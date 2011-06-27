  1. Home
2013 Honda Insight Review

Pros & Cons

  • Thrifty fuel economy
  • low price for a hybrid.
  • Unsophisticated ride
  • cramped backseat
  • air-conditioning shuts off with auto-off engine at traffic lights.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While fuel-efficient and reliable, the 2013 Honda Insight doesn't quite measure up to its archrival, the Toyota Prius.

Vehicle overview

Though coming off a minor makeover last year, the 2013 Honda Insight continues to be a lackluster choice for a hybrid, despite its low, sub-$20,000 MSRP. A growing number of new gasoline- and diesel-powered compacts that are nearly as fuel-efficient add to the challenge it faces.

The Insight does have a couple things going for it. For one, its petite size and somewhat firm suspension tuning make it relatively fun to drive for a fuel-economy-oriented hybrid. It also remains one of the most fuel-efficient cars you'll find in America, with an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined, since this is one of the few hybrids that gets great highway mpg as well as great city mpg. If a low entry price and high mpg are your main priorities, you'll probably be satisfied with the Insight.

Unfortunately for Honda, there are better choices out there with those same qualities. The most obvious is the Toyota Prius C. It is very similar to the Insight in terms of concept and price, yet has more available features and gets notably better fuel economy (50 mpg combined). You'll also get better fuel economy from the Honda Civic Hybrid, a more expensive but much nicer car overall. Non-hybrids like the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Golf TDI, which are EPA-rated at 40 mpg or better on the highway, are also worth considering. Overall, we think most people will be happier with one of the aforementioned choices.

2013 Honda Insight models

The 2013 Honda Insight is a four-door hatchback that's offered in three trim levels: base, LX and EX.

Standard equipment on the base Insight includes 15-inch steel wheels, automatic climate control, full power accessories, driver-seat height adjustment, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The midrange LX adds cruise control, a front center armrest and storage bin and an upgraded sound system with four speakers and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system. The EX can also be equipped with a touchscreen navigation system that includes voice controls, a digital audio card reader and a rearview camera.

2013 Highlights

After numerous updates last year, the 2013 Honda Insight returns unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Honda Insight is propelled by a hybrid system comprising a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. The gas engine is good for 88 horsepower and 88 pound-feet of torque, while the electric motor contributes 13 hp and 58 lb-ft. Due to varying power peaks, the maximum combined output is 98 hp and 123 lb-ft of torque. Power flows to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

In Edmunds testing, the Insight accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.8 seconds, identical to the Prius C. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 41 mpg city/44 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2013 Honda Insight comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Insight received the best possible rating of "Good" in frontal offset, side crash and roof strength tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Honda Insight drives less like a hybrid and more like a familiar gasoline-only-powered model. This is due in large part to the fact that the four-cylinder engine is always used to propel the vehicle, with the electric motor kicking in when more power is needed. This is in contrast to hybrid powertrains like that in the Toyota Prius that can propel the car at low speeds via the electric power plant. This is why the Insight gives you both good city and highway mpg, while other hybrids deliver only good highway mpg.

The Insight's well-calibrated steering and firmer suspension make it more enjoyable to drive than the Prius C, though not as much as non-hybrid competitors like the Ford Fiesta and Mazda 2. The downsides here include a ride that may be a little too firm for some people's tastes and a cabin that is somewhat noisy.

Interior

The Honda Insight's passenger cabin is a little on the spartan side, especially in base models that lack the center console and have just a single pair of speakers for the stereo. On a positive note, gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive. Especially noteworthy are the graphic displays that coach you on driving in the most fuel-efficient manner possible, with changing background color of the speedometer.

While the Insight's front buckets are comfortable enough, the rear seat is a little short of both head- and legroom. Interior cargo space -- 15.9 cubic feet behind the 60/40-split rear seats and 31.5 cubic feet with those seatbacks folded down -- is about as expected, though you'll find more from other hatchbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Insight.

5(55%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(18%)
3.8
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda Insight, the unknown deal
insightdriver,06/09/2013
I compared several vehicles that met my requirements in a new vehicle and the Insight showed up. I had never heard of one before. Perhaps it is so unknown because Honda does not promote it. Few people are familiar with it but it meets my needs perfectly. I do not think most of the criticisms of it are fair. It is not noisy. It is comfortable. It runs smoothly and the gas mileage is terrific. The AC does turn off when the engine stops at lights, etc. but that is overcome by moving the car into Park which I do in our recent 100 degree weather. It is fun to drive. I am not a car nut. I expect my vehicles to get me where I am going as cheaply as possible. The Honda Insight LX does that.
I Love my 2012 Insight Base model
dnatech,07/01/2013
4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I am always surprised to see so few (I should say rarely) Insights on the road. Toyota Prius seem to be the only hybrid people think of. Not only the Prius is expensive, I am not so sure it's a better car: Insight dashboard is better and the possibility of disabling the automatic traction(not available in the Prius) in case of getting stuck in the snow is a plus in the Northeast.
Far Exceeded Expectations
inrva,09/24/2013
I almost didn't buy it based on some of the professional reviews I read, but I decided to go by those written by real consumers, and I am glad I did. The car is flawless, fun to drive, and very will built. I has enough power to get up on the freeway and keeps up with traffic while getting over 45 mpg, and I drive it very hard. I have found the ride to be good, not harsh, and is similar to other small cars of similar weight. I am 6'3" and have plenty of room and comfort. It is not a Prius, and does not try to be. It is the original hybrid, predating the Prius. The unit is one of the few fully built in Japan, and the quality demonstrates that very well.
My experience with both Insight and Prius
blahblah_gc,05/19/2014
I bought a Prius 4 yrs ago and I like the car. With the fact that Honda is discontinuing the car, and I didn't want Toyota to earn all my money so I decided to buy a new Insight. Surprisingly my decision is well made. Like I said Prius is a good car, I can get 60 MPG if I drive it really carefully (by pissing off many other drivers). But Insight makes you forget that you are driving a hybrid and still get you pretty decent mileage. Honda is definitely more fun to drive compared to Toyota; the handling is much better. Although its not as spacious as to Prius, its not bad at all. Bottom line, both cars are good, but Insight is a car with more fun.
See all 11 reviews of the 2013 Honda Insight
Features & Specs

MPG
41 city / 44 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
98 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Honda Insight Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Insight is offered in the following submodels: Insight Hatchback. Available styles include EX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and EX PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda Insight?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Honda Insights are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Honda Insight for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Honda Insight.

Can't find a used 2013 Honda Insights you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Insight for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,972.

Find a used Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,995.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Insight for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,962.

