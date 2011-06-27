Used 2004 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews
BEST CAR IVE EVER HAD
I moved 6 times with this car. Drove all over Florida with it, and it never broke down once. 100k miles on it and I have yet to find a problem with it. The speaks were soooo good, everybody thought I had special speakers put in. 10/10
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car With Bad AC
Positives: Bought my 04' CRV with 175k miles on it. It now has 250k miles on it and other than putting new tires on it and having the breaks done I have not had a single issue! Not one! The gas mileage (manual transmission 26-27mpg)is pretty good for an SUV. The AWD system has worked well in the snow and I can feel the back wheels turn on when I let the clutch out. Quality interior that has stood up the brutal Arizona sun. Negatives: I bought mine with an aftermarket AC compressor so I never had to deal with the issue but I have heard that it's a $3000 fix when the OEM one blows up. Road noise is bad, even with a new set of Michelins. Funky looking styling IMO.
Great Car, pooly made AC & zero customer support
I love my CR-V, this is true utility minded vehicle, which majority of today's SUV are lacking. Hence I baby my car. Unfortunately, I was unaware of the TSB on AC and class action that Honda settled in 2012 for $40M. It was a true wake up call when the compressor exploded, sending pieces of metals throughout the AC system, causing $4500+ damage. Honda America denied everything about the AC and compressor issues, calling internet info "competitor's lie", case action is "untrue", and they even went in extent to tell me that I was first person to report the problem. I'm royal to the local dealer, but I'm no longer royal to Honda brand.
AC drags this guy down
The AC unit in this SUV is the worst. Who cares if you can drive the car for 200,000 miles if every 50,000 you have to shell out 1500 bucks for a total rebuild of the AC unit. The dorks at Honda designed this this to fail, the compressor blows up right into the cooling radiator for the AC. This adds about 400 bucks to your repair total. Honda just settled a class action lawsuit about these crummy AC units. Beware of 2004-2006 CRVs. You need AC more than you might think. You have to get them fixed or you can't drive the car. The belt system requires that the AC unit be connected, and if it blows you cannot use the car.
Best car
The best car I have ever owned!! My 2004 Honda CR-V just turned over 340,000 miles! The only real problem I had was the AC compressor which lasted until around 250,000 miles and I replaced for $1000! The tires last forever on this jewel! I am now looking for another Honda CR-V! I love, love, love this car! Wish I could buy another one just like it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CR-V
Related Used 2004 Honda CR-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021