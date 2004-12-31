Used 2004 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

242 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 242 listings
  • 2006 Honda Insight in Red
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    123,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Insight
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    166,139 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    113,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,688

    $1,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    102,832 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,888

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    132,652 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,989

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    162,077 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    110,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,948

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    44,714 miles

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,596 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    75,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    121,775 miles

    $10,599

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    135,932 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    107,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    37,800 miles

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    105,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    136,437 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,799

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    118,550 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2010 Honda Insight EX

    75,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 242 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight

Overall Consumer Rating
4.761 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (2%)
LONG-Term Honda Insight
Woody Smith,12/31/2004
Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it!
