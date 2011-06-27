  1. Home
2000 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unbelievable fuel economy, cool electronic display, lots of standard equipment.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to cross winds, interior cramped for two large adults.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Some cars make you feel like a champion. This one makes you feel like a hero.

Vehicle overview

Honda starts the new millennium by bringing the buying public the first production gasoline-electric hybrid. With its ultralow drag styling, aluminum body structure and innovative Integrated Motor Assist (IMA), the Insight can travel as far as 70 miles on a gallon of gas (with a 10.6-gallon fuel tank, you can drive from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and still have a gallon of gas in reserve).

The heart of the system is a new 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine coupled with an ultrathin electric motor that assists the gasoline engine under acceleration. The package features an idle-stop feature, which shuts off the engine when the driver places the shift lever in neutral and releases the clutch pedal.

Unlike GM's all-electric EV-1, the Insight requires no external power supply to recharge the 144-volt nickel-metal hydride batteries. Electricity for the system is generated primarily by regenerative braking and ABS-assisted disc/drum brakes bring the Insight to a halt. With a full charge, and the electric motor providing full assist, the Insight accelerates swiftly, seemingly faster than a Toyota Echo.

Available only with a five-speed manual (designed with special gears to reduce rotational mass), the transmission has relatively short first, second and third gears for good city driving performance, with tall overdrive gearing in fourth and fifth to maximize fuel economy.

Like the Acura NSX, the Insight's unitized body is made of aluminum (except for the front fenders, which are made from plastic) and boasts a drag coefficient of only 0.25. Thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork, flat underbody, low rolling resistance tires and extensive use of lightweight materials, the Insight requires 30 percent less power to operate at highway speeds than the Honda Civic.

But the effort to save weight drag pays a price in the handling department. The Insight is highly susceptible to crosswinds and the narrow tires easily track any groove in the pavement, causing the driver to adjust the steering continually to compensate.

The Insight's interior is just as futuristic with a sweeping dash, aluminum trim surround and high-tech LCD analog/digital instrument display. Divided into three sections, the cluster displays engine rpm, coolant temperature and the engine's idiot lights on the left bank; a large digital speedometer, odometer, lifetime fuel economy bar graph and instant fuel economy in the middle; and fuel level, battery level indicator and the IMA charge and assist indicator on the right bank.

Dual high-back bucket seats feature good lateral and lumbar support and controls for power windows, mirrors, AM/FM cassette stereo, ventilation and available automatic HVAC controls are all within easy reach, but two large adults will find themselves knocking elbows in the tight cockpit. Built fully equipped (the only option is an automatic air conditioning system) with power windows, door locks, exterior mirrors, an AM/FM cassette stereo, dual airbags, rear window defroster and a whole lot more, the Insight is an incredible value for a hybrid vehicle.

Despite the handling shortcomings and quick-to-drain batteries, Honda has finally brought forth a realistic option to gasoline engine-only cars with an ultralow-emission vehicle that can be driven anywhere without the worry of having to find an electrical outlet. And while the competition scrambles to bring their hybrids to market, we bet Honda will sell every Insight they can produce.

2000 Highlights

Honda brings North America the first gasoline-electric hybrid for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Insight.

5(89%)
4(7%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
47 reviews
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is a fun car to drive
allsmiles277,06/24/2015
2dr Hatchback
I love this car. It may not carry but 365 pounds but it is fun to drive. The battery pack was the biggest drawback with this vehicle but time has made prices come down so I am not as concerned about the price of the a battery pack now. My IMA light has been on for the past 5 years and I am still driving it around. More and more people are knowledgeable about hybrid vehicle. I have watched many videos on the internet which show how to remove battery packs.
Insight on my Insight
DowneastDan,02/18/2009
My Insight was the 1st one in New England and was a demo for the first yr. I bought it off the first real owner. The 165 tires were dangerous and crappy on a dry summer's day, so I went to 175 and have sum/win changes on wheels. I have added HHO generator which keeps the mpg at 60, but adds about 5-10 more horsepower, which saves my hybrid battery usage and keeps her charged for hills, etc. She handles very well and is a pleasure to drive. I do not drive her in the snow because at 1700 lbs I shutter to think of a sliding car hitting me. The 2 seats make it impossible to legally carry a child and not pract. for my golden. Honda put in a new hybrid batt. for $0 at 88K and will to 160K.
Extremely satisfied - fun and frugal
San Francisco Driver,08/19/2009
You know about the high mileage - 64MPG lifetime average in my case. What you may not know is that this is a zippy little car and quite fun to drive. While it has "just" 100 foot-pounds of torque, its aluminum frame and body weighs next to nothing so it blows away the Prius.
Pleasurable Motoring
Levster,03/25/2008
Purchased the Insight in 2004 with slight damage and 32,000 miles from a private seller. After repairs, enjoy driving and average 60 MPG with no operational or repair problems. I love driving this car and passing the gas pumps. Originally used hi-test, then found that it ran just fine on regular. Drove to Florida & back from NH with no problems and averaged 61 MPH. Have replaced brake pads & tires. Friends wonder why I love this car after driving BMW's for 15 years...let them wonder !!!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
49 city / 61 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Honda Insight
More About This Model

For years, we've heard it preached to us by sapling-holding tree thumpers, overpaid politicians and ozone-knowing scientists: "Reduce pollution or die! Carbon monoxide is killing the planet! The internal combustion engine must cease to exist!" And while these extremists do have a legitimate gripe about the state of global warming, the internal combustion engine will still be around for a long, long time - only more efficient, less pollutant, and married to other forms of propulsion. Case in point: the first gasoline-electric hybrid ever to come to market - the Honda Insight.

While I'd driven a fair number of the latest electric-powered "green machines," I wasn't prepared for my first experience in the Insight. Granted it looked a lot like General Motors' EV-1, but this had an exhaust pipe that emitted 46 percent less hydrocarbons and 50 percent less carbon monoxide than Honda's low-emission Civic CX. And unlike the electric "whoosh mobiles," that putter around town and need to be recharged after driving only 70 miles or so, the Insight can travel that distance on one gallon of gas. Like the Energizer Bunny, it keeps going...and going...and going -- over 500 miles more on a single tank.

The heart of the Insight is a new ultra-low-emission 1.0-liter, 12-valve three-cylinder VTEC-E engine coupled with an ultra-thin electric motor that Honda engineers call an Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) that aids the gasoline engine under acceleration. Although
the engine alone provides enough power for flatland driving, the nearly transparent electric motor-assist is needed for sustained speeds on mountain grades.

If you're expecting to make the trip over the Rocky Mountains, be prepared for a long ride. The Insight's 144-volt nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries drain quickly under continual use (as we found out on a 15-mile, 5 percent uphill grade), leaving the driver with no choice but to select a lower gear and poke along until reaching the summit. Since the electric motor is a secondary propulsion source, Honda engineers took a different approach in the battery pack department. In a space no more than 16 by 18 inches (and weighing only 48 pounds), Honda managed to cram (and we are not making this up) 120 D-sized NiMH batteries in series to power the electric-assist motor. If you're traveling up Pikes Peak, we humbly suggest you either plan on taking a full day for the trip or rent something from Avis.

The plus side is that the system features regenerative braking, so by the time you reach the base of your descent, the batteries will be charged again and ready for the next assault. And unlike the all-electric EV-1 and Ford Ranger EV, the Insight requires no external power supply to recharge the battery packs. The package features a way-cool idle-stop feature, which shuts off the engine to save fuel when the driver places the shift lever in neutral and releases the clutch pedal. Depress the clutch, engage first gear, and the Insight's IMA electric motor gently spins up the gasoline engine to idle speed just like an E-Z-GO golf cart.

Available only with a five-speed manual transmission (designed with special gears to reduce rotational mass), the transmission has relatively short first, second and third gears for good city driving performance, with tall overdrive gearing in fourth and fifth to maximize fuel economy. Gear changes are short and smooth (thanks to shortened synchronizer sleeves), similar to the S2000, but with wider gates and without the positive "tink" as gears are selected.

With the standard issue 165/65 R14 78S low-rolling resistance tires keeping the Insight trucking down the highway, we caught every groove in the concrete, which made for difficult straight-line tracking in even the best of conditions. And God forbid if a semi should pass you at MACH 2 - between the skinny tires, narrow rear stance and the light weight (the Insight weighs in at 1,856 pounds, wet), the Insight is extremely susceptible to instantaneous lane changes due to wind or massive amounts of vacuum.

Driving the Insight requires a combination of defensive and offensive driving techniques. No matter where we went, other motorists tended to box us into lanes as they stared googly-eyed at the Insight's futuristic bodywork. It was great for a while, but when trying to get around a semi traveling at 40 mph on a 70 mph highway (and our battery pack fully depleted), we were left to downshift to second, change lanes and chant "I think I can...I think I can...I think I can..."

Off the proverbial Highway from Hell, the Insight handled the twisties like a crazed skateboarder. Turns were sharp and precise with the standard electric-powered steering transmitting a fair amount of road feel and chuckhole shock through the steering wheel. We'll blame our newly found carpal tunnel syndrome on the stiff tires, not the steering system. Given its diminutive size, body roll was moderate as the rear of the vehicle tried to tuck in sync with the front end.

In order to achieve the Insight's 70 mpg fuel rating, Honda needed more than a state-of-the-art powertrain package. Like the Acura NSX, the Insight's unitized body/chassis is made of aluminum (except for the front fenders, which are made from plastic) and boasts a drag coefficient of only .25.

From the rear, the Insight looks very EV-1-ish with the narrow rear track (the rear is 4.3-inches narrower than the front) and rear Kamm-style aerodynamic treatment, but that similarity ends quickly after looking at the front of the Insight, which carries a very strong Honda identity in the front fascia and headlamp treatment. Lateral surface areas are also wind-cutting, reducing drag further with removable wheel arch coverings.

Thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork, flat underbody, and extensive use of plastic and other lightweight materials, the Insight requires 30 percent less power to operate at highway speeds than the Honda Civic.

Like the exterior, the Insight's interior is just as futuristic. With a sweeping dash, aluminum trim surround and high-tech LCD analog/digital instrument display, the interior looks more like a Las Vegas techno-lounge than your average commuter car. Divided into three sections, the instrument cluster displays engine rpm, coolant temperature, and the engine's idiot lights in the left binnacle; a large digital speedometer, odometer, lifetime fuel economy bar graph and instant fuel economy (a mesmerizing bar graph that responds instantaneously to throttle input) in the middle; and fuel level, battery level indicator, and the IMA charge and assist indicator on the right bank.

Dual high-back bucket seats feature good lateral and lumbar support while controls for the standard power windows, mirrors, AM/FM cassette stereo, ventilation and available automatic HVAC controls are within easy reach. But two large adults will find themselves knocking elbows in the tight cockpit. Built fully equipped (the only option is the automatic air-conditioning system), the Insight is an incredible value for a hybrid vehicle.

Is it worth driving the Insight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City on one tank of gas? Well, we wouldn't do it (Honda's seats are good, but aren't that good), but you certainly could if you wanted to. And despite its shortcomings in the handling department and quick-to-drain batteries, Honda has finally brought a realistic option to gasoline engine-only cars with an ultra-low-emission vehicle that can be driven anywhere without the worry of having to find an electrical outlet.

At a base MSRP of $18,880 (add $1,200 for the automatic climate control), the Insight is a heck of a deal, considering the amount of technology Honda has invested. Granted, you can get a low-emission Civic HX for $6,500 less, but you won't score any points with your tree-hugging friends. And while Ford and GM continue to primarily sell their electric vehicles to government fleets, we'd be surprised if consumers don't snatch up every Insight Honda can produce.

Used 2000 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2000 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2000 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,714.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,219.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Honda Insight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

