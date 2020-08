Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

This versatile and innovative 2006 Honda Ridgeline RTS Crew Cab 4X4 in Black is a fantastic choice for your busy life! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 generating 255hp while connected to the smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This nimble Four Wheel Drive team works hard to earn up to 21mpg on the open road and gives you massive payload and towing capacity. The unique exterior of this Ridgeline is accented by stunning alloy wheels and a bold stance Upon entering the comfortable yet masculine RTS Crew Cab, you will see ample space with seating for 5. As you settle into your power-adjustable driver's seat, take a look at all the features that Honda has to offer. Power windows/locks, steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, climate control, keyless entry, and AM/FM stereo with an in-dash 6-disc CD changer keep you living the good life as you power through town with pride. Once again Honda leads the way with safety! Emergency braking assist, four-wheel ABS, stability/traction control, electronic brakeforce distribution, tire pressure monitoring, child seat anchors, and plenty of airbags grant you peace of mind. The thoughtful mix of features makes the Ridgeline RTS fully capable of handling your every adventure. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HJYK16416H566780

Stock: 18655

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020