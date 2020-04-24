  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)

2021 Honda Insight

What’s new

  • Blind-spot alert with cross-traffic monitor now standard on EX and Touring trims
  • Navigation, dual-zone climate control, leather seats and more now standard on Touring
  • Part of the third Insight generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy figures
  • Quick acceleration for a hybrid
  • Refined and roomy interior
  • Gas engine sounds coarse at times
MSRP Starting at
$22,930
Save as much as $1,594
Select your model:
2021 Honda Insight pricing

2021 Honda Insight pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Insight
LX, EX and Touring

msrp 

$22,930
starting price
See All Trims
2021 Honda Insight Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/24/2020 (updated 06/12/2020)

What is the Insight?

Slightly larger than the Honda Civic and a bit smaller than the Honda Accord, the 2021 Honda Insight is a four-door sedan. This four-door sedan, however, comes with an impressively efficient hybrid powertrain. The EPA estimates that the Insight gets around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which makes the Insight one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy.

Edmunds says

For 2021, the Insight won't see big changes, and that's fine by us. We've given the Insight high marks in the past for comfort, interior space and build quality, so we're happy it'll carry over mostly unchanged.

The small changes for the 2021 Insight come in the form of added safety tech. All models are equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety features, but the higher trims (EX and Touring) are now fitted with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Last year, these systems weren't available on the Insight, even as options. Already our top pick among hybrid sedans, the 2021 Honda Insight just got even better.

MSRP$22,930 - $28,840
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Touring, EX, LX

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Honda Insight.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Excellent sedan car.
    Surya,
    EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    All is good.Except the seats needs manually adjust.

    4 out of 5 stars, Overall, satisfied
    Khush,
    EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    Makes noise around 40

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Touring 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Touring 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$28,840
    MPG 51 city / 45 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    EX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    EX 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$24,810
    MPG 55 city / 49 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LX 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$22,930
    MPG 55 city / 49 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower151 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Honda Insight features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Related Insight Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Honda Insight a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Insight both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Honda Insight fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Insight gets an EPA-estimated 48 mpg to 52 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Insight ranges from 14.7 to 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda Insight. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Honda Insight?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Honda Insight:

    • Blind-spot alert with cross-traffic monitor now standard on EX and Touring trims
    • Navigation, dual-zone climate control, leather seats and more now standard on Touring
    • Part of the third Insight generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Honda Insight reliable?

    To determine whether the Honda Insight is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Insight. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Insight's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Honda Insight a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Honda Insight is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Insight is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Insight?

    The least-expensive 2021 Honda Insight is the 2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,930.

    Other versions include:

    • Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,840
    • EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $24,810
    • LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $22,930
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Honda Insight?

    If you're interested in the Honda Insight, the next question is, which Insight model is right for you? Insight variants include Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Insight models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Honda Insight

    2021 Honda Insight Overview

    The 2021 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Honda Insight?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Honda Insight and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Insight 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Insight.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Honda Insight and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Insight featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Honda Insight?

    2021 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,795. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,594 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,594 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,201.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 5.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 12 2021 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,765. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $110 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $110 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,655.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 25 2021 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,885. The average price paid for a new 2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $850 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $850 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,035.

    The average savings for the 2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 3.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Honda Insights are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Honda Insight for sale near. There are currently 126 new 2021 Insights listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,930 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Honda Insight. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,459 on a used or CPO 2021 Insight available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Honda Insight for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,849.

    Find a new Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,479.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Honda Insight?

