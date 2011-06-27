Used 2014 Honda Insight for Sale

  • $10,995Fair Deal

    2014 Honda Insight Base

    31,582 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon

    Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H30ES001825
    Stock: G8002A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-18-2020

  • $11,395

    2014 Honda Insight Base

    46,073 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wendover DriveTime - Greensboro / North Carolina

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H37ES002616
    Stock: 1630027050
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,786

    2014 Honda Insight LX

    92,220 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama

    This outstanding example of a 2014 Honda Insight LX is offered by Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc. This Honda includes: BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats MILANO RED *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient HondaInsight. More information about the 2014 Honda Insight: The growing number of hybrids available means there is a lot of competition for green vehicle credentials. With the Insight's stylish looks, lots of interior space and Honda build quality, there's a lot to like. Honda calls upon its considerable experience producing efficient vehicles that maintain their resale value and continue to earn top marks in reliability to build the Insight-- giving hyper-efficient vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Jetta TDI a serious run for the money. The Insight is also one of the least expensive hybrids available in the US. This model sets itself apart with ample interior room for people and cargo, Fresh styling, and low price of entry for hybrid technology ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H52ES002752
    Stock: S-002752
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-04-2020

  • $12,950

    2014 Honda Insight LX

    36,581 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio

    8/15/2020 3:38:25 PM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H57ES003332
    Stock: 003332
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,790

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    79,865 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient Honda Insight. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda Insight. More information about the 2013 Honda Insight: The growing number of hybrids available means there is a lot of competition for green vehicle credentials. With the Insight's stylish looks, lots of interior space and Honda build quality, there's a lot to like. Honda calls upon its considerable experience producing efficient vehicles that maintain their resale value and continue to earn top marks in reliability to build the Insight-- giving hyper-efficient vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Jetta TDI a serious run for the money. Strengths of this model include Fresh styling, ample interior room for people and cargo, and low price of entry for hybrid technology AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H58DS001247
    Stock: DS001247
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-20-2020

  • $10,990

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    62,871 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H54DS003240
    Stock: 2000636067
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $11,998

    2013 Honda Insight Base

    64,141 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Hickory - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hickory / North Carolina

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H36DS004002
    Stock: 18923442
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,888

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    114,706 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York

    We are OPEN! For the safety of our customers and employee’s we are sanitizing vehicles and facility, wearing face covering, social distancing, limiting the number of people in the store and much more. We are here for you!2013 Honda Insight LX Blue 1.3L I4 SOHC i-VTEC FWD CVT Clean CARFAX.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H54DS003626
    Stock: 43710T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $7,991

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    105,643 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

    CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2013 Honda Insight is propelled by a hybrid system comprising a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. The gas engine is good for 88 horsepower and 88 pound-feet of torque, while the electric motor contributes 13 hp and 58 lb-ft. Due to varying power peaks, the maximum combined output is 98 hp and 123 lb-ft of torque. Power flows to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). In Edmunds testing, the Insight accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.8 seconds, identical to the Prius C. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 41 mpg city/44 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined. The 2013 Honda Insight comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Insight received the best possible rating of Good in frontal offset, side crash and roof strength tests. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission(CVT), A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 15 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H78DS000410
    Stock: C0410
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,990

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    56,738 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Dorman's Auto Center - Pawtucket / Rhode Island

    One owner from the time it was new. Is there any better kind of car to buy? This Insight has very low mileage at just 56K. Equipped with EX Package - Power package, Satellite radio, USB AUX, Alloy wheels, Automatic climate control and more.. Enjoy huge fuel economy at a staggering 44 MPG. Don't miss this one!! All Dorman's Cars & Trucks come completely serviced and warrantied. Need financing? We Specialize in financing to fit EVERY credit score and history featuring competitive rates and terms. Call 401-726-6699 and ask for Jed.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H7XDS002918
    Stock: 2325
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,450

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    142,168 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio

    multiple-threshold driver & front passenger airbags|Electric pwr rack & pinion steering|Front & rear side curtain airbags|Front door pocket storage bins|Front stabilizer bars|Front wheel drive|Immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Leather-wrapped shift knob|LED brakelights|MacPherson strut front suspension|Maintenance Minder system|Map lights|Outboard lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)|P185/60R15 all-season tires|Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes|Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/down

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H72DS002444
    Stock: 002444
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999

    2013 Honda Insight Base

    95,349 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Steve White Volkswagen - Greenville / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H30DS005288
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,499Good Deal | $585 below market

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    69,274 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California

    This 2012 Honda Insight EX is a One Owner vehicle, Gray exterior, and Gray interior. Key features include Full power accessories, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cloth seats, Cruise control, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Beverly Hills BMW/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H75CS000783
    Stock: TCS000783
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $5,900

    2012 Honda Insight Base

    115,262 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut

    Look here at this 12 Honda Insight with 115K a ONE OWNER and it looks and runs great. Give us a call at 203 569 3535 and speak to Ed and he will get you in to see drive and make a deal and go over all are great financing options for Good None or Challenged credit. This vehicle has this great CASH price and it qualifies for the 2 Year Extended warranty if you choose to purchase this peace of mind coverage.Looking forward to hearing from you. Ask us about our Best Price Guarantee! Now located in Stamford CT to better serve you! Better prices better inventory better access - same great family - easy access from I-95 and plenty of parking! Please be sure to visit our website at www.biancousedcarsstamfordct.com for more photos and inventory! We have a great selection of used cars trucks vans and luxury SUVs under $10000 dollars! These deals don't last long! Hand selected luxury vehicles help you buy with confidence! Ask about our certified pre-owned guarantee - availible on most of our vehicles! We have many financing options to fit your budget and will even buy your car even if you don't buy one from us!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H34CS000397
    Stock: C250720
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,300

    2012 Honda Insight Base

    74,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H31CS000437
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,000

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    90,937 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Carbiz - Laurel / Maryland

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H71CS003681
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,710

    2012 Honda Insight Base

    99,909 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Murdock Genesis of Lindon - Lindon / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H37CS005433
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,599

    2011 Honda Insight LX

    54,020 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMZE2H57BS007702
    Stock: 19238231
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 242 listings
Insight Reviews & Specs

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.