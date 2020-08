Used 2012 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut

Look here at this 12 Honda Insight with 115K a ONE OWNER and it looks and runs great. Give us a call at 203 569 3535 and speak to Ed and he will get you in to see drive and make a deal and go over all are great financing options for Good None or Challenged credit. This vehicle has this great CASH price and it qualifies for the 2 Year Extended warranty if you choose to purchase this peace of mind coverage.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 41 City/ 44 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZE2H34CS000397

Stock: C250720

Certified Pre-Owned: No