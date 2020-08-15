Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 127,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
Capitol Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2012 HONDA RIDGELINE RTL 4X4 with powerful 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine and driven 127864 miles! Fully loaded and much more! **FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-376-7056. For HD pictures, detail information about this vehicle and financing options please check us out at www.capitolmotorsva.com To schedule a test drive or about financing and need more information about this vehicle please contact:Capitol Motors8608 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407540-376-7056capitolmotorsva.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.Accepted Payment Type: Cash/Personal checks (in person), certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F55CB453825
Stock: CM5290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,947 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$18,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F24CB451442
Stock: 2000651297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 92,466 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,650
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
We've got a great deal going for this 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTS! This clean Polished Metal Metallic colored crew cab is in terrific shape, and offers up a comfortable cabin to ride in and a good size bed for hauling whatever you need, all powered along by a 3.5L V6 mated to a capable 4x4 drivetrain. There are plenty of features to love about this truck, like the bed liner and bed extender to make the most of your truck's hauling abilities, clean gray cloth upholstery throughout the cabin, an AM/FM radio with CD player and Aux input, dual-zone climate control, all-weather floor mats, folding rear bench seats, and more! CARFAX reports a clean and accident-free 1-owner history for this Honda, as well as confirming its lower than average mileage, and we're offering it at an amazing price for the value, so call, click, or come on by to schedule your test drive while it lasts on our lot!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F4XCB451673
Stock: S7162D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 176,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,988
Bishops Corner Auto Sales - Sapulpa / Oklahoma
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4wd Automatic. White over gray leather interior with power heated seats. Power windows, locks, key-less entry with factory alarm, tow package and power sliding sunroof. Freshly serviced with new tires and the timing belt kit was done at 168k. $13988- We Finance with rates as low as 3.15% Wac. No Credit, No Problem! Visit our website to fill out a credit application www.bishopscorneronline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F59CB452838
Stock: 452838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Jim Ellis Buick GMC Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Black 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V *Navigation* (NAVI/ GPS)*, Bluetooth, Clean Title, Dealer Maintained, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Non-Rental, Non-Smoker, Rear Camera, USB iPod, Leather. Call our internet team today @ 1-888-635-7089 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 3600 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time. Were just a short drive from anywhere in the Mall of Georgia area including Suwanee,Sugar Hill, Lawrenceville, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Commerce , Buford , Oakwood, Duluth, Norcross, Cumming, Braselton , Auburn , Hoschton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F54CB002806
Stock: C4736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,835
Fred Beans Ford of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
4X4, LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 21 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F5XCB455229
Stock: WU191537F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 126,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,821
Peters Honda - Nashua / New Hampshire
+++2012 HONDA RIDGELINE RTL+++ One owner, power moonroof, leather seating, navigation and awd. Please refer to the Carfax History report and review the meticulous service record. +++ We proudly stand behind all our pre-owned vehicles and we have also competitively market priced this vehicle in order to save you the time and hassle that is normally associated with the car buying experience. If you've ever shopped for a Pre-Owned vehicle, you might give it a thorough going over. Or take it to a trusted mechanic. But you might still wonder, did you miss anything? With a pre-owned vehicle from Peters, you don't have to wonder. We take the vehicle to the best mechanic we know, a factory-trained mechanic. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a discerning eye, each pre-owned vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection. PETERS IN THE COMMUNITY Peters of Nashua has been serving the area's automotive needs since 1955. Family owned and operated, Peter Proko and Peggy A. Proko are involved in the daily operations of all of their stores and take personal pride in knowing that their customers are well taken care of. Peters of Nashua is fully involved with the organizations that matter to you. We are proud to support a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Nashua P.A.L., Nashua Technical College, Jewish Federation of the Arts, The American Red Cross, Local High Schools and Sports Teams, The Nashua Soup Kitchen, The Humane Society of Greater Nashua, The Nashua Police and Fire Departments, Veterans Associations, The Nashua Silver Knights and many more. We purchase hundreds of cars every year. Our favorite way to acquire top quality pre-owned vehicles for our inventory is to purchase them from our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F59CB451611
Stock: 20H1177A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 114,568 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,977
Karman Auto Sales - Lowell / Massachusetts
GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, A PLUS BBB DEALER, Introducing our 2012 Honda Ridgeline RT Crew Cab 4x4 shown in handsome Alabaster Silver Metallic. The 250hp 3.5 Liter V6 is teamed up with a smooth shifting 5 Speed Automatic and 4x4 system to achieve 21mpg on the open road. This unique crew cab pairs the luxury of a car with the benefits of a truck. You won't believe the handling and ride dynamics of this vehicle! The robust design is smart and functional. Upon entering the interior, you'll see ample space with seating for 5. Features include a power-sliding rear window, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat with storage below, a trip computer and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo. The 5 ft, dent-resistant cargo bed has an 8.5 cubic ft lockable trunk located just underneath that can easily hold golf clubs, and also has drains in the bottom so it can serve as a cooler. Additionally, the tailgate has a dual-swing mode that can open to the side or fold down supporting up to 300 pounds. Let the tailgate party begin! Honda leads the way in safety standards and this beauty is no exception! The thoughtful mix of features makes the Ridgeline fully capable of handling your every adventure. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F27CB002210
Stock: 002210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls - Queensbury / New York
RTL trim. EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Premium Sound System, 4x4, CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Ridgeline's versatility, carlike handling, and fuel economy are tops." KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Honda RTL with Dark Cherry Pearl II exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5700 RPM*. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "The Ridgeline's versatility, carlike handling, and fuel economy are tops.". WHY BUY FROM US: Our Queensbury Honda Dealer serves the Saratoga, Clifton Park, & Glens Falls, NY areas. D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls is the area's premier dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F52CB459789
Stock: 200517A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 97,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,883$1,270 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, RUNNING BOARDS, POWER MOON ROOF, 4X4, Ridgeline RTL, 4D Crew Cab, 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, 18" Chrome-Look Alloy (RTL) Wheels, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Traction control. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F59DB008022
Stock: LB2128A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 88,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,461$710 Below Market
Stillwell Ford Lincoln - Hillsdale / Michigan
2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport Cloth, Towing Kit, Roof Rack w/Cross Bars,.18 x 7.5 Machine-Finished Black Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Hard Tonneau Cover, MP3 decoder.Stillwell Ford Lincoln. Everything we do is driven by YOU! Hillsdale, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F76DB501108
Stock: H2585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 78,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,000$706 Below Market
Northtown Honda - Amherst / New York
Only 78,130 Miles! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Honda Ridgeline delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio (subscription required), Warning lights -inc: low-fuel, low-oil pressure, tailgate open, bed trunk open, pwr sliding rear cabin window open, passenger-side front side airbags off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control. This Honda Ridgeline Comes Equipped with These Options Variable pwr rack pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto-heated wiper zone, Trip Computer, Trailer harness, Sunglasses holder, Steel-reinforced composite bed -inc: lockable in-bed trunk, (8) HD tie-down cleats, (4) bed lights w/auto-off timer, Side-impact door beams, Security system, Seatback pockets, Remote fuel filler door release. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Northtown Honda, 2277 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14228.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F54DB012513
Stock: 20G836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 116,340 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,495$533 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2013 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 4X4 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- ONE OWNER --- 3.5L V6 --- CREW CAB ---BACK UP CAMERA -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS --- RUNNING BOARD --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER -- AUX --- BLUETOOTH --- CRUISE CONTROL --- ALLOY WHEELS ---DRIVES GREAT --- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 100, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake diameter: 13.1, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: front center, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 4.53, Locking differential: rear, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Pickup bed type: fleetside, Rear bumper color: body-color, Clock, Digital odometer, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact absorbing bumpers, Rearview monitor, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 18.5, Turns lock-to-lock: 3.40, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Tow hooks: front, Trailer hitch: Class III, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Heated windshield wiper rests, Pickup sliding rear window: power, Power windows, Rear privacy glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F79DB009625
Stock: 23699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,440$1,294 Below Market
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
This vehicle is straight from our CHEVY store BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. The majority of these vehicles have over 100,000 miles. They HAVE NOT BEEN INSPECTED and may have mechanical and physical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyers) expense. Sport
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F72DB013418
Stock: SP14190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 50,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,950$2,010 Below Market
QCAutoplex.com - Eldridge / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F79DB018051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,575 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,796$480 Below Market
Jay Hatfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Frontenac / Kansas
This 2013 Honda Ridgeline 4dr 4WD Crew Cab RTL features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Beige Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, XM Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, 4.53 Axle Ratio 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Hughes at 877-207-5303 or mikeh@jayhatfield.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F51DB006202
Stock: 776111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 76,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Rear parking sensors Bed liner Tow Package 6-speaker audio system with CD/MP3/WMA aux input jack Rear-view camera display with guidelines Power windows and door locks Theft deterrent system Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with controls for audio and cruise 18-in black machine-finished alloy wheels Dual-action tailgate Fog lights Folding power exterior mirrors Power sliding rear cabin window Taffeta White with Black cloth interior Good Car Fax report - no accidents listed. ADDITIONAL PHOTOS ON OUR WEBSITE www.autoshowcasetulsa.com Welcome to Auto Showcase of Tulsa Oklahoma. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality Motor Cars available and provide Customer Service to Match. We have a regular inventory of Pre-Owned late model cars trucks and sport utility vehicles. We are not a high pressure dealership just real people with real quality vehicles. Give us a shot to prove ourselves and earn your business. Purchase your next used car at Auto Showcase of Tulsa. We base our success on YOUR satisfaction. NOTICE Although we attempt to keep inventories current we cannot guarantee that located vehicles will still be available for sale. To be sure CONTACT THE DEALER FIRST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F73DB007000
Stock: 5538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,804 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,995$712 Below Market
Mag Auto Corp - Poughkeepsie / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FPYK1F71DB010025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
