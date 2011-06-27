I Bought it with 76,000 miles. IMA battery was replaced and all recalls/updates completed. I drive 240 miles a day from Tucson to Phoenix and back. I have 109,000 on it now. Fun to drive but does require a certain personality to drive. Meaning that you can't get on the gas all the time and expect the battery to stay charged. Also staying light on the gas will defiantly improve mileage. If I keep it around 65 I can get over 80 mpg going to Phoenix and around 65 on the trip back(Phoenix is 1526 ft lower than Tucson). So my tank average is around 67 to 72. My worst is around 57mpg but that is a windy day, no drafting, A/C on and going 75+ mph. It can top 90+mpg with drafting and 62mph UPDATE 10/15/2016. it has been 159000 miles since my last review. Car is at 268000 miles on odometer. I've replaced the clutch,12v battery,spark plugs, front brake pads and rotors. I had to repair rear shocks since Honda wants to put me in debt for the price they want and noone sells aftermarket. Over all I wish Honda would start production of the first generation again.

