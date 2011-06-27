  1. Home
2010 Honda Ridgeline Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average ride and handling for a pickup, roomy and comfortable cabin, dent-resistant bed with innovative trunk compartment and two-way tailgate, top crash test scores.
  • Modest off-road and towing capabilities, lackluster power and fuel economy from V6, only one body style available, longish braking distances.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While the 2010 Honda Ridgeline might not have the muscle that serious truck buyers demand, its unique combination of a carlike ride and pickup utility makes it all the pickup many buyers will ever need.

Vehicle overview

The balance between form and function is something automotive designers are constantly wrestling with. In the case of the 2010 Honda Ridgeline, function is the clear winner. The midsize Ridgeline pickup may lack the macho attitude of many rivals, but it compensates with a healthy dose of pure unadulterated practicality. The result is a well-rounded midsize pickup with a unique combination of strengths.

Built on the same unibody platform as the Odyssey minivan and previous-generation Pilot SUV, the Ridgeline trades the enclosed rear cargo areas of those models for a 5-foot-long truck bed. Using these lighter-duty underpinnings gives the Ridgeline a number of advantages over traditional body-on-frame pickups, starting with noticeably better handling and a more carlike ride. A lower overall height also makes it easier to get in and out of the comfortable five-passenger cabin.

The Ridgeline's main attraction, however, is that 5-foot bed. Made out of a steel-reinforced composite material, the bed makes rust and dents a non-issue. While it's short by full-size pickup standards, there's still enough room for a pair of dirt bikes or an ATV with the tailgate lowered. It also incorporates two innovative features -- a large under-floor "trunk" compartment and a tailgate that both flips down and swings out like a door -- that are so useful, they make you wonder why nobody thought of them sooner.

While the Ridgeline is all the truck many pickup buyers will ever need, it's not for everybody. The standard all-wheel-drive system (there's no low-range gearing) and light-duty suspension make it unsuitable for serious off-roading. The mandatory V6 is adequate in normal driving, but it's noticeably less punchy than the V6s and V8s available elsewhere. Two other downsides are a modest 5,000-pound towing capacity and braking distances that are longer than normal for this class of vehicle.

Buyers who like to weigh all their options might also want to consider the midsize Ford Explorer Sport Trac and full-size Chevrolet Avalanche. Both represent similar efforts to re-imagine the traditional pickup truck for personal use, though neither attempt is quite as successful as the Ridgeline. Also, bigger trucks like the Dodge Ram and Toyota Tundra have more workhorse potential, and V6-powered versions of the midsize Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are sprightlier. Still, the 2010 Honda Ridgeline has got the functionality thing nailed for many shoppers in this segment.

2010 Honda Ridgeline models

The 2010 Honda Ridgeline midsize pickup truck is offered in a single four-door crew-cab body style with seating for five. There are three available trim levels, ranging from base RT to midrange RTS and top-of-the-line RTL. The entry-level RT is reasonably well equipped with standard features that include 17-inch steel wheels, a power-sliding rear window, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split rear seat with under-seat storage, full power accessories, cruise control, a trip computer and a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with an auxiliary audio jack.

The RTS adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat and an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Spring for the top-of-the-line RTL and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 115-volt AC power outlet and satellite radio.

The Ridgeline's factory options list is limited to a navigation system package that includes Bluetooth hands-free cell phone compatibility and a back-up camera. Only the RTL model is eligible for this package.

2010 Highlights

Other than a few new color choices, the Honda Ridgeline returns unchanged for 2010.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Honda Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 250 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system. In testing, we recorded a 0-60-mph sprint of 9 seconds flat, which is slower than most other midsize V6 pickups as well as V8-powered full-size trucks.

This powertrain has earned EPA fuel economy estimates of 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. Given that a V8-powered four-wheel-drive Ford F-150 is rated at 14 city/20 highway and 16 combined, this isn't very impressive. The Ridgeline can handle payloads up to 1,550 pounds and tow trailers up to 5,000 pounds, both of which are a little below average for a V6-powered midsize pickup.

Safety

The Honda Ridgeline's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Honda Ridgeline earned a perfect five-star rating for occupant protection in both frontal and side-impact crashes. The Ridgeline did equally well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, receiving the organization's highest "Good" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact crashes. In Edmunds 60-0-mph brake testing, the Ridgeline required 141 feet to stop, a disappointing figure for its class.

Driving

By pickup standards, the 2010 Honda Ridgeline is surprisingly pleasant to drive. The suspension provides decent handling and a smooth ride on the pavement, though it lacks the travel and ground clearance to handle serious off-road excursions. The V6 is refined and provides adequate power for everyday driving, but it lacks low-end torque and generally feels less lively than rival V6s, let alone the big V8s available in full-size trucks.

Interior

The Ridgeline's interior gets high marks for passenger friendliness, with comfortable seats up front and above-average legroom -- at least by midsize pickup standards -- in back. Taller drivers may wish for a telescoping steering wheel, however.

The cabin also features storage spaces aplenty, including 60/40-split rear seat cushions that fold up to make room for large items you'd rather not leave in the bed. Then there's that 8.5-cubic-foot lockable trunk under the bed, a compartment that's large enough to hold a few sets of golf clubs, though long drivers may pose a challenge. Drain plugs in the bottom allow it to double as a supersize cooler for tailgate parties and such.

One downside to this bed design is that the spare tire is located underneath the floor, which means you may be faced with the prospect of unloading your cargo to get to it if you have a flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Ridgeline.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very useful vehicle for most anything
DaleB,08/07/2015
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
It is not a full size truck, it is a vehicle with a smaller truck capability, closer to mid size in cargo and weight capacity. It is a truck you can take a very comfortable long trip in, or make short trips to a lumber yard and lay down 4 x 8 sheets of drywall, flat. It is a truck that easily fits into a 2 car standard garage. It has a 4 wheel drive system that automatically provides superior traction on demand. The rear diff can be locked for low speed pulls for starting on slippery or very angled grades. It is quite easy to maneuver on and off road. The ride is very stable and firm enough while never jarring. And despite commentary to the contrary, there is a mounting hole for spare tire on the right hand bed rail. For those convinced they will get a flat tire when loading up the bed, and making it difficult to access the in-bed trunk. That trunk by the way has a screw in plug for draining water is you decide to fill it up with ice to keep your recently caught trout fresh. Or use it to keep the brewskis and champagne cool, depending on the journey. There is rear sliding window, both rear seat sections fold up and away leaving generous floor space.
2010 Ridgeline RTL
wiseone2,09/08/2014
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I've owned a Tacoma dble cab 4x4 offroad and Now have owned the Ridgeline for about 33 mos. I just traded it in on a newer 2012 Ridgeline. I honestly think the Ridgeline is a better all around vehicle. Comfort and tons of options makes this a great vehicle. The Tacoma looks a bit more rugged. but a 30 mile trip is vastly more enjoyable in the Honda. The Tacoma has great resale, gas mileage is similar, I am getting 18.8 mpg around town and the Toyota was right about the same. Its up to you, they are both good, I really can't support the Toyota's pricing, I paid $26.5k back in 2006 and its still the same truck for $34k plus. I traded my 2010 Ridgeline in for a 2012 Ridgeline, exact same color and equipment but in better cosmetic cond. I have owned the 2012 Ridgeline for about 37 mos. and it has 63k miles very reliable and shines like new. Shopping for tires, oem tires still have tread but are cracked. I want Michelin tires again but they're pricey.
Love the Ridgeline
bpsblaster,09/07/2012
I owned 2 Rangers and a F-150 supercab. The F-150 is a great truck, the best full sized truck there is in my opinion, but I needed better gas mileage, I was averaging 15-16mpg, and I wasn't using the truck like it was meant to be used, I used like a car. I didn't off road or haul things anymore and I have kids now and needed the 4 full doors. So I looked and looked and looked some more. After test driving about every small pick up made, I knew the ridgeline is what I was looking for. I am averaging 18-19mpg and it is plain fun to drive. It seems to be built very well, it is solid, and handles great. Would I pull a huge boat or horse trailers with it? NO, but it fits my needs!
The Best Kept Secret
ridgelineva,03/01/2015
RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I loved the smooth ride of my old Odyssey but wanted a truck (6'2"). My Honda dlr just got a trade-in gold 2010 Ridgeline. Score! Quiet, power sunroof, power driver's seat, in-dash Nav, dog-proof leather, power rear window (no squeaks), quality bed liner (up over sides) w/built-in HIDDEN & DEEP trunk (no leaks), gate opens 2 ways, chrome running boards, dark wind/rain guards on windows & hood, roof rack (I added), easy 4WD button, rear cargo lights, low front running lights (I keep on always), open feet area to switch drivers, quality 6-CD sound, V6 handles full load of people and heavy stuff. Handles GREAT on highway snow/ice (even not in 4WD). Get one!
See all 25 reviews of the 2010 Honda Ridgeline
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Ridgeline features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

