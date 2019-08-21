2020 Honda Insight
What’s new
- No significant changes for the 2020 Insight
- Part of the third Insight generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy figures
- Quick acceleration for a hybrid
- Refined and roomy interior
- Gas engine sounds coarse at times
2020 Honda Insight Review
Part of the Toyota Prius' original appeal has been its distinctive styling. Whatever you might think of it, at least everyone knows what it is. It's built-in advertising for the hybrid lifestyle, sort of like bringing your lunch to work in a Whole Foods tote bag. But if you prefer driving a little more anonymously, Honda would undoubtedly like you to check out its 2020 Insight.
Honda's Insight favors more subdued styling. Most people won't guess it's anything but a regular car unless they happen to catch sight of the rather small "Hybrid" badges. This more traditional approach can be found inside, too. The Insight's cabin is familiar and comfortable, and the driving experience is more refined and satisfying than what you typically get from other mainstream hybrids. Because the Insight is a sedan, you give up a bit of cargo-carrying versatility compared to a hatchback, but the Insight compensates with excellent small-item storage.
The main drawback is the Insight's somewhat noisy operation. There can be significant engine vibration at idle when the car needs to charge the battery, for instance. But this is a minor gripe considering everything else and the EPA-estimated 52 mpg. Taken on the whole, the Insight is an excellent sedan that makes the fuel-sipping hybrid lifestyle more appealing. It might even give Prius die-hards a reason to switch.
Notably, the 2020 Honda Insight is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article and we picked the 2020 Honda Insight as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Our tester stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is decent for the class. The braking is predictable and easy to modulate, but the pedal feels a bit disonnected during hard braking. We were also bothered that, in normal driving mode, the adjustable regenerative braking system kept resetting itself.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The climate system has big and clearly marked physical controls, and the vents provide good coverage. The main downside is noise. The gas engine can idle loudly and create vibrations when the battery needs charging, and it makes more noise at freeway speeds than some competitors. Wind noise is well-suppressed, but there's also noticeable road noise at speed.
How’s the interior?8.5
The Insight is functional and well-designed, with obvious and well-labeled controls. Using the transmission selector buttons is a bit more distracting than moving a traditional gear lever, but you'll get used to them. Visibility is good out of the front, though the wide rear roof pillars and tall rear deck create some rear blind spots.
How’s the tech?8.0
Honda's advanced driver aids continue to lag the competition, as they're rather conservatively tuned. The brake alert comes up a bit too readily in routine city driving, but it's not as intrusive during the initial warning phase as some other systems. The adaptive cruise system is OK, but other systems are more natural in their operation.
How’s the storage?8.0
A well-thought-out center console is the centerpiece of the in-cabin storage. The space is deep and provides outstanding volume. You also get a removable and sliding insert and divider system. A handy rubberized pad on the console is ideal for a phone. For child duty, the Insight has car seat anchors in the back that are easy to access under fabric fastener flaps, and there's ample space for car seats.
How economical is it?9.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Warranty coverage is on par with Toyota, but it significantly trails Hyundai and Kia. While the Insight shouldn't be an expensive car to own or operate, some competitors offer perks such as free maintenance that aren't standard-issue for Honda.
Wildcard8.0
Which Insight does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Insight models
The 2020 Honda Insight is a five-passenger hybrid sedan that comes in three trim levels: LX, EX and Touring. All are driven by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that primarily acts as a generator to supply power to an electric motor that drives the front wheels (and takes over powering the wheels at freeway speeds). Combined system output is 151 horsepower.
The base LX offers the same quality and driving experience as higher trims but is missing some desirable features such as the improved infotainment system with smartphone integration. You do get Bluetooth connectivity and a basic 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with LED headlights, push-button ignition and a rearview camera. All Insight trims also come standard with a suite of active safety features and driver aids (Honda Sensing) that include adaptive cruise control.
The EX adds an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker stereo and a split-folding rear seat, among other upgrades. It also gets Honda's LaneWatch camera, which displays a view of the driver's right-side blind spot. (A traditional blind-spot monitoring system isn't offered.) In general, though, the EX's upgrades overall make the Insight easier to live with.
The range-topping Touring trim gives up a few mpg of efficiency (and a tiny bit of trunk space) but adds a lot of extra luxury items. Highlights include a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, a navigation system, onboard Wi-Fi, and a 10-speaker premium sound system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Insight.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- interior
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- value
- dashboard
- engine
- road noise
- electrical system
- doors
- acceleration
- towing
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- safety
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned Hondas exclusively for the last 13 years. I have loved them all. I bought this somewhat on a whim because I drive over mountains 80 miles round trip daily and my 2005 CRV-SE is getting old and is thirsty. The MPG was the biggest influence in my choice but the aesthetic over the Prius was the big bonus. I bought the Touring Edition and my favorite feature is ELECTRIC SEATS! I have the seat all the way up because it sits low and I have old knees. This brings me to my ONLY criticism of this car. I'm only 5'6" and with the seat up my hair, yes I have big hair...go '80's, brushes the ceiling sometimes. It is annoying. But there is nothing else about the car I don't love. It is PEPPY. I've only driven in EV mode. I drive over mountains on interstate with zero problems. I'm a bit of a hard pedal pusher and I get at least 46 MPG driving 70 - 75mph most of 65 miles of my daily commute. The cameras and adaptive cruise control are amazing assistants for night driving. The car is breathtaking in my opinion. I was really worried having never owned a hybrid that it would not be powerful but that is not a worry. It giddies up. For $27k, you won't find a more dynamic, beautiful, reliable vehicle anywhere.
I have owned the new Insight for a year now and I think I understand how the sports mode can help reduce the occasional high revs that occur in the engine when the electric battery pack is low. The sports mode keeps the battery pack at least half full to full so your car has the power to handle passing, and smoothly get up steep hills and mountains. In the economy mode the battery is often low and causes the engine to rev up a lot to get up the steep hills, or to pass a vehicle in the fast lane. I recommend using the sports mode in mountainous areas and the economy mode in flat areas.
Had the car over six months. Really nice car. It is quiet and rides like a compact luxury car. It is solid and fast. Have no problems getting up to speed especially in sport mode. So far, I am getting about 46 miles per gallon in mixed driving not bad for an aggressive driver. When the gas engine kicks in it is noticeable. It is really not that bad when you get use to it. I think that it is more noticeable because the car is super quiet otherwise. It is a typical Honda. It cannot be beat for the price. I have the 2020 EX. The driver's seat would be more comfortable with lumbar support and power adjustments. My biggest complaints are that auto play only works on Apple phones will not connect with an android phone and does not come with a spare tire. Both of those would have been deal breakers for me if I would have known at time of purchase. The fit and finish is excellent. It handles the road exceptionally well at high speeds no wind noise and very little road noise. So far, I think that the Insight is an excellent car. If I had to do it over again, I would get the top of the line model with leather, sun roof and power seats basically because the car drives, rides, handles and looks like an entry level luxury car. The radio sound quality in the EX is excellent. Overall, the Insight is a great value for the money. Love it so far.
2020 Insight EX has given me amazing mpg, especially in traffic. Value also comes from the technology, and it looks fabulous. I trust Hondas build quality, and for the price you get more than you would expect, but dont expect a luxury ride, just a better ride than a Prius, and looks way betterr than a Prius, in my opinion. Putting it into Sport mode, I find its surprisingly peppy and fun. Again, for its price, any "cons" are easy to deal with. I love this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Insight
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$24,310
|MPG
|55 city / 49 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,340
|MPG
|51 city / 45 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$22,930
|MPG
|55 city / 49 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|151 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Insight safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if your vehicle is drifting out of its lane and corrects steering back to center if the driver doesn't respond.
- Honda LaneWatch
- Projects a view of the side blind spot when the turn signal is activated to show you if a vehicle or other object is present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Insight vs. the competition
Honda Insight vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The Accord Hybrid shares the Insight's basic hybrid powertrain design. But it feels a little less at home in the larger car, coming across as more powertrain noise in the Accord and offering slightly lower mileage. But the Accord is a well-designed family car, with more room and more available features than the Insight.
Honda Insight vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
The Ioniq is the most fuel-efficient hybrid you can buy, returning a stunning 58 mpg combined in its Blue trim. It's also very affordably priced. However, it's much less refined and pleasant on the road and loses some points for being less comfortable than competitors.
Honda Insight vs. Toyota Prius
The Prius is still a byword for the hybrid class as a whole. You get great efficiency and plenty of space for cargo. Also, the Prius now offers all-wheel drive, making it unique in the segment. What you don't get is the best infotainment system or the best driving experience. Both are passable, but the Insight does a better job in both categories.
FAQ
Is the Honda Insight a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Insight?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Insight:
- No significant changes for the 2020 Insight
- Part of the third Insight generation introduced for 2019
Is the Honda Insight reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Insight a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Insight?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Insight is the 2020 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,930.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $24,310
- Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,340
- LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $22,930
What are the different models of Honda Insight?
More about the 2020 Honda Insight
2020 Honda Insight Overview
The 2020 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Sedan. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Insight?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Insight and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Insight 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Insight.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Insight and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Insight featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Insight?
2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,326 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,326 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,969.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,265. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,883 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,883 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,382.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Insights are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Insight for sale near. There are currently 132 new 2020 Insights listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,310 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Insight. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,028 on a used or CPO 2020 Insight available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Insight for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,857.
Find a new Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,318.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Insight?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2020 Honda Insight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger