Used 2013 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

Scott Hansen , 08/05/2015 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

28 of 31 people found this review helpful

****Update***** My wife and I have had the Honda Pilot for about six months now and my review has not changed one bit. The car is a dream to drive and you can tote around 8 people total if needed, although the very back seat is tight. The car drives like a dream and even my father-in-law said it beats the Buick SUV hands down. It gets great mileage compared to the old Mercury and it looks great. *****Original posting***** My wife and I never buy new cars and the cars we have we keep for 10 or 15 years. The last car that my wife had was a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer and we had it 10 years and it was time to get a new vehicle. Two years ago we purchased a used Honda Civic and are very happy with it so when it came time to research vehicles we knew the Pilot would be one of them. We test drove three different SUV's. We tried the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Highlander. We did not like the Santa Fe at all. The ride was not nice and despite raves from the reviewers, the interior seemed to be made out of cheep materials. The road we drove on was under construction and we felt every bump and hole we hit. The third row seating area was cramped, and that is being generous. The Toyota Highlander was next and we liked that car. It drove well, it looked nice, it was large and roomy but they tended to be more expensive and with less equipment than the Pilot. When we drove the Pilot I knew right away we found our next car. We drove one that had 17,000 miles on it and it had all the comforts we were used to and a bit more. The seats are very comfortable, there is plenty of second row seating leg room, and the third seat actually looks like it may be comfortable for adults. We liked the way it handled and how intuitive the controls were. I went to work and researched used Pilots and I honed in on three of them, on in Fargo, one where we live in the Twin Cities and one in Wausau, WI. The Fargo one and the Wausau one are about 3 1/2 hours from our house. I hate dealing with car dealerships but because I did the research I knew I was going to pay a fair price. When it came to numbers I wanted a towing lighting system installed as well as winter mats and a cargo area mat. The place in Fargo and I talked and then the place in Wausau and I talked. I was able to get a lower price from the Wausau place even though I was told this was the lowest they could go. They responded well when there was another valid offer on the table. I ended up going with the Wausau one because the vehicle they had was a Certified Honda which meant an extra years warranty. I then paid $795 to kick that out to the year 2020 or 100,000 miles, and with the low number of miles we drive I know I will be covered for five full years. Even with the warranty I ended up paying less than I would have at the Fargo dealer but the Fargo dealer was going to deliver it to my doorstep and I had to pick up the Wausau one. I then went online and found this forum. I was nervous when I read all about the vibration problems when the car goes into ECO mode. Since I did not test drive the exact vehicle I was buying, I thought it could be trouble. I also thought about this when I bought the extended Honda warranty. My wife and I have had the car now for about a month. So far there has been zero problems with vibrations. The car is a dream. It is built well and it gets better gas mileage than our old Mountaineer. It is more comfortable to drive and there is nothing better than getting that new car feeling even if it is a used car. My wife loves it too and is very happy with our choice. We are going to start saving our pennies so we can buy our next car with cash in about 10 years and most likely it will be a Honda or Toyota.