Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me

573 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ridgeline Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 573 listings
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    127,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RT in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RT

    53,947 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTS in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTS

    92,466 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,650

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    176,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,988

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    42,286 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    105,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,835

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    126,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,821

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RT in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RT

    114,568 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,977

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    88,909 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    97,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,883

    $1,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    88,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,461

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    78,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    116,340 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,495

    $533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    150,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,440

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in Silver
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    50,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline RTL

    95,575 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,796

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    76,129 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport in White
    used

    2013 Honda Ridgeline Sport

    120,804 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    $712 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Ridgeline searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 573 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Ridgeline

Read recent reviews for the Honda Ridgeline
Overall Consumer Rating
4.67 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Second Ridgeline
ridgedrive,03/19/2012
I traded a 2006 Ridgeline on a 2010 CRV to downsize and save fuel. That will be my last 4 cylinder in a SUV. The tweaks from 2006 to 2012 are noticable. It's quieter and peppier. I took six months to purchase a vehicle, test driving many SUV vehicles. The CX-9 was a top contender. But, at 6-02, it lacked enough headroom. Do not compare the Ridgeline to heavy duty pickups. That not what it is. I use it for hiking, camping, biking, trips to Lowes....etc. If I could describe it, using only one word, it would be smooth. I hope Honda does not kill the Ridgeline but updates it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Ridgeline
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Ridgeline info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.