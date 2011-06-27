Close

AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado

Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Honda Ridgeline RTX. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. You can tell this 2007 Honda Ridgeline has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 167,923mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2007 Honda Ridgeline: Honda tired of watching loyal buyers desert their ranks to buy pickups elsewhere, so they created the Ridgeline in 2006. A truck with a full-size interior and a mid-size exterior, the Ridgeline provides comfort for family use while still being quite capable of towing snowmobiles, carrying two dirt motorcycles in the bed, and even holding a mountain bike in the back seat of a locked cab. The 3.5L VTEC V6 engine and five-speed automatic transmission makes for reasonable fuel economy, and full-time all-wheel drive and vehicle stability control make the Ridgeline one of the most surefooted pickups on the market. This model sets itself apart with A truck for Honda car people and only in-bed lockable, waterproof trunk on the market. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HJYK163X7H501015

Stock: 7H501015

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-29-2020