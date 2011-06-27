Used 2013 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews
Vibration' can't repair it so call it normal
i purchased a 2013 Honda Pilot in December 2012. The follolwing day i reported a vibration, which service department said was a wheel weight. After leaving the vehicle for 3 days the SD (service department) replaced a front motor mount which was to resolve the problem. No problem solved, Still vibrating. Two weeks later I returned the vehicle for 3 more days. SD replaced the rear motor mount. Still vibrates. After trying to repair the vehice 2 times with no success Honda Customer Service calls it a " Normal vibration".Now that Honda Engineering can't resolve the vibration issue the SD calls it a "Characteristic of the vehicle". The SD informed me that all the 2013 Pilot 2WD have a vibration
2013 Pilot vibration
After owning 5 Hondas with no problems the time came to pull the trigger on our biggest purchase to date..a new 2013 Pilot EX-L 4x4, to accommodate our 3rd child. We purchased our pilot in September of 2012. I immediately noticed a bad vibration in Eco and have taken it to Honda 2 times now. I have also had a problem with the brake pedal being squishy. Honda won't do anything about the vibration, and they bled the brakes claiming there was nothing wrong with them. The dealership is also stating that Honda says the vibration is normal in my make and model..WHAT!!..NORMAL!!!! This is a $37,000 vehicle. Honda I'm opting out of the class action suit and suing. I suggest others do the same.
Pilot saved my husbands life!
We bought our 2013 Honda Pilot Touring on a Wednesday, picked it up on a Thursday and it was totaled by Saturday by a reckless driver. My husband was alone at a red light when he was hit and pushed into a building. He survived with stiches to the eye, a broken toe & some bumps and bruises. not sure he would've been so lucky in another vehicle. we bought another 2013 Honda Pilot Touring the next Monday from the same people/place. Amine & Joseph at Boch Honda in Norwood Ma were great through both processes.
Serious ECO Issues *** Do Not Buy ***
I purchased a 2013 Pilot Touring 2WD fully loaded and noticed hesitation when the vehicle is in ECO mode. The dealer is aware of the problem but says there is no fix for the problem. My problems started at 3000 miles. The problem really occurs when in ECO mode going up hill. When the stuttering/hesitation starts you will feel as though you are on a rodeo bull. In addition, I notice serious front-end shaking with no evident cause. I though I was the only person, but when Googled I discovery many pilot owners experiencing the same issues. See the links below. http://www.piloteers.org/forums/14-problems/33382-2013-pilot-constant-eco-vibration.html http://www.carcomplaints.com/Honda/Pilot/2013/drivetrain/power_train.shtml Sincerely, Michael
A great vehicle in every way
****Update***** My wife and I have had the Honda Pilot for about six months now and my review has not changed one bit. The car is a dream to drive and you can tote around 8 people total if needed, although the very back seat is tight. The car drives like a dream and even my father-in-law said it beats the Buick SUV hands down. It gets great mileage compared to the old Mercury and it looks great. *****Original posting***** My wife and I never buy new cars and the cars we have we keep for 10 or 15 years. The last car that my wife had was a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer and we had it 10 years and it was time to get a new vehicle. Two years ago we purchased a used Honda Civic and are very happy with it so when it came time to research vehicles we knew the Pilot would be one of them. We test drove three different SUV's. We tried the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Highlander. We did not like the Santa Fe at all. The ride was not nice and despite raves from the reviewers, the interior seemed to be made out of cheep materials. The road we drove on was under construction and we felt every bump and hole we hit. The third row seating area was cramped, and that is being generous. The Toyota Highlander was next and we liked that car. It drove well, it looked nice, it was large and roomy but they tended to be more expensive and with less equipment than the Pilot. When we drove the Pilot I knew right away we found our next car. We drove one that had 17,000 miles on it and it had all the comforts we were used to and a bit more. The seats are very comfortable, there is plenty of second row seating leg room, and the third seat actually looks like it may be comfortable for adults. We liked the way it handled and how intuitive the controls were. I went to work and researched used Pilots and I honed in on three of them, on in Fargo, one where we live in the Twin Cities and one in Wausau, WI. The Fargo one and the Wausau one are about 3 1/2 hours from our house. I hate dealing with car dealerships but because I did the research I knew I was going to pay a fair price. When it came to numbers I wanted a towing lighting system installed as well as winter mats and a cargo area mat. The place in Fargo and I talked and then the place in Wausau and I talked. I was able to get a lower price from the Wausau place even though I was told this was the lowest they could go. They responded well when there was another valid offer on the table. I ended up going with the Wausau one because the vehicle they had was a Certified Honda which meant an extra years warranty. I then paid $795 to kick that out to the year 2020 or 100,000 miles, and with the low number of miles we drive I know I will be covered for five full years. Even with the warranty I ended up paying less than I would have at the Fargo dealer but the Fargo dealer was going to deliver it to my doorstep and I had to pick up the Wausau one. I then went online and found this forum. I was nervous when I read all about the vibration problems when the car goes into ECO mode. Since I did not test drive the exact vehicle I was buying, I thought it could be trouble. I also thought about this when I bought the extended Honda warranty. My wife and I have had the car now for about a month. So far there has been zero problems with vibrations. The car is a dream. It is built well and it gets better gas mileage than our old Mountaineer. It is more comfortable to drive and there is nothing better than getting that new car feeling even if it is a used car. My wife loves it too and is very happy with our choice. We are going to start saving our pennies so we can buy our next car with cash in about 10 years and most likely it will be a Honda or Toyota.
