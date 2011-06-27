Estimated values
2006 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,719
|$4,337
|Clean
|$2,323
|$3,361
|$3,923
|Average
|$1,814
|$2,646
|$3,095
|Rough
|$1,304
|$1,930
|$2,267
Estimated values
2006 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,783
|$3,949
|$4,579
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,569
|$4,142
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,809
|$3,268
|Rough
|$1,408
|$2,050
|$2,393
Estimated values
2006 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,837
|$4,073
|$4,742
|Clean
|$2,557
|$3,681
|$4,289
|Average
|$1,996
|$2,898
|$3,384
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,114
|$2,478