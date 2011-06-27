2022 Honda Pilot Deals, Incentives & Rebates
EX-LEX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2020
- End
- 03/31/2022
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 03/31/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/07/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Honda Financial Services.
0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 60 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 0% 48 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 0% 36 08/03/2021 09/07/2021 2.9% 72 08/03/2021 09/07/2021
All 2022 Honda Pilot Deals
