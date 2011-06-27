  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Insight
  4. Used 2001 Honda Insight
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2001 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Amazing fuel economy, astounding technology, lots of standard equipment.
  • Batteries drain fast under continual electric motor assist, highly susceptible to crosswinds, not much point-and-shoot power on tap.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Honda Insight for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,184 - $2,710
Used Insight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Some cars make you feel like a champion. This one makes you feel like a hero.

Vehicle overview

With its ultra-low-drag styling, aluminum body structure and innovative Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) powertrain, the two-passenger Insight can travel as far as 70 miles on a gallon of gas (theoretically, with a 10.6-gallon fuel tank, you can drive from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City and still have a gallon of gas in reserve).

The heart of the system is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine coupled with an electric motor that assists the gasoline engine under acceleration. The package features an idle-stop feature, which shuts off the engine when the driver places the shift lever in neutral and releases the clutch pedal.

Unlike GM's all-electric EV1, the Insight requires no external power supply to recharge the 144-volt nickel metal hydride batteries. Regenerative braking via the ABS-assisted disc/drum brakes provides juice to the system. With a full charge and the electric motor providing full assist, the Insight accelerates swiftly, but passing power is lacking.

The five-speed manual transmission has relatively short first, second and third gears for good city driving performance, with tall overdrive gearing in fourth and fifth to maximize fuel economy.

Like the Acura NSX's, the Insight's unitized body is made of aluminum (except for the front fenders, which are made from plastic) and boasts a drag coefficient of only 0.25. Thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork, flat underbody, low rolling resistance tires and extensive use of lightweight materials, the Insight requires 30 percent less power to operate at highway speeds than the previous-generation Honda Civic.

But the effort to save weight pays a price in the handling department. The Insight is highly susceptible to crosswinds, and the narrow tires easily track any groove in the pavement, causing the driver to adjust the steering continually to compensate.

The Insight's interior is just as futuristic as the exterior, with a sweeping dash and a high-tech LCD analog/digital instrument display. Divided into three sections, the cluster displays engine rpm, coolant temperature and the engine's idiot lights on the left bank; a large digital speedometer, odometer, lifetime fuel economy bar graph and instant fuel economy in the middle; and fuel level, battery level indicator and the electric motor charge and assist indicator on the right bank.

Dual high-back bucket seats feature good lateral and lumbar support. Controls for power windows, mirrors, AM/FM cassette stereo, ventilation and available climate controls are all within easy reach, but two large adults might find themselves knocking elbows in the tight cockpit. Built fully equipped (the only option is an automatic air conditioning system) with power windows, door locks, exterior mirrors, an AM/FM cassette stereo, dual airbags, rear window defroster and a whole lot more, the Insight is an incredible value -- for a hybrid vehicle.

Despite the handling shortcomings and quick-to-drain batteries, Honda has brought forth a realistic ultra-low-emission daily driver with electric assist that can be taken anywhere without the worry of having to find an electrical outlet for battery-charging. Despite the arrival of the four-passenger Toyota Prius on the market, we bet Honda will sell every Insight it can produce.

2001 Highlights

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is available for 2001, and Monte Carlo Blue Pearl replaces Citrus Yellow on the color chart.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda Insight.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Free Car?
Kris,03/16/2008
I have a 75 mile daily commute to work (San Diego to Irvine). I was driving a Nissan Xterra (paid off) getting 16 mpg and paying $680 a month in gas. I bought my Honda Insight for $11,000 and have a monthly payment of $225 a month. The Insight gets 50 mpg (+-2 mpg) even with all the SoCal hills and traffic. I am now paying $210 a month in gas. This is a total cost (both car payment and gas) of $435 a month, a savings of $245 a month in just the gas for my Xterra. It feels like I'm saving money and I got a free car in the process. Pretty wild! I still own the Xterra but I only use it for Home Depot runs. All this and it's a blast to drive around town. My advice...Buy one!
Best Car I've Ever Owned
SemperJoe,03/22/2009
This is the coolest and best car I have ever own. I have saved thousands of dollars on gas driving this - not to mention helping the environment. I highly recommend this car to anyone considering one!!!
50+mpg, totally trouble free
Dave,06/04/2006
Except for no center armrest in console the best designed most efficient vehicle I have ever owned. Fun, cute, 10K miles mid-February to early june. 53mpg. average--with automatic, AC, PS, PB, PW, P. locks, P. mirrors. Comfortable and surprisingly roomy. 5 day round trip Tucson to San Francisco, driver and passenger and luggage - 38 gallons, $105, 1900 miles! And American Honda transferred the warranty (8 yr./100K miles) for $50 transfer fee, then informed me they had extended the driveline warranty from 8/100K to 10/150K.
An exceptional car
Ricky C. Savage,11/22/2015
2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M)
This car produces exceptionally good fuel economy. I average about 50-54 mpg regardless of how I drive and I drive it most of the time in the 60-75 mph. My Insight is a 2001 that I bought in March 2012 when it had 16,095 miles on it. I bought it from a dealer who told me the older lady who owned it got ill shortly after she bought it and it sat in the garage for most of the time between 2001 and 2012. My mileage now (Nov 2015) was 75,926 at my last fill-up so I have put almost 60,000 on the car in the last 3 years and 8 months. I needed to replace the main battery shortly after I bought the car probably because it sat around for much of the 11 years the lady owned it. When I first bought it, the gas mileage ranged from a low of 47.7 to a high of 60.3 mpg. I would guess the average mileage was about 53-54 mpg. I calculated the gas mileage by keeping meticulous records of when I filled the gas tank and I compared the Insight's mpg with that calculated by hand. The results were within 1 to 2 mpg of what I manually calculated so the readout gives a pretty honest record of the mpg actually achieved. The largest discrepancy was about 3 mpg but it did not happen very often (it happened about 3 times). The gas mileage was as low as 42.4 mpg on a hot day in July (when I use my a/c a lot) and the average gas mileage now after all those miles is around 51 mpg. I do drive pretty fast now so that could be a factor because I generally drive 70-75 mph on the highways and I spend a lot of time on the highway. I have not had too much problem with my Insight and I really love this car. I take the Insight on long trips because I prefer better gas mileage with my Insight as compared to my Lincoln Town Car (although the Town Car is much more comfortable!). This is an update on 30 Nov 2016. I still love the car and it has a dent on the passenger side door when a person at Home Depo tossed a shopping cart at it and put a big dent in it. Also it has a scratch on the driver's side where it looks like my wife must of scraped something. I still love the car and it still gets great gas mileage with over 86,500 miles on it. Gas mileage averaging 50 mpg in the cooler winters here in Las Vegas and it drops to the low 40s during the months of Jun, Jul and August when I use the A/C during the hot days. It has returned to the low 50s in September. Update 3 June 2017 -- I still love this car and wished more cars were being made that get between 42 and 54 mpg (and that is with me manually calculating the mileage)! Update 5 December 2017 -- I still love this car and nothing has made me change my mind about it!!
See all 27 reviews of the 2001 Honda Insight
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
45 city / 49 hwy
Seats 2
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
71 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 60 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
48 city / 60 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Hybrid
73 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2001 Honda Insight features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Honda Insight

Used 2001 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2001 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2001 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,505.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,056.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,197.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,789.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Honda Insight?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Insight lease specials

Related Used 2001 Honda Insight info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles