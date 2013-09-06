Used 2013 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    79,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,790

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Gray
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    62,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight
    used

    2013 Honda Insight

    64,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Honda Insight LX

    114,706 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in White
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    105,643 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in Red
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    56,738 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight EX in White
    used

    2013 Honda Insight EX

    142,168 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2013 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Insight

    95,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Insight in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Honda Insight

    31,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight EX
    used

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    69,274 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,499

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Insight in White
    used

    2014 Honda Insight

    46,073 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,395

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Insight LX in Red
    used

    2014 Honda Insight LX

    92,220 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,786

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Insight LX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Insight LX

    36,581 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    115,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    74,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight EX in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Insight EX

    90,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Insight in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Insight

    99,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,710

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Insight LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda Insight LX

    54,020 miles

    $11,599

    Details

Honda Insight, the unknown deal
insightdriver,06/09/2013
I compared several vehicles that met my requirements in a new vehicle and the Insight showed up. I had never heard of one before. Perhaps it is so unknown because Honda does not promote it. Few people are familiar with it but it meets my needs perfectly. I do not think most of the criticisms of it are fair. It is not noisy. It is comfortable. It runs smoothly and the gas mileage is terrific. The AC does turn off when the engine stops at lights, etc. but that is overcome by moving the car into Park which I do in our recent 100 degree weather. It is fun to drive. I am not a car nut. I expect my vehicles to get me where I am going as cheaply as possible. The Honda Insight LX does that.
