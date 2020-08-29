Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
573 listings
- 138,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,633
- 62,687 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,440
- 104,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 123,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,888
- 139,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,750
- 125,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,950
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995
- 101,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,100
- 85,816 miles
$15,643
- 129,738 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,969
- 97,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
- 80,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
- 194,036 miles
$8,995
- 112,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,799
- 97,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988
- 91,808 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,400
- 80,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
Read recent reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
Overall Consumer Rating4.625 Reviews
DaleB,08/07/2015
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
It is not a full size truck, it is a vehicle with a smaller truck capability, closer to mid size in cargo and weight capacity. It is a truck you can take a very comfortable long trip in, or make short trips to a lumber yard and lay down 4 x 8 sheets of drywall, flat. It is a truck that easily fits into a 2 car standard garage. It has a 4 wheel drive system that automatically provides superior traction on demand. The rear diff can be locked for low speed pulls for starting on slippery or very angled grades. It is quite easy to maneuver on and off road. The ride is very stable and firm enough while never jarring. And despite commentary to the contrary, there is a mounting hole for spare tire on the right hand bed rail. For those convinced they will get a flat tire when loading up the bed, and making it difficult to access the in-bed trunk. That trunk by the way has a screw in plug for draining water is you decide to fill it up with ice to keep your recently caught trout fresh. Or use it to keep the brewskis and champagne cool, depending on the journey. There is rear sliding window, both rear seat sections fold up and away leaving generous floor space.
