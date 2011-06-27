Used 2011 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $11,599
2011 Honda Insight LX54,020 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H57BS007702
Stock: 19238231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2011 Honda Insight EX71,914 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Walker-Jones Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waycross / Georgia
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Outstanding design defines the 2011 Honda Insight! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Honda prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H75BS001978
Stock: 4094B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $4,990
2011 Honda Insight EX202,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Super nice smooth running Insight hybrid hatchback with automatic transmission, power windows, power steering, power brakes, a/c, newer tires, and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H76BS008079
Stock: 1497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2011 Honda Insight Base148,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land of Thornburg - Spotsylvania / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H33BS007548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,688Great Deal | $1,165 below market
2010 Honda Insight LX113,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LIKE NEW TIRES! CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H51AS041388
Stock: C8225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,888Great Deal | $2,502 below market
2010 Honda Insight LX102,832 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
JUST REPRICED FROM $7,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! LX trim, Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Honda LX with Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 98 HP at 5800 RPM*. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H52AS036474
Stock: AS036474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- New Listing$8,499Good Deal | $585 below market
2012 Honda Insight EX69,274 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beverly Hills BMW - Los Angeles / California
This 2012 Honda Insight EX is a One Owner vehicle, Gray exterior, and Gray interior. Key features include Full power accessories, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, Cloth seats, Cruise control, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more! Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Beverly Hills BMW/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H75CS000783
Stock: TCS000783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- New Listing$5,989Good Deal | $446 below market
2010 Honda Insight EX132,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Alabaster Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS003207
Stock: AS003207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$4,900Fair Deal
2010 Honda Insight EX162,077 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs. Serra Auto Park assumes no responsibility for any repairs, regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the pre-auction inventory section. Thank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS043063
Stock: 29083TH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,948
2010 Honda Insight EX110,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Colorado Jeep - Aurora / Colorado
Our Accident Free, One Owner 2010 Honda Insight EX Hybrid Hatchback is eager to please in Polished Metal Metallic! Powered by a 1.3 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with an Electric Motor to create an advantageous hybrid drive system generating 98hp while matched with an innovative CVT. You will be smiling from ear to ear as you earn near 43mpg on the open road in this unique Front Wheel Drive Hybrid.Our EX model comes with plenty of comfort features. Settle into the comfortable cloth seats to enjoy cruise control, power windows/locks, keyless entry, and climate control. Turn up the music that moves you on a stellar AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio system with AUX/USB connections to make each ride in this Insight feel first class.Of course, our Honda has also been crafted with plenty of standard safety features. Stability control, four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, daytime running lights, and airbags grant you peace of mind behind the wheel. This Insight EX Hybrid is waiting for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS021786
Stock: AS021786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $11,599
2010 Honda Insight EX44,714 milesDelivery available*
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H77AS040411
Stock: 18674136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,998
2010 Honda Insight EX75,596 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H74AS040821
Stock: 19199988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,599
2010 Honda Insight LX75,860 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H5XAS042314
Stock: 19389908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,599
2010 Honda Insight EX121,775 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Tulsa - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OK, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS021676
Stock: 19076774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,990
2010 Honda Insight EX135,932 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H73AS000911
Stock: 000911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,495
2010 Honda Insight EX107,646 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND! 1-OWNER - HYBRID - LOW COST OF OPERATION - VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. Well equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Airbags, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H79AS034657
Stock: 13043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$7,991
2010 Honda Insight EX37,800 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H74AS006815
Stock: AS006815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $5,900
2012 Honda Insight Base115,262 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bianco Auto Sales Stamford CT - Stamford / Connecticut
Look here at this 12 Honda Insight with 115K a ONE OWNER and it looks and runs great. Give us a call at 203 569 3535 and speak to Ed and he will get you in to see drive and make a deal and go over all are great financing options for Good None or Challenged credit. This vehicle has this great CASH price and it qualifies for the 2 Year Extended warranty if you choose to purchase this peace of mind coverage.Looking forward to hearing from you. Ask us about our Best Price Guarantee! Now located in Stamford CT to better serve you! Better prices better inventory better access - same great family - easy access from I-95 and plenty of parking! Please be sure to visit our website at www.biancousedcarsstamfordct.com for more photos and inventory! We have a great selection of used cars trucks vans and luxury SUVs under $10000 dollars! These deals don't last long! Hand selected luxury vehicles help you buy with confidence! Ask about our certified pre-owned guarantee - availible on most of our vehicles! We have many financing options to fit your budget and will even buy your car even if you don't buy one from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Honda Insight with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (41 City/44 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H34CS000397
Stock: C250720
Certified Pre-Owned: No