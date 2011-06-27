  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
2005 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Amazing fuel economy, quick steering, lots of standard equipment, exotic aluminum construction, low production numbers make for exclusivity.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to strong crosswinds, small payload capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Newer hybrid competitors may have eclipsed the Insight in terms of technology and power, but the Insight is still the class leader when it comes to fuel economy and high-tech construction.

2005 Highlights

The Insight continues into 2005 with no changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda Insight.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thanks to American Honda
What Savings?,02/12/2005
This car is a fantastic design. Unfortunatly it was my bad luck to get one of the lemons? I bought this car because of my long commutes for work and visiting family. Since 2001 with 170K on the car, the Insight has gone through 2 secondary batteries, and 2 main battery system failures! Not to mention several visits because of a bad 02 sensor. In addition the CAT converter had to be replaced at $500.00 out my pocket! Had I paid for the system failures out of pocket it would have been over 12,000 dollars!! Its all I can do to keep up with repairs plus make the monthly payments. I've tried to get out of this contract, but I'm STUCK!
Best Caar Ever
Frank Manley,02/12/2005
I've owned cars for 68 years. Raced sports cars 17 years and built own engines. This is finest automotive creation I ever owned. Engineering masterpiece! Met Honda wnen racing at Suzuka. Toured Honda plants and saw excllencce. Drove Insight Bellcvue,Wa to Monterey,Ca twice. Over 60 M/G at times. NO environmental effrcts (which robs a LOT of HP)
Great car for two
alexkoch,02/25/2005
Great car for two, compliments my other vehicle (LX470) nicely. Fun to drive, small enough, great design (well, exerior looks are different, no question). I just love it for fule economy, it gets me anywhere for basically nothing, still stylish and great dashboard.
windows
robert c. schulze,02/26/2005
you need to get side vents that let you have the window down and not let rain in.The builds up alot of heat when parked in sun the vents would allow the heat to escape. Something like shade vent makes for other cars. My car is a 2002 Insight. Your 2005 doesn,t look much different.I am afraid the heat might cause windows to popout. thanks
See all 27 reviews of the 2005 Honda Insight
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
45 city / 49 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
71 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 58 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 58 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Honda Insight

Used 2005 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2005 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M).

