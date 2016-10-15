Used 2003 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

41 Combined MPG ( 40 City/ 43 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZE2H7XAS003207

Stock: AS003207

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020