Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,799Great Deal | $1,850 below market
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL154,912 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16567H545367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $679 below market
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX172,620 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A to Z Autosports - Madison / Wisconsin
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX 4 Wheel Drive DESIRABLE Blk/Blk Fleetside Bed Pick Up Bedliner Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Door Locks 60/40 Split Bench Rear Seat Rear Privacy Glass Priced at $7,995
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16327H501736
Stock: 2414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,432Good Deal | $882 below market
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL247,299 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Muller Honda of Gurnee - Gurnee / Illinois
Muller Honda features No Haggle Pricing - We provide our best price from the start to help ensure a great car buying experience. Our 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL Crew Cab 4WD in Silver is a sporty multi-purpose truck with a car-like ride and SUV flexibility. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers 247hp while paired to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive offers near 22mpg on the open road and will haul the camper to the hills or the boat to the lake without skipping a beat! The RTL offers a sporty and well-controlled ride with all the power you need to tackle any job while sporting great-looking alloy wheels, bed liner, sunroof, and Tonneau cover.Enter the RTL cabin and you're greeted by comfortable heated leather front seating, and dual-zone climate control. The interior is spacious, and it offers a 60/40 folding rear seat and several storage compartments. Play your favorite music over the impressive stereo system via CD, available satellite radio, or auxiliary input.This Honda Ridgeline surrounds you with safety features that will keep you secure. ABS, traction control, multiple airbags, and more will give you peace of mind every time you hit the road. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16537H536867
Stock: H53544A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $7,500Good Deal | $766 below market
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL203,258 miles4 AccidentsDelivery available*
Mountain View Nissan Of Cleveland - McDonald / Tennessee
. 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL in Steel Blue Metallic over Gray. Gray w/Leather Seat Trim.Choose Family-Owned & Operated Mtn.View Nissan of Cleveland! Visit us off I-75 at Exit 20 - 131 Pleasant Grove Rd, McDonald, TN 37353. Ask about our Lifetime Warranty!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16597H512055
Stock: 20098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,000
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL120,143 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napletons River Oaks Honda - Lansing / Illinois
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL CARFAX One-Owner. Silver Gray Leather, 17 x 7.5J Silver Painted Alloy Wheels, 4.533 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM/6-Disc In-Dash CD Chgr & XM Satellite, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, XM Satellite Radio, Gray Leather.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 50268 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range High: $11,363For your peace of mind, we have included over 35+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton River Oaks Honda offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report on how we arrived at the price. Call 708-868-0100 or Stop by Napleton's River Oaks Honda conveniently located off 80-94 Torrence Ave North Exit. 17220 Torrence Ave Lansing, Ill 60438. Serving the Greater Chicago, Il Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Plus tax, title, license, and Napleton certification fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK165X7H549079
Stock: N9446A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $8,488
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTLNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
Featured is a 2007 Honda Ridgeline 4WD with alloy rims Tinted glass driver power seat heated leather seats and second row fold down seat. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16527H549805
Stock: 24194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,979Fair Deal | $345 below market
2007 Honda Ridgeline RT159,582 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
This BLACK 2007 Honda Ridgeline RT might be just the crew cab awd for you. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $8,979. It has a beautiful black exterior and a gray interior. Call today to schedule your test drive! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16227H506278
Stock: 61646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,850
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTLNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
2007 Honda Ridgeline V6 Automatic and 4x4 Brand new set of BF Goodrich tires Leather and loaded with all the options! Call us for more information 770-537-8989
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16597H531513
Stock: 4171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2018
- $9,999
2007 Honda Ridgeline RT145,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16267H508261
Stock: 508261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,975
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL114,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16557H500338
Stock: 17034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,000
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL165,906 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sevierville Auto Brokers - Sevierville / Tennessee
Hard to find TEXAS owned RTL 4x4 (AWD) RIDGELINE! This is an awesome truck with just 2 owners all the way from the great rust free state of Texas. Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Cooper Tires (not that no name junk), strong running V6 engine, and a smooth shifting automatic transmission make this the one to own!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16587H546732
Stock: 546732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,594
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX167,923 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda 104 - Westminster / Colorado
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Honda Ridgeline RTX. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. You can tell this 2007 Honda Ridgeline has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 167,923mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2007 Honda Ridgeline: Honda tired of watching loyal buyers desert their ranks to buy pickups elsewhere, so they created the Ridgeline in 2006. A truck with a full-size interior and a mid-size exterior, the Ridgeline provides comfort for family use while still being quite capable of towing snowmobiles, carrying two dirt motorcycles in the bed, and even holding a mountain bike in the back seat of a locked cab. The 3.5L VTEC V6 engine and five-speed automatic transmission makes for reasonable fuel economy, and full-time all-wheel drive and vehicle stability control make the Ridgeline one of the most surefooted pickups on the market. This model sets itself apart with A truck for Honda car people and only in-bed lockable, waterproof trunk on the market. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK163X7H501015
Stock: 7H501015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $11,995
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL173,400 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Gary's Auto Sales Sneads Ferry - Sneads Ferry / North Carolina
** 17 INCH FACTORY ALLOY RIMS ** SUNROOF ** BEDLINER ** LEATHER SEATS ** FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING CALL 910-327-3070Gary's a family-owned and operated business for over 35 years is located in Sneads Ferry NC and Jacksonville NC. Gary's has been a member of the BBB for over 20 years!! We do business in an up-front personal manner with no hassles. We provide airport pickup service or we can help you arrange to have your car transported to you anywhere in the U.S!! You'll like the way we do business at Gary's!!! Call Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16507H534140
Stock: 534140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS193,392 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value Priced below the market average! -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Ridgeline is sure to sell fast. -Bed Liner -Bed Liner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16417H533330
Stock: 1428P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2007 Honda Ridgeline RT203,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reganis Auto Center Honda - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
No Hidden Dealer Handling Fees !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16267H530759
Stock: U5043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- $10,995
2007 Honda Ridgeline RT187,803 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Altoona Auto Inc - Altoona / Pennsylvania
ALTOONA AUTO CENTER IS NEW WE DO OIL CHANGES UP TO 5 QT $32..99 PA STATE INSPECTIONS AND EMISSION FOR $50.00 PLEASE VISIT US AT 174 OLD ROUTE 22 duncansville ,PA 16635. (814) 414- 3373. WE ALSO DO MINOR AND MAJOR REPAIRS PLEASE GIVE USE A CALL. WE ARE NOW OFFERING SHORT- TERM LEASING PROGRAMS. CONTACT US TODAY FOR INFORMATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16257H528081
Stock: 528081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999Fair Deal
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX118,683 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
A RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE 4 DOOR PICK UP!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16327H537409
Stock: 7H537409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Fair Deal
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX139,739 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lou Ferrara's Auto Network - Youngstown / Ohio
IF YOU CLICKED ON THIS VEHICLE, IT TRULY IS A MUST SEE!!!! CLEAN HISTORY REPORT.... PWR WINDOWS... LOCKS... TILT... CRUISE... A/C... CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!!!! BODY IN GREAT SHAPE... TIRES ARE GOOD... DRIVES PERFECT!!! GREAT PRICE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HJYK16327H528757
Stock: 4589
Certified Pre-Owned: No