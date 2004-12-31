Used 2004 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
242 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 166,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,999
- 113,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,688$1,165 Below Market
- 102,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,888$2,502 Below Market
- 132,652 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,989$446 Below Market
- 162,077 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900
- 110,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,948
- 44,714 miles
$11,599
- 75,596 miles
$9,998
- 75,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,599
- 121,775 miles
$10,599
- 135,932 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,990
- 107,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
- 37,800 miles
$7,991
- 105,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 136,437 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,799
- 118,550 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 75,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Insight searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight
Read recent reviews for the Honda Insight
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.761 Reviews
Report abuse
Woody Smith,12/31/2004
Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it!
Related Honda Insight info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Shreveport LA
- Used Honda Fit Mountain View CA
- Used Honda Insight Hartford CT
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid San Jose CA
- Used Honda Fit Chandler AZ
- Used Honda Fit Fort Worth TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Santa Monica CA
- Used Honda Fit Charlottesville VA
- Used Honda Insight Nashua NH
- Used Honda Fit Boston MA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Odyssey 2010 Colorado Springs CO
- Used Honda Pilot 2017 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Honda Civic 2010 Durham NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica