4 for the past 10 years. It was reliable and a great truck, but the gas mileage sucked and i wasn't using it as a large truck should be used very often. When I did it always filled the bill, though sucking up a gallon og gas every 10 miles got old. It was also cumbersome to drive & park in traffic. The Ridgeline is a well-built, more compact truck that more suits the way I drive these days. It will pull a trailer and get me through the snow, just not as heavy a trailer or as deep a snow as the Ford. The Ford was a super cab with a small back seat. The Honda is crew cab with a roomy back seat. It gets 21 mpg at 70 mph and 20 mpg at 75 mph.
radio reception bad
blackdd,10/26/2013
I just bought a 2013 ridgeline truck with the nav system. The truck is fine except for the radio. Anytime I am around a telephone pole I lose reception. It has been at the dealers for a week now and they have replaced the antenna cable, amplifier, and antenna. I still lose all reception. On one of the road trials they hooked up a temporary outside antenna and the reception was great. But Honda told them to replace the parts. I realize that the truck looks good without the antenna sticking out of the roof but it seems there is a problem with it.
I got what I wanted - A great vehicle
joe,12/10/2015
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I wanted an all around vehicle with a comfortable on the road ride with some off the road capability. A vehicle that would be able to handle a snow storm or icy roads. A vehicle I could haul bags of mulch, or shrubs from the nursery. A vehicle that could carry the grandkids, cooler, buggy boards, umbrella and chairs to the beach. And I got it with my 2013 Honda Ridgeline I purchased new. A great vehicle. Now coming up on 5 years and still loving it. It is reliable and still going strong. Love the styling better then the new Gen 2 Ridgelines. Now that I am retired and just driving around town mpg has drop to 15 to 16
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

