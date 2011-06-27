Used 2014 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
- $10,995Fair Deal
2014 Honda Insight Base31,582 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H30ES001825
Stock: G8002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $11,395
2014 Honda Insight Base46,073 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wendover DriveTime - Greensboro / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H37ES002616
Stock: 1630027050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,786
2014 Honda Insight LX92,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
This outstanding example of a 2014 Honda Insight LX is offered by Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc. This Honda includes: BLACK, FABRIC SEAT TRIM Cloth Seats MILANO RED *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient HondaInsight. More information about the 2014 Honda Insight: The growing number of hybrids available means there is a lot of competition for green vehicle credentials. With the Insight's stylish looks, lots of interior space and Honda build quality, there's a lot to like. Honda calls upon its considerable experience producing efficient vehicles that maintain their resale value and continue to earn top marks in reliability to build the Insight-- giving hyper-efficient vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Jetta TDI a serious run for the money. The Insight is also one of the least expensive hybrids available in the US. This model sets itself apart with ample interior room for people and cargo, Fresh styling, and low price of entry for hybrid technology ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H52ES002752
Stock: S-002752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $12,950
2014 Honda Insight LX36,581 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio
8/15/2020 3:38:25 PM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H57ES003332
Stock: 003332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,790
2013 Honda Insight LX79,865 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient Honda Insight. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda Insight. More information about the 2013 Honda Insight: The growing number of hybrids available means there is a lot of competition for green vehicle credentials. With the Insight's stylish looks, lots of interior space and Honda build quality, there's a lot to like. Honda calls upon its considerable experience producing efficient vehicles that maintain their resale value and continue to earn top marks in reliability to build the Insight-- giving hyper-efficient vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Jetta TDI a serious run for the money. Strengths of this model include Fresh styling, ample interior room for people and cargo, and low price of entry for hybrid technology AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H58DS001247
Stock: DS001247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $10,990
2013 Honda Insight LX62,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H54DS003240
Stock: 2000636067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $11,998
2013 Honda Insight Base64,141 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Hickory - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hickory / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H36DS004002
Stock: 18923442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,888
2013 Honda Insight LX114,706 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York
We are OPEN! For the safety of our customers and employee’s we are sanitizing vehicles and facility, wearing face covering, social distancing, limiting the number of people in the store and much more. We are here for you!2013 Honda Insight LX Blue 1.3L I4 SOHC i-VTEC FWD CVT Clean CARFAX.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H54DS003626
Stock: 43710T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $7,991
2013 Honda Insight EX105,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2013 Honda Insight is propelled by a hybrid system comprising a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. The gas engine is good for 88 horsepower and 88 pound-feet of torque, while the electric motor contributes 13 hp and 58 lb-ft. Due to varying power peaks, the maximum combined output is 98 hp and 123 lb-ft of torque. Power flows to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). In Edmunds testing, the Insight accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.8 seconds, identical to the Prius C. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 41 mpg city/44 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined. The 2013 Honda Insight comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Insight received the best possible rating of Good in frontal offset, side crash and roof strength tests. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission(CVT), A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, 15 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H78DS000410
Stock: C0410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990
2013 Honda Insight EX56,738 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dorman's Auto Center - Pawtucket / Rhode Island
One owner from the time it was new. Is there any better kind of car to buy? This Insight has very low mileage at just 56K. Equipped with EX Package - Power package, Satellite radio, USB AUX, Alloy wheels, Automatic climate control and more.. Enjoy huge fuel economy at a staggering 44 MPG. Don't miss this one!! All Dorman's Cars & Trucks come completely serviced and warrantied. Need financing? We Specialize in financing to fit EVERY credit score and history featuring competitive rates and terms. Call 401-726-6699 and ask for Jed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H7XDS002918
Stock: 2325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,450
2013 Honda Insight EX142,168 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio
multiple-threshold driver & front passenger airbags|Electric pwr rack & pinion steering|Front & rear side curtain airbags|Front door pocket storage bins|Front stabilizer bars|Front wheel drive|Immobilizer theft-deterrent system|Leather-wrapped shift knob|LED brakelights|MacPherson strut front suspension|Maintenance Minder system|Map lights|Outboard lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)|P185/60R15 all-season tires|Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes|Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/down
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H72DS002444
Stock: 002444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2013 Honda Insight Base95,349 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve White Volkswagen - Greenville / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H30DS005288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,499Good Deal | $585 below market
2012 Honda Insight EX69,274 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
This 2012 Honda Insight EX is a One Owner vehicle, Gray exterior, and Gray interior. Key features include Full power accessories, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cloth seats, Cruise control, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Beverly Hills BMW/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H75CS000783
Stock: TCS000783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $5,900
2012 Honda Insight Base115,262 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
Look here at this 12 Honda Insight with 115K a ONE OWNER and it looks and runs great. Give us a call at 203 569 3535 and speak to Ed and he will get you in to see drive and make a deal and go over all are great financing options for Good None or Challenged credit. This vehicle has this great CASH price and it qualifies for the 2 Year Extended warranty if you choose to purchase this peace of mind coverage.Looking forward to hearing from you. Ask us about our Best Price Guarantee! Now located in Stamford CT to better serve you! Better prices better inventory better access - same great family - easy access from I-95 and plenty of parking! Please be sure to visit our website at www.biancousedcarsstamfordct.com for more photos and inventory! We have a great selection of used cars trucks vans and luxury SUVs under $10000 dollars! These deals don't last long! Hand selected luxury vehicles help you buy with confidence! Ask about our certified pre-owned guarantee - availible on most of our vehicles! We have many financing options to fit your budget and will even buy your car even if you don't buy one from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H34CS000397
Stock: C250720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,300
2012 Honda Insight Base74,583 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H31CS000437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000
2012 Honda Insight EX90,937 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carbiz - Laurel / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H71CS003681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,710
2012 Honda Insight Base99,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murdock Genesis of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H37CS005433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,599
2011 Honda Insight LX54,020 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H57BS007702
Stock: 19238231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
