Vehicle overview

Due to increased pressure from the government, automakers have been looking for ways to meet increasingly stringent demands for cleaner tailpipe emissions and higher fuel economy. In the 1990s, electric cars (such as GM's EV1) were thought to be the answer, but their shortcomings of poor range and high cost have thus far proven too difficult to overcome. For today and the near future, many automakers feel that the best hope for improved fuel mileage is hybrid-electric technology. Hybrid cars typically combine a gasoline engine and an electric motor. Since they are still fueled by gasoline, these cars don't have to be plugged in or recharged, yet the additional assistance of an electric motor allows the gasoline engine to be smaller -- and thereby more efficient -- than it would otherwise have to be on its own given the size of the vehicle.

Introduced in 2000, the Insight was the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle to be offered to U.S. consumers. It features many advanced construction techniques. The unitized body is made of aluminum (except for the front fenders, which are made from plastic) and boasts a drag coefficient of only 0.25. Thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork, flat underbody, low rolling-resistance tires and extensive use of lightweight materials, Honda says the Insight requires 30-percent less power to operate at highway speeds than the 1996-2000 Honda Civic. The Insight also happens to be America's most fuel-efficient car. Given the car's 66-mpg EPA highway mileage estimate and 10.6-gallon fuel tank, one could, in theory, drive from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and still have a bit of fuel left in reserve. In practice, however, the car's range is about 500 miles.

Six years on, the Insight still attracts plenty of attention. But its singularly focused mission of fuel economy limits its usefulness. In years past, one had to accept its shortcomings -- only two seats, not much point-and-shoot power, a paltry 365-pound payload capacity -- because there wasn't much of an alternative. Now there's the Honda's own Civic and Accord Hybrids, the acclaimed Toyota Prius and Highlander, the Lexus RX 400h and Ford's Escape Hybrid, with several more models on deck for 2007. For those who desire the most efficient vehicle available, the Insight rewards with miserly fuel consumption. Exotic aluminum construction, unique packaging, daring style and low production numbers will assure the Insight's place in history -- not only as the first hybrid (in the U.S.), but also as an exceptionally unique automobile.