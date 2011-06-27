  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,828$7,347$8,676
Clean$4,367$6,643$7,851
Average$3,444$5,235$6,200
Rough$2,522$3,827$4,549
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,138 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,138 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,138 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $2,333 to $8,012, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.