Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews
Tough enough for Alaska
I have owned every truck brand sold in America and the Ridgeline, hands down is the best driving truck I have had. The roads here are rough and slick in winter and this truck handles excellent on icy, snowy roads. The back end stays stable and it stops on a dime, without even changing to all winter tires. I agree this isn't a brute to take out on bad dirt roads, but for occasional truck needs and an everyday commuter, this is an excellent choice in all winter conditions Alaska has thrown at it.
100K+ miles and almost zero complaints
I bought my Ridgeline in 2007, I had to wait for almost 3 weeks for it to be built and delivered and have been happy ever since. I have had zero issues with it, other than the required services and replacing things that wear out with use. The only 2 issues I have with it would be that I had hoped for better gas mileage (it's essentially the same as a full size F-150), and there are slight blind spots when looking to the rear sides. I've used this as an SUV and to the fullest extent of a truck and never had a single problem. With over 100K miles on it, it still drives like a new vehicle, nothing rattles or feels loose, if you didn't see the mileage, you'd never even guess it had over 100K.
RidgeLine first Hand experience
I have had the ridgeline for 2 months now and I love it. It is a great mid-sized truck and all the bells I need. It is made by Honda so it comes with all the quality, reliability and consistency Honda is known for decades. I haul my fishing boat every weekend and have had no issues. Ride is smooth and it is great to take camping with the in-bed-trunk. The back seats are very roomy.
10 years and still a peach
I bought my Ridgeline RTS new exactly 10 years ago. Have 81K miles now. I've had virtually no problems. OEM Michelin tires lasted 59K miles. Rear brake pads lasted 62K miles, front brake pads and rotors lasted 75K miles. I had A/T, power steering and cooling system flushed/serviced at 62K. Replaced the Honda battery at 45K. Otherwise I've done nothing but change the oil and the filters, which I do myself. The engine uses absolutely no oil, but it's the older version without the variable cylinder technology. The truck had only one factory recall: for a heater wiring harness. Troublefree Hondas are great. That's why I just spent $1,000 to replace the front seat covers with Roadwire leather. I plan to keep the truck another 5-6 years.
Honda Ridgeline is as good as it gets!
The best competition to the Honda Ridgeline is the Toyota Tundra. The Tundra is great, but I selected the Ridgeline because it has a shorter length and thus easier to park, has the all important better safety ratings (5 star vs. 4 star) for driver and roll overs (4 star vs. 3 star), has better mpg, has a locking waterproof trunk, gives a more comfortable ride, and is a welcome departure to the boring look of the age old pickup truck. While the Tundra offers shorter braking distance, 500 lbs. increased weight, a super quasi Lexus designed V-8 engine, is reportedly stronger off road, and tows about 1,600 more lbs., on balance the Ridgeline is the best choice - it is "as good as it gets!
