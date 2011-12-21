Used 2012 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
242 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 69,274 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,499$585 Below Market
- 115,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
- 74,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
- 90,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
- 99,909 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,710
- 79,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,790
- 54,020 miles
$11,599
- 62,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$10,990
- 64,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
- 114,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,888
- 105,643 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
- 56,738 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
- 71,914 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 202,084 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 142,168 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,450
- 95,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 148,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 113,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,688$1,165 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Insight searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight
Read recent reviews for the Honda Insight
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.26 Reviews
Report abuse
john57110,12/21/2011
I recently purchased a Black Insight EX with Navi after careful comparison with the Prius. I concluded that the Insight is a much better value, ($10,000 less than top of the line Prius, although it doesn't offer quite as many options) and is much more enjoyable to drive. I purchased this as a commuter car (60 mile round trip to work) and for running errands. I consistently avg 45mpg (calculated by fuel up to miles driven). Overall I am very pleased with this vehicle and believe it would have see better sales if it was marketed better. Also, contrary to Edmunds review this car is capable of electric only operation although in very limited circumstances (flat level ground under 25 mph).
Related Honda Insight info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Austin TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Newark NJ
- Used Honda Insight Irvine CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Honda Fit Mcallen TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Oakland CA
- Used Honda Insight Phoenix AZ
- Used Honda CR-Z Athens GA
- Used Honda Fit Santa Ana CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.