  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2002 Honda Insight
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2002 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Amazing fuel economy, astounding technology, lots of standard equipment.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to crosswinds, not much point-and-shoot power on tap.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Honda Insight for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,351 - $3,055
Used Insight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Some cars make you feel like a champion. This one makes you feel like a hero.

Vehicle overview

With its ultra-low-drag styling, aluminum body structure and innovative Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) powertrain, the two-passenger Insight can travel as far as 68 miles on a gallon of gas. Taking into account the car's 10.6-gallon fuel tank, one could theoretically drive from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and still have a bit of gas in reserve.

The heart of the system is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor that assists the gasoline engine under acceleration. The package features an idle-stop feature, which shuts off the engine when the driver places the shift lever in neutral and releases the clutch pedal.

Unlike GM's all-electric EV1, the Insight requires no external power supply to recharge the 144-volt nickel metal hydride batteries. Regenerative braking via the ABS-assisted disc/drum brakes provides juice to the system. With a full charge and the electric motor providing full assist, the Insight accelerates swiftly, but passing power is lacking.

The five-speed manual transmission has relatively short first, second and third gears for good city driving performance, with tall overdrive gearing in fourth and fifth to maximize fuel economy. New this year is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that requires no gear swapping.

Like the Acura NSX's, the Insight's unitized body is made of aluminum (except for the front fenders, which are made from plastic) and boasts a drag coefficient of only 0.25. Thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork, flat underbody, low rolling-resistance tires and extensive use of lightweight materials, the Insight requires 30 percent less power to operate at highway speeds than the previous-generation Honda Civic.

But the effort to save weight pays a price in the handling department. The Insight is highly susceptible to crosswinds, and the narrow tires easily track any groove in the pavement, causing the driver to adjust the steering continually to compensate.

The Insight's interior is just as futuristic as the exterior, with a sweeping dash and a high-tech LCD analog/digital instrument display. Divided into three sections, the cluster displays engine rpm, coolant temperature and the engine's idiot lights on the left bank; a large digital speedometer, odometer, lifetime fuel economy bar graph and instant fuel economy in the middle; and fuel level, battery level indicator and the electric motor charge and assist indicator on the right bank.

Dual high-back bucket seats feature good lateral and lumbar support. Controls for power windows, mirrors, AM/FM cassette stereo, ventilation and available climate controls are all within easy reach, but two large adults might find themselves knocking elbows in the tight cockpit. Built fully equipped (the only option is an automatic air conditioning system) with power windows, door locks, exterior mirrors, an AM/FM cassette stereo, dual airbags, rear window defroster and a whole lot more, the Insight is an incredible value -- for a hybrid vehicle.

There are currently just two hybrids for sale: the Insight and the Toyota Prius. The Prius is the more versatile of the two thanks to its backseat. If you're interested in purchasing a hybrid, you might want to wait until early 2002 for what could be the best one yet: the hybrid-powered Civic.

2002 Highlights

No changes are in store for Honda's clever gas-electric hybrid vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Insight.

5(84%)
4(8%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite Car to Drive
Edmond,11/07/2007
I purchased the CVT and have not regretted the purchase at all. I get an average of 52 mpg in LA with stop/go/AC. The car had 80,000 existing miles but Honda's extended warranty (150K) for the battery as well as the Honda Care extended warranty (7yr/100K) has taken care of any concerns. I enjoy the car so much that I will be selling my other car because I no longer drive it. Looking forward to the release of the 2009 Insight.
My Insight Driving Expirence
Andrew J,07/25/2006
I drive mainly on interstate highway. My commute to work is about 96 miles round trip, all but 10miles are super highway. The vehicle has nearly 115,000 miles with an overall average mpg of 64.3. I haven't had any problems with the car and have replaced 4 tires once, and the front brakes just once. Because of the conditions of our Mass highways, I have had to replace the windshield twice and will need to replace it a third time before the next inspection. My Insight is a 5 speed manual with air conditioning.
2002 Honda Insight review
Doug Myers,08/03/2006
From Mile zero to 42345 the average mpg is 62.2 overall. Highest was a trip of 320 miles and averaged 89.2 mpg. Yes, I had a tailwind - ;-)
DO NOT buy an older model Insight
trianglemann,08/25/2013
I owned one for 5 years, servicing every 3 months. In that time: 1. Need to replace cat converter ($1,200). 2. Need to replace IMA ($2,700). 3. Need to replace transmission ($2,200). 4. Need to replace flywheel. 5. Wheels randomly seize up almost causing an accident. Dealer doesn't know why ($100 diagnostic). 6. Need to replace engine ($3,800). 7. Need to replace transmission ($2,200). 8. Need to replace IMA again ($2,800). 9. Need to replace wiring ($550). Used/aftermarket parts are hard or impossible to find. 2 of 3 dealers had extremely poor workmanship (I was a mechanic). Car never lasted more than 3 months w/o something breaking, and every part on it is EXPENSIVE.
See all 24 reviews of the 2002 Honda Insight
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
45 city / 49 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 59 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 59 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2002 Honda Insight features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Honda Insight

Used 2002 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2002 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2002 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,265.

Find a used Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,674.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Honda Insight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Insight lease specials

Related Used 2002 Honda Insight info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles