Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,363$16,018$18,230
Clean$12,816$15,346$17,444
Average$11,722$14,003$15,870
Rough$10,628$12,659$14,297
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,191$12,506$14,433
Clean$9,774$11,981$13,810
Average$8,940$10,932$12,564
Rough$8,105$9,883$11,319
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,379$14,957$17,103
Clean$11,873$14,329$16,365
Average$10,859$13,075$14,889
Rough$9,846$11,820$13,413
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,798$15,508$17,764
Clean$12,275$14,858$16,997
Average$11,227$13,557$15,464
Rough$10,179$12,256$13,931
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,705$13,069$15,037
Clean$10,267$12,521$14,388
Average$9,390$11,425$13,090
Rough$8,514$10,328$11,792
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,999$15,555$17,684
Clean$12,467$14,902$16,921
Average$11,403$13,598$15,395
Rough$10,339$12,293$13,868
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,376$17,130$19,424
Clean$13,788$16,411$18,585
Average$12,611$14,974$16,909
Rough$11,434$13,537$15,233
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,715$16,433$18,697
Clean$13,153$15,743$17,890
Average$12,031$14,365$16,276
Rough$10,908$12,987$14,663
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,798$14,324$16,426
Clean$11,315$13,723$15,717
Average$10,349$12,521$14,299
Rough$9,383$11,320$12,881
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,065$15,627$17,760
Clean$12,530$14,972$16,994
Average$11,461$13,661$15,461
Rough$10,391$12,350$13,928
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,748$15,408$17,623
Clean$12,227$14,762$16,862
Average$11,183$13,469$15,341
Rough$10,139$12,177$13,820
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,008$13,363$15,323
Clean$10,558$12,802$14,662
Average$9,656$11,681$13,339
Rough$8,755$10,560$12,017
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,981 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,981 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,981 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Honda Pilot ranges from $8,105 to $14,433, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.