Used 2001 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
- 123,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Tango Red Pearl 2006 Honda Insight CVT 1.0L I3 SOHC VTEC 12V 1.0L I3 SOHC VTEC 12V CVT.57/56 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Insight with Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (45 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE14786S000300
Stock: 20017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,999
Super Trooper Motors - Madison / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Insight with Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (45 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE14766S000599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,688$1,165 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LIKE NEW TIRES! CLEAN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H51AS041388
Stock: C8225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,888$2,502 Below Market
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
JUST REPRICED FROM $7,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! LX trim, Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Honda LX with Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 98 HP at 5800 RPM*. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. JDPower.com explains "The 2010 Honda Insight is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its class and among all vehicles. It also earns a Predicted Reliability rating of 4 out of 5 Power Circle Ratings.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H52AS036474
Stock: AS036474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 132,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,989$446 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Alabaster Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS003207
Stock: AS003207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 162,077 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,900
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS043063
Stock: 29083TH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 110,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,948
Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado
Our Accident Free, One Owner 2010 Honda Insight EX Hybrid Hatchback is eager to please in Polished Metal Metallic! Powered by a 1.3 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with an Electric Motor to create an advantageous hybrid drive system generating 98hp while matched with an innovative CVT. You will be smiling from ear to ear as you earn near 43mpg on the open road in this unique Front Wheel Drive Hybrid.Our EX model comes with plenty of comfort features. Settle into the comfortable cloth seats to enjoy cruise control, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and climate control. Turn up the music that moves you on a stellar AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with AUX/USB connections to make each ride in this Insight feel first class.Of course, our Honda has also been crafted with plenty of standard safety features. Stability control, four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, daytime running lights, and airbags grant you peace of mind behind the wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS021786
Stock: AS021786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 44,714 miles
$11,599
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H77AS040411
Stock: 18674136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,596 miles
$9,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H74AS040821
Stock: 19199988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,599
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H5XAS042314
Stock: 19389908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,775 miles
$10,599
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS021676
Stock: 19076774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,932 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS000911
Stock: 000911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND! 1-OWNER - HYBRID - LOW COST OF OPERATION - VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. Well equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H79AS034657
Stock: 13043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 37,800 miles
$7,991
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H74AS006815
Stock: AS006815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 105,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Extra nice smooth running Insight EX with automatic transmission, power windows, power steering, power brakes, A/C, newer tires, and excellent body, paint and interior!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H79AS008981
Stock: 1435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,799
Luther Brookdale Honda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner. EX trim. EPA 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. The 2010 Honda Insight is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its class and among all vehicles. It also earns a Predicted Reliability rating of 4 out of 5 Power Circle Ratings. -JDPower.com. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H74AS001498
Stock: R3574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 118,550 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H71AS020770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H78AS010088
Stock: AS010088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
