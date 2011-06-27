Used 2006 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews

Go twice as far for half as much Matt , 06/15/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful If you have a long commute to work like I do, this is the car for you. I have a 120 mile round trip each day from work. I was driving a blazer before gas was even breaking $2.00/gal and was spending more each month on gas then my car payment. I still have the blazer, because I live in New England, and this car will not get you out of the snow. It has smooth pick up, and at 75-80mph I still average 52mpg. You can't beat that. Report Abuse

Great Car jbyrne , 10/17/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded in my mercury Marquis when gas went over $3.00 per gallon. I drive a lot with my job and this car saves me $100/1000 miles compared to the old car. I figured out I could give my money to Honda or Mobil. I am getting between 65-70 per gallon at 65-70MPH. I drive about 3000 miles per month. I am just as comfortable in this car as the mercury. Report Abuse

Exactly what I need griller , 04/22/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a great little commuter car. I does exactly what I need it to do: get me and my briefcase across town, warm and dry on very little gas. The car is fun to drive in the same way the old MG's and small sports cars of the past were. Not too much power, but that is part of the fun and challenge of driving them. That said I have no trouble navigating traffic with the power the Insight delivers, in fact it is remarkably quick off the line. I get the advertised mileage of 55 mpg in city driving. Instrumentation is simple and adequate. This car is not for everybody, but if you just need to get yourself back and forth to work each day, and mpg is an issue, it is very hard to beat the Insight. Report Abuse

The best car i own CHAZODIN , 12/14/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have 5 cars and barely touch my MB, my BMW, my Escalade, my classic Bentley Convertible, or any guzzler. This is the most fun car to drive and I forget the last time each time I fill the 10.6 gal tank....I get up to 70 mpg. Report Abuse