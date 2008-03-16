Used 2001 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Honda Insight in Red
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    123,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Insight
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    166,139 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    113,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,688

    $1,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    102,832 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,888

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    132,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,989

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    162,077 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    110,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,948

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    44,714 miles

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,596 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    75,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    121,775 miles

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    135,932 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    107,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    37,800 miles

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    105,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    136,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,799

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    118,550 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight

Read recent reviews for the Honda Insight
Overall Consumer Rating
4.927 Reviews
27 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (15%)
Free Car?
Kris,03/16/2008
I have a 75 mile daily commute to work (San Diego to Irvine). I was driving a Nissan Xterra (paid off) getting 16 mpg and paying $680 a month in gas. I bought my Honda Insight for $11,000 and have a monthly payment of $225 a month. The Insight gets 50 mpg (+-2 mpg) even with all the SoCal hills and traffic. I am now paying $210 a month in gas. This is a total cost (both car payment and gas) of $435 a month, a savings of $245 a month in just the gas for my Xterra. It feels like I'm saving money and I got a free car in the process. Pretty wild! I still own the Xterra but I only use it for Home Depot runs. All this and it's a blast to drive around town. My advice...Buy one!
Report abuse
