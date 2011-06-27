  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Ridgeline
  4. Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Honda Ridgeline Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,828$6,469$7,355
Clean$4,420$5,918$6,727
Average$3,602$4,817$5,472
Rough$2,784$3,716$4,217
Sell my 2006 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you
Estimated values
2006 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,040$6,346$7,051
Clean$4,614$5,806$6,449
Average$3,760$4,726$5,246
Rough$2,906$3,646$4,042
Sell my 2006 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you
Estimated values
2006 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Moonroof, XM, Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,372$6,681$7,390
Clean$4,917$6,113$6,759
Average$4,007$4,975$5,498
Rough$3,097$3,838$4,237
Sell my 2006 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you
Estimated values
2006 Honda Ridgeline RTS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,642$5,825$6,464
Clean$4,249$5,329$5,913
Average$3,463$4,338$4,809
Rough$2,677$3,346$3,706
Sell my 2006 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you
Estimated values
2006 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,150$5,177$5,734
Clean$3,798$4,737$5,244
Average$3,095$3,856$4,266
Rough$2,393$2,974$3,287
Sell my 2006 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Honda Ridgeline on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,737 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Ridgeline is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,737 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,798 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,737 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Honda Ridgeline. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Honda Ridgeline and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Honda Ridgeline ranges from $2,393 to $5,734, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Honda Ridgeline is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.