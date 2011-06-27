  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2003 Honda Insight
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2003 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Amazing fuel economy, astounding technology, lots of standard equipment.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to crosswinds, not much point-and-shoot power on tap.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Honda Insight for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,446 - $3,231
Used Insight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Some cars make you feel like a champion. This one makes you feel like a hero.

2003 Highlights

No changes are in store for Honda's clever gas/electric hybrid vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Honda Insight.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SO MUCH FUN I WANT TWO
FRED,06/22/2006
This is the most fun car to drive and for a 6'4" guy, comfortable and zippy.I want to buy another in a different color it is so much fun. I have a Mercedes convertible, a Lexus Wagon and my daughter a new Cabriolet. You can have all of them. I like driving alone and have as much space in the back of my Insight as my Lexus. I am going to dump my others and get a blue one. I may not drive that much, but I get there faster than the huge SUVs who try and kill me out of jealousy. Never seem to put gas..what high prices? It is so quiet I never know if it is running. This is the least written or reviewed hybrid because it isn't a family car. I am glad I got rid of them.
2003 used purshase
wildbill53,04/15/2014
2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M)
I Bought it with 76,000 miles. IMA battery was replaced and all recalls/updates completed. I drive 240 miles a day from Tucson to Phoenix and back. I have 109,000 on it now. Fun to drive but does require a certain personality to drive. Meaning that you can't get on the gas all the time and expect the battery to stay charged. Also staying light on the gas will defiantly improve mileage. If I keep it around 65 I can get over 80 mpg going to Phoenix and around 65 on the trip back(Phoenix is 1526 ft lower than Tucson). So my tank average is around 67 to 72. My worst is around 57mpg but that is a windy day, no drafting, A/C on and going 75+ mph. It can top 90+mpg with drafting and 62mph UPDATE 10/15/2016. it has been 159000 miles since my last review. Car is at 268000 miles on odometer. I've replaced the clutch,12v battery,spark plugs, front brake pads and rotors. I had to repair rear shocks since Honda wants to put me in debt for the price they want and noone sells aftermarket. Over all I wish Honda would start production of the first generation again.
Driving a 5000 mile trip to Iowa
onlyjazz,12/27/2003
The handling up and through mountain passes was amazing. I passed many other cars going up the passes. The batteries charged well going down the other side. I had the opportunity in Montana to test for top speed on a long level road. I was amazed at the result: 105 mph. The car was overload with travel necessities, but performed and handled well.
It doesn't get any better than this!
Tim Guiles,03/04/2004
In the summer I get 85 miles to the gallon while driving normally through the mountains and valleys of Vermont. This car is great in the snow - - - I live 2 miles off the paved road at the end of a small dirt road and I continue to be impressed by the capabilities of this car.
See all 23 reviews of the 2003 Honda Insight
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
45 city / 49 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 59 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 59 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2003 Honda Insight features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Honda Insight

Used 2003 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2003 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2003 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,127.

Find a used Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,910.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,497.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Honda Insight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Insight lease specials

Related Used 2003 Honda Insight info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles