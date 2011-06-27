Used 2006 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews
Go twice as far for half as much
If you have a long commute to work like I do, this is the car for you. I have a 120 mile round trip each day from work. I was driving a blazer before gas was even breaking $2.00/gal and was spending more each month on gas then my car payment. I still have the blazer, because I live in New England, and this car will not get you out of the snow. It has smooth pick up, and at 75-80mph I still average 52mpg. You can't beat that.
Great Car
I traded in my mercury Marquis when gas went over $3.00 per gallon. I drive a lot with my job and this car saves me $100/1000 miles compared to the old car. I figured out I could give my money to Honda or Mobil. I am getting between 65-70 per gallon at 65-70MPH. I drive about 3000 miles per month. I am just as comfortable in this car as the mercury.
Exactly what I need
This is a great little commuter car. I does exactly what I need it to do: get me and my briefcase across town, warm and dry on very little gas. The car is fun to drive in the same way the old MG's and small sports cars of the past were. Not too much power, but that is part of the fun and challenge of driving them. That said I have no trouble navigating traffic with the power the Insight delivers, in fact it is remarkably quick off the line. I get the advertised mileage of 55 mpg in city driving. Instrumentation is simple and adequate. This car is not for everybody, but if you just need to get yourself back and forth to work each day, and mpg is an issue, it is very hard to beat the Insight.
The best car i own
I have 5 cars and barely touch my MB, my BMW, my Escalade, my classic Bentley Convertible, or any guzzler. This is the most fun car to drive and I forget the last time each time I fill the 10.6 gal tank....I get up to 70 mpg.
Great Insight
I have owned this car for 5 years. It has more storage than others give it credit for. Love this car, no problems of service required so far. I own a Prius too. Both are great cars. Was in an accident, T-boned by an elderly woman. No damage to my body.
