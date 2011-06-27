Estimated values
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,503
|$7,366
|$8,386
|Clean
|$5,068
|$6,780
|$7,713
|Average
|$4,198
|$5,607
|$6,366
|Rough
|$3,327
|$4,435
|$5,020
Estimated values
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,192
|$6,875
|$7,798
|Clean
|$4,781
|$6,327
|$7,172
|Average
|$3,960
|$5,233
|$5,920
|Rough
|$3,139
|$4,139
|$4,668
Estimated values
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Navi (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,379
|$8,350
|$9,431
|Clean
|$5,874
|$7,686
|$8,674
|Average
|$4,865
|$6,357
|$7,160
|Rough
|$3,857
|$5,028
|$5,646
Estimated values
2007 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,988
|$8,128
|$9,299
|Clean
|$5,515
|$7,481
|$8,552
|Average
|$4,568
|$6,187
|$7,059
|Rough
|$3,621
|$4,894
|$5,566
Estimated values
2007 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,907
|$6,530
|$7,420
|Clean
|$4,519
|$6,010
|$6,824
|Average
|$3,743
|$4,971
|$5,633
|Rough
|$2,967
|$3,932
|$4,442