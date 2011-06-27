Vehicle overview

Upon initial inspection, the 2014 Honda Insight looks like a solid choice for an economical car. With a starting MSRP under $20,000 when new, a hybrid powertrain and a Honda nameplate, the Insight has plenty of advertisement appeal. But do some deeper research and you'll likely find that this four-door hybrid hatchback isn't quite so compelling.

It's true that the Insight is one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy, with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in combined driving. But the Insight is actually a mild hybrid, meaning it's one that cannot propel itself solely with electric power. The upshot is that it's not as stingy with fuel as a full hybrid, which can move without using the gasoline engine in slow stop-and-go traffic. Also problematic is the Insight's rather confining rear seat, which simply isn't adult-friendly. Further, we don't care for the car's stiff-legged ride quality over broken pavement.

The 2014 Honda Insight's most direct competitor, the 2014 Toyota Prius C, is similar in size, concept and price, yet it offers a wider range of equipment and even better fuel economy (50 mpg combined) thanks to its full hybrid design. You might also consider a non-hybrid that rides better and is better equipped, like the 2014 Ford Fiesta or the 2014 Volkswagen Golf TDI -- both of which have EPA combined mpg ratings in the 30s and are capable of 40 mpg or better on the highway. If a low entry price and high mpg are your main priorities, and you happened to only visit a Honda showroom, then you'd probably be pretty happy with the 2014 Insight. However, savvy consumers will find that other small cars offer all of the Honda's best qualities, but with fewer drawbacks.