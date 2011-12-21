Used 2012 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    69,274 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,499

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    115,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    74,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    90,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    99,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,710

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    79,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,790

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Insight LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda Insight LX

    54,020 miles

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Gray
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    62,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight
    used

    2013 Honda Insight

    64,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    114,706 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in White
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    105,643 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in Red
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    56,738 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2011 Honda Insight EX

    71,914 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2011 Honda Insight EX

    202,084 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in White
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    142,168 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Insight

    95,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Insight
    used

    2011 Honda Insight

    148,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    113,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,688

    $1,165 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (33%)
  • 1
    (17%)
2012 Insight EX with Navi
john57110,12/21/2011
I recently purchased a Black Insight EX with Navi after careful comparison with the Prius. I concluded that the Insight is a much better value, ($10,000 less than top of the line Prius, although it doesn't offer quite as many options) and is much more enjoyable to drive. I purchased this as a commuter car (60 mile round trip to work) and for running errands. I consistently avg 45mpg (calculated by fuel up to miles driven). Overall I am very pleased with this vehicle and believe it would have see better sales if it was marketed better. Also, contrary to Edmunds review this car is capable of electric only operation although in very limited circumstances (flat level ground under 25 mph).
