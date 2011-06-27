Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,363
|$16,018
|$18,230
|Clean
|$12,816
|$15,346
|$17,444
|Average
|$11,722
|$14,003
|$15,870
|Rough
|$10,628
|$12,659
|$14,297
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,191
|$12,506
|$14,433
|Clean
|$9,774
|$11,981
|$13,810
|Average
|$8,940
|$10,932
|$12,564
|Rough
|$8,105
|$9,883
|$11,319
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,379
|$14,957
|$17,103
|Clean
|$11,873
|$14,329
|$16,365
|Average
|$10,859
|$13,075
|$14,889
|Rough
|$9,846
|$11,820
|$13,413
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,798
|$15,508
|$17,764
|Clean
|$12,275
|$14,858
|$16,997
|Average
|$11,227
|$13,557
|$15,464
|Rough
|$10,179
|$12,256
|$13,931
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,705
|$13,069
|$15,037
|Clean
|$10,267
|$12,521
|$14,388
|Average
|$9,390
|$11,425
|$13,090
|Rough
|$8,514
|$10,328
|$11,792
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,999
|$15,555
|$17,684
|Clean
|$12,467
|$14,902
|$16,921
|Average
|$11,403
|$13,598
|$15,395
|Rough
|$10,339
|$12,293
|$13,868
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,376
|$17,130
|$19,424
|Clean
|$13,788
|$16,411
|$18,585
|Average
|$12,611
|$14,974
|$16,909
|Rough
|$11,434
|$13,537
|$15,233
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,715
|$16,433
|$18,697
|Clean
|$13,153
|$15,743
|$17,890
|Average
|$12,031
|$14,365
|$16,276
|Rough
|$10,908
|$12,987
|$14,663
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,798
|$14,324
|$16,426
|Clean
|$11,315
|$13,723
|$15,717
|Average
|$10,349
|$12,521
|$14,299
|Rough
|$9,383
|$11,320
|$12,881
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,065
|$15,627
|$17,760
|Clean
|$12,530
|$14,972
|$16,994
|Average
|$11,461
|$13,661
|$15,461
|Rough
|$10,391
|$12,350
|$13,928
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,748
|$15,408
|$17,623
|Clean
|$12,227
|$14,762
|$16,862
|Average
|$11,183
|$13,469
|$15,341
|Rough
|$10,139
|$12,177
|$13,820
Estimated values
2013 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,008
|$13,363
|$15,323
|Clean
|$10,558
|$12,802
|$14,662
|Average
|$9,656
|$11,681
|$13,339
|Rough
|$8,755
|$10,560
|$12,017