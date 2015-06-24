Used 2000 Honda Insight for Sale Near Me
- 123,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Scottsdale Auto Group - Scottsdale / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. Tango Red Pearl 2006 Honda Insight CVT 1.0L I3 SOHC VTEC 12V 1.0L I3 SOHC VTEC 12V CVT.57/56 City/Highway MPG Visit Scottsdale Auto Group online at scottsdaleautogroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 480-656-6660 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Insight with Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (45 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE14786S000300
Stock: 20017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,139 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,999
Super Trooper Motors - Madison / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Honda Insight with Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
47 Combined MPG (45 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE14766S000599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,499$2,558 Below Market
Toyota of Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
One Owner, Clean CARFAX! Push Button Start, Leather Seats, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Power Adjustable Seat and Backup Camera. Call 321-254-8888 x515 for additional details or to confirm availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F92KE027443
Stock: P3356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2019 Honda Insight LX15,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,000$1,696 Below Market
Honda of Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. 2019 Honda Insight CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER, HONDA FACTORY CERTIFIED, BLUETOOTH, Insight LX, 4D Sedan, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT, FWD, White Orchid Pearl, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim.Come in to Honda of Princeton for a no-obligation test drive! We are taking full precautions for the safety of our customers and employees by making sure vehicles are wiped down before and after a test drive so you are comfortable knowing we are making buying a vehicle, safe, fun and fast! 55/49 City/Highway MPGHondaTrue Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 182 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F12KE014606
Stock: H190526
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 12,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,998$2,454 Below Market
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Crystal Black Pearl 2019 Honda Insight LX **NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, **BLUETOOTH**, **REAR-VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **TWO-OWNER**, **GREAT CONDITION**. 55/49 City/Highway MPG https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/9xaaa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F18KE010561
Stock: G66281B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2019 Honda Insight LX4,996 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,995$1,686 Below Market
Bosak Honda of Highland - Highland / Indiana
Certified. Insight HondaTrue Certified Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateLX HONDA CERTIFIED, Local Trade, Bluetooth/Hands-Free, Back Up Camera, Aux Input Jack, Insight LX, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 13360 miles below market average! 55/49 City/Highway MPGLow mileage trades arriving every day! All credit applications accepted, come see the Bosak difference!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F13KE028630
Stock: HP2270
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 13,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,500$1,483 Below Market
Tracy Honda - Tracy / California
Certified. Crystal Black Pearl 2019 Honda Insight Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Insight Touring, CVT.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 30905 miles below market average! 51/45 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Roadside Assistance Yes; Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-day trial.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F93KE000431
Stock: 232872
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 15,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,500$1,429 Below Market
Coggin Honda of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4191 miles below market average! Certified.Insight Touring Certified Pre-Owned, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT, Crimson Pearl, 17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Active Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: 450-Watt Premium Audio System w/10 speakers, Speed control.FWD 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 CVTHondaTrue Certified Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* 182 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F94KE009641
Stock: KE009641
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 11,946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,900
Cavender Buick GMC - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Red 2019 Honda Insight EX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 Insight EX, 4D Sedan, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT, FWD, Red. Odometer is 15036 miles below market average! 55/49 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F56KE001229
Stock: P9894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2020 Honda Insight Touring1,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,500$2,236 Below Market
Honda of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Certified. Platinum White Pearl CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Sedan Clean CARFAX. 2020 Honda Insight Touring FWD CVT 51/45 City/Highway MPG 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT.51/45 City/Highway MPGHonda Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for HondaTrue Certified program), 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period (for HondaTrue Certified+ program)* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F97LE001101
Stock: 6911A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 19,153 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,395$1,693 Below Market
Classic Honda - Orlando / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Remaining Factory Warranty, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2019 Honda Insight EX 55/49 City/Highway MPGWe price our cars, not our Customers. Our Best Price is clearly marked on every vehicle, saving you time and money by taking the stress of negotiating out of the car buying experience.You can't buy the wrong car. Exchange or return your vehicle within 5-days / 300-miles for a full refund.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F55KE031869
Stock: KE031869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 113,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,688$1,165 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
LIKE NEW TIRES! CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H51AS041388
Stock: C8225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,832 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,888$2,502 Below Market
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
JUST REPRICED FROM $7,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 43 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! LX trim, Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior. Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. Honda LX with Clear Sky Blue Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 98 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Kelley Blue Book Top 10 Green Car. JDPower.com explains "The 2010 Honda Insight is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its class and among all vehicles. It also earns a Predicted Reliability rating of 4 out of 5 Power Circle Ratings.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (40 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMZE2H52AS036474
Stock: AS036474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 28,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,788$1,415 Below Market
Commonwealth Honda - Lawrence / Massachusetts
** CM CERTIFIED VEHICLE ** EXCLUSIVE 7 YEAR, 125,000 POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CM CERTIFIED 162 POINT INSPECTION INCLUDING NEXT CLOSEST FACTORY MAINTENANCE AND FULL RECONDITIONING, CARFAX SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, CARFAX WELL MAINTAINED SERVICES, CARFAX -NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, OIL CHANGE AND FILTER REPLACED, CABIN FILTER REPLACED, ROTATED TIRES, NEW WIPERS, AIR FILTER REPLACED, 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT, * BLUETOOTH *, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ANTI LOCK BRAKES ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT. Clean CARFAX.We want you to be confident in your purchase. For that reason, our aim is to make every vehicle close to new as possible. While maintaining a price that is not just competitive, but among the lowest in the market. Manufacturer report's prove we spend on average, 2.5 times as much on our used car reconditioning than our competitive dealers. This equates to an average of over $2000 per pre-owned vehicle retailed.Certification Program Details: CM Certified with powertrain coverage up to 7 years and 125,000 miles. Vehicle is Covered by the CM Certified Protection 7 year and 125,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. Warranty coverage is available across all 50 states. Vehicle must pass a strict 162-point Factory Directed inspection Vehicles include a Carfax history Report All recommended factory maintenance and repairs completed prior to vehicle sale Vehicle includes a full cosmetic reconditioning and interior renewal Full tank of gas Rental and Tow assistance for qualified repairs55/49 City/Highway MPG Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Insight LX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30Find us fast, at SHOPUSLAST.COM or 978-687-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F19KE009824
Stock: H21226A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 15,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,145$2,008 Below Market
Hastings Ford - Greenville / North Carolina
White Orchid Pearl 2019 Honda Insight Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 450-Watt Premium Audio System w/10 speakers, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 1.5L I4 SMPI Hybrid DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30, CVT.Odometer is 5931 miles below market average! 51/45 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F91KE015462
Stock: 205062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 29,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,989$1,592 Below Market
Curry Honda - Chamblee / Georgia
-New Tires, Wheel Alignment Completed, Oil Changed, New Cabin Air Filter, New Wiper Blades, Vehicle Detailed, and Transmission Flushed- -Certified- Priced below market! This Insight will sell fast! -Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Tire Pressure Monitors, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Wheel Drive, Security System, Fog Lights, Traction Control, and ABS Brakes- -CarFax One Owner- -Great Gas Mileage- This Insight looks great with a clean Black interior and Modern Steel Metallic exterior! This Insight gets 45.0 MPG! Please call to confirm that this Insight is still available! Call us today to schedule a hassle-free test drive! We are located at: 5525 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturers safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls here at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F99KE016181
Stock: 201327A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 3,216 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,988$1,311 Below Market
Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown - Boyertown / Pennsylvania
One owner - Clean Carfax - Heated seats - Leather - Navigation - Sun roof - Radar cruise -Environmentally-friendly and cost-effective, this 2019 Honda Insight Touring is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 1.5 L/91 engine that's easy on your monthly gas budget. Its Variable transmission scores 45 highway mpg and 51 city mpg! It comes equipped with these options: CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable -inc: ECON, Sport and EV drive modes, Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and deceleration selectors, Tires: 215/50R17 91H AS, and Systems Monitor. Come in for a quick visit at Fred Beans Boyertown Ford, 525 Route 100 North, Boyertown, PA 19512 to claim your Honda Insight!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
48 Combined MPG (51 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F99KE020814
Stock: P004971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2019 Honda Insight EX47,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,350
Russell & Smith Honda - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth - Hands-Free Connections, Steering Wheel Controls, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, 16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Radio: 180-Watt Audio System w/8 Speakers, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. 55/49 City/Highway MPGWhat is a HondaTrue Certified vehicle? This car has earned eligibility into HondaTrue certification program. Earning HondaTrue certified status defines the condition and quality of the vehicle you are looking at. For a vehicle to be eligible for Certification it must pass a rigorous 182 point inspection by a certified Honda technician. The vehicle must also be in excellent running condition and with all the scheduled maintenance performed by the dealer. Only a certified Honda dealer can apply a Honda vehicle for certification status. Vehicles with more than 12 months and 12,000 miles from the original in service date will receive 12 months or 12,000 miles(whichever occurs first) of Non-Powertrain Warranty coverage beginning at the end of the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, or from the date of sale of the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired at the time of sale. You will also received 7 years or 100,000 total odometer miles(whichever comes first) from the original In-Service Date which covers engine, transmission, and drive system. You also have the opportunity to have access to better finance options, when made available by American Honda Finance Corp. The warranty coverage alone is worth $2,000. HondaTrue Certified gives you the best of both worlds, the savings of a Pre-Owned vehicle and the piece of mind of the certification protection. Our prices are based on current market values and will increase or decrease occasionally to give our customers our best hassle free offer based on current market conditions. The current advertised price is available for today only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Insight EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (55 City/49 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XZE4F58KE013141
Stock: 71562A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
