  • $5,688Great Deal | $1,165 below market

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    113,165 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida

    LIKE NEW TIRES! CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H51AS041388
    Stock: C8225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,888Great Deal | $2,502 below market

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    102,832 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon

    JUST REPRICED FROM $7,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! LX trim, Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. Honda LX with Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 98 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. JDPower.com explains "The 2010 Honda Insight is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its class and among all vehicles. It also earns a Predicted Reliability rating of 4 out of 5 Power Circle Ratings.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H52AS036474
    Stock: AS036474
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,989Good Deal | $446 below market

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    132,652 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

    Alabaster Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. All electronic components in working condition. All interior components are in good working order. At AutoNation Honda OHare, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS003207
    Stock: AS003207
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $4,900Fair Deal

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    162,077 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio

    Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs. Serra Auto Park assumes no responsibility for any repairs, regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the pre-auction inventory section. Thank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H73AS043063
    Stock: 29083TH
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $6,948

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    110,610 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado

    Our Accident Free, One Owner 2010 Honda Insight EX Hybrid Hatchback is eager to please in Polished Metal Metallic! Powered by a 1.3 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with an Electric Motor to create an advantageous hybrid drive system generating 98hp while matched with an innovative CVT. You will be smiling from ear to ear as you earn near 43mpg on the open road in this unique Front Wheel Drive Hybrid.Our EX model comes with plenty of comfort features. Settle into the comfortable cloth seats to enjoy cruise control, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and climate control. Turn up the music that moves you on a stellar AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with AUX/USB connections to make each ride in this Insight feel first class.Of course, our Honda has also been crafted with plenty of standard safety features. Stability control, four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, daytime running lights, and airbags grant you peace of mind behind the wheel. This Insight EX Hybrid is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS021786
    Stock: AS021786
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $11,599

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    44,714 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H77AS040411
    Stock: 18674136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,998

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,596 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H74AS040821
    Stock: 19199988
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $10,599

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    75,860 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H5XAS042314
    Stock: 19389908
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,599

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    121,775 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H73AS021676
    Stock: 19076774
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,990

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    135,932 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia

    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H73AS000911
    Stock: 000911
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,495

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    107,646 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

    CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND! 1-OWNER - HYBRID - LOW COST OF OPERATION - VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. Well equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Traction Control

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H79AS034657
    Stock: 13043
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,991

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    37,800 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio

    Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H74AS006815
    Stock: AS006815
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • Price Drop
    $5,990

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    105,154 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carz - San Diego / California

    Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Extra nice smooth running Insight EX with automatic transmission, power windows, power steering, power brakes, A/C, newer tires, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H79AS008981
    Stock: 1435
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,799

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    136,437 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luther Brookdale Honda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota

    : CARFAX 1-Owner. EX trim. EPA 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Brookdale Honda has moved across Brooklyn Blvd. to our incredible new facility. You will find Minnesota's largest selection of Pre-Owned Honda's and well as the full line up of new Honda's. Need financing? We have a variety of financing terms available. We will save you time and money. Visit www.BrookdaleHonda.com or call (763)331-6800 EXPERTS CONCLUDE: The 2010 Honda Insight is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its class and among all vehicles. It also earns a Predicted Reliability rating of 4 out of 5 Power Circle Ratings. -JDPower.com. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H74AS001498
    Stock: R3574A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $5,995

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    118,550 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNet - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H71AS020770
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,000

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,267 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado

    Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H78AS010088
    Stock: AS010088
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $8,500

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    110,070 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beach Cars - Fort Walton Beach / Florida

    45mpg

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H57AS020108
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,495

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    104,697 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

    CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 1-OWNER - HYBRID -43+mpg- ACCIDENT-FREE, Well equipped ABS Brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo Automatic Transmission Auxiliary Audio Input CD Audio Cloth Seats Overhead Airbags Power Locks Power Mirrors Power Windows Rear Defroster Side Airbags

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H54AS011771
    Stock: 13104
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

