Used 2013 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
242 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,790
- 62,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$10,990
- 64,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998
- 114,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,888
- 105,643 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
- 56,738 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,990
- 142,168 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,450
- 95,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
- 31,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 69,274 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,499$585 Below Market
- 46,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,395
- 92,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,786
- 36,581 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,950
- 115,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
- 74,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
- 90,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
- 99,909 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,710
- 54,020 miles
$11,599
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Insight searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight
Read recent reviews for the Honda Insight
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.811 Reviews
Report abuse
insightdriver,06/09/2013
I compared several vehicles that met my requirements in a new vehicle and the Insight showed up. I had never heard of one before. Perhaps it is so unknown because Honda does not promote it. Few people are familiar with it but it meets my needs perfectly. I do not think most of the criticisms of it are fair. It is not noisy. It is comfortable. It runs smoothly and the gas mileage is terrific. The AC does turn off when the engine stops at lights, etc. but that is overcome by moving the car into Park which I do in our recent 100 degree weather. It is fun to drive. I am not a car nut. I expect my vehicles to get me where I am going as cheaply as possible. The Honda Insight LX does that.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.