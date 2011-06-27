Estimated values
2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$2,924
|$3,381
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,637
|$3,050
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,063
|$2,386
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,489
|$1,722
Estimated values
2003 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,753
|$3,087
|$3,268
|Clean
|$2,482
|$2,784
|$2,947
|Average
|$1,941
|$2,178
|$2,306
|Rough
|$1,400
|$1,572
|$1,664
Estimated values
2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,396
|$3,189
|$3,617
|Clean
|$2,161
|$2,876
|$3,262
|Average
|$1,690
|$2,250
|$2,552
|Rough
|$1,218
|$1,624
|$1,842
Estimated values
2003 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$5,155
|$6,096
|Clean
|$3,075
|$4,649
|$5,498
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,637
|$4,301
|Rough
|$1,734
|$2,625
|$3,104
Estimated values
2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,424
|$4,010
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,088
|$3,616
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,416
|$2,829
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,743
|$2,042