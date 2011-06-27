  1. Home
2004 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Amazing fuel economy, quick steering, lots of standard equipment.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to crosswinds, not much point-and-shoot power on tap, small payload capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The pious Insight is still the fuel economy champ, but Toyota's Prius offers more practicality and nearly equivalent mileage ratings.

2004 Highlights

The CD-equipped audio system with four speakers is now standard equipment, and the fuel consumption gauge's illumination color changes from green to red. All Honda cars gain a new seatbelt reminder system this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Insight.

5(87%)
4(6%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.7
61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LONG-Term Honda Insight
Woody Smith,12/31/2004
Mine is a 2000 Insight purchased in March, 2000. It now has 116,000 miles on the odometer and has been absolutely trouble free. I mean, not even as much as a single lightbulb has ever needed replacement. In brief, it is the very best car I have ever owned by a VERY wide margin, and I've owned a few, including a big Mercedes, two BMWs, two Volvos, an Alfa Romeo, and other nice cars. It's a spectacular long-distance cruiser -- I once went over 800 miles actually nonstop, and only stopped then because I had to pee -- I still had gasoline left in the 10.6 gal tank. It's quiet and comfy and is the only car I've ever owned where I don't need the seat all the way back. I absolutely LOVE it!
2004 Insight review.
Gordon Shepherd,06/08/2006
For economy, the only car I feel could beat the Insight would be an electric car recharged with solar panels. Its aerodynamics makes it almost uneffected by wind for safety as well as energy efficiency. Only drawback is that it carries onlt 2 people, but the space is very ample and comfortable for those 2 people. I know I can race any car on the road to the end of our tanks, and win. The place where it wins the nicest is at the pump at every fillup.
ride the countryside
Baron,12/30/2004
This is a vehicle worthy of your disposable dollars. I have an automatic and the only disappointing item about this vehicle is that the fuel estimates should be revised with each number going down by 10 (highway/City). Even then it is a great buy. I purchased based on the epa estimates. They were close but not quite right. I would but it again and again. I am funding my 401k catch up contribution with the gas savings that I am receiving. I cant imagine why anyone would pay such ridiculous prices for gas anymore. I guess it was because we didnt have a choice. Now we do.
Hybrids KICK GAS
CraigSquirrel,12/30/2004
Much more fun than we ever imagined. Quick and fast. Cruises on highway at 70-90 with no problem other than having to occasionaly downshift. Concentrating on milage we get upper 60mpg's. Driving fast low 50's. In city, Washington DC, no option other than drive aggressively we get low 40's. Great city car because nimble and quick. When supersized, dark colored SUV's tend to get aggressive it's a simple matter to leave them in the rear view mirror with a smile. Many people think the car is all electric and most don't know it gets up to 70 mpg and can go 115 mph. Commercial media, the one source most Americans use for news, does a horrible job of informing the public.
See all 61 reviews of the 2004 Honda Insight
Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 58 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
45 city / 49 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
71 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 58 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2004 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,383.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,757.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,406.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda Insight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

