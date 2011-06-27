Close

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient Honda Insight. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Honda Insight. More information about the 2013 Honda Insight: The growing number of hybrids available means there is a lot of competition for green vehicle credentials. With the Insight's stylish looks, lots of interior space and Honda build quality, there's a lot to like. Honda calls upon its considerable experience producing efficient vehicles that maintain their resale value and continue to earn top marks in reliability to build the Insight-- giving hyper-efficient vehicles such as the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Jetta TDI a serious run for the money. Strengths of this model include Fresh styling, ample interior room for people and cargo, and low price of entry for hybrid technology AutoNation Certified Vehicle - comes with an additional warranty backed by the strength of EVERY AutoNation Location. When this car came in it was nearly mint. Buy with Confidence and enjoy a 5 Day /250- MILE Money Back Guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 41 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZE2H58DS001247

Stock: DS001247

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-20-2020