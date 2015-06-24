Used 2000 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me

242 listings
Insight Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Honda Insight in Red
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    123,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Insight
    used

    2006 Honda Insight

    166,139 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    16,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,499

    $2,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight LX in White
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight LX

    15,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $1,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight LX in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Insight LX

    12,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight LX in Gray
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight LX

    4,996 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $1,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in Black
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    13,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $1,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in Dark Red
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    15,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight EX in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Honda Insight EX

    11,946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2020 Honda Insight Touring in White
    certified

    2020 Honda Insight Touring

    1,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $2,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight EX in White
    used

    2019 Honda Insight EX

    19,153 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,395

    $1,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    113,165 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,688

    $1,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Insight LX in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Insight LX

    102,832 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,888

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight LX in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Insight LX

    28,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,788

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in White
    used

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    15,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,145

    $2,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in Gray
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    29,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,989

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight Touring in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Insight Touring

    3,216 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,988

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Insight EX in White
    certified

    2019 Honda Insight EX

    47,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,350

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Insight

Read recent reviews for the Honda Insight
Overall Consumer Rating
4.847 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
This is a fun car to drive
allsmiles277,06/24/2015
2dr Hatchback
I love this car. It may not carry but 365 pounds but it is fun to drive. The battery pack was the biggest drawback with this vehicle but time has made prices come down so I am not as concerned about the price of the a battery pack now. My IMA light has been on for the past 5 years and I am still driving it around. More and more people are knowledgeable about hybrid vehicle. I have watched many videos on the internet which show how to remove battery packs.
Report abuse
