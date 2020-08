Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

Genthe Honda - Southgate / Michigan

2010 Honda Ridgeline Dark Cherry Pearl RTL 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 4WD Odometer is 18148 miles below market average! All-Wheel Drive. 15/20 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FPYK1F58AB502139

Stock: P3435

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020