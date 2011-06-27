Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,828
|$7,347
|$8,676
|Clean
|$4,367
|$6,643
|$7,851
|Average
|$3,444
|$5,235
|$6,200
|Rough
|$2,522
|$3,827
|$4,549
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,478
|$6,633
|$7,769
|Clean
|$4,050
|$5,997
|$7,030
|Average
|$3,194
|$4,726
|$5,552
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,455
|$4,073
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,981
|$7,580
|$8,951
|Clean
|$4,505
|$6,854
|$8,099
|Average
|$3,553
|$5,401
|$6,396
|Rough
|$2,602
|$3,948
|$4,693
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,939
|$12,080
|$14,265
|Clean
|$7,181
|$10,923
|$12,908
|Average
|$5,664
|$8,608
|$10,194
|Rough
|$4,147
|$6,293
|$7,479
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,515
|$9,913
|$11,706
|Clean
|$5,893
|$8,963
|$10,593
|Average
|$4,648
|$7,063
|$8,365
|Rough
|$3,403
|$5,164
|$6,138
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,533
|$6,629
|$7,734
|Clean
|$4,100
|$5,994
|$6,998
|Average
|$3,234
|$4,724
|$5,527
|Rough
|$2,368
|$3,453
|$4,055
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,666
|$11,665
|$13,776
|Clean
|$6,934
|$10,547
|$12,465
|Average
|$5,469
|$8,312
|$9,844
|Rough
|$4,004
|$6,076
|$7,223
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,633
|$12,921
|$15,182
|Clean
|$7,808
|$11,683
|$13,738
|Average
|$6,159
|$9,207
|$10,849
|Rough
|$4,509
|$6,731
|$7,960
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,881
|$8,950
|$10,569
|Clean
|$5,320
|$8,092
|$9,563
|Average
|$4,196
|$6,377
|$7,552
|Rough
|$3,072
|$4,662
|$5,541
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,715
|$8,507
|$9,980
|Clean
|$5,169
|$7,692
|$9,031
|Average
|$4,077
|$6,062
|$7,132
|Rough
|$2,985
|$4,432
|$5,233
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,304
|$8,070
|$9,529
|Clean
|$4,797
|$7,297
|$8,622
|Average
|$3,784
|$5,750
|$6,809
|Rough
|$2,770
|$4,204
|$4,996
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$9,416
|$11,039
|Clean
|$5,732
|$8,514
|$9,988
|Average
|$4,521
|$6,709
|$7,888
|Rough
|$3,310
|$4,905
|$5,788
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$6,788
|$8,012
|Clean
|$4,040
|$6,138
|$7,250
|Average
|$3,187
|$4,837
|$5,725
|Rough
|$2,333
|$3,536
|$4,201
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$5,088
|$6,009
|Clean
|$3,024
|$4,601
|$5,437
|Average
|$2,386
|$3,626
|$4,294
|Rough
|$1,747
|$2,650
|$3,151
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,337
|$7,993
|$9,393
|Clean
|$4,827
|$7,227
|$8,499
|Average
|$3,808
|$5,695
|$6,712
|Rough
|$2,788
|$4,164
|$4,925
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,408
|$9,751
|$11,514
|Clean
|$5,796
|$8,817
|$10,419
|Average
|$4,572
|$6,948
|$8,228
|Rough
|$3,347
|$5,079
|$6,037
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,659
|$10,131
|$11,963
|Clean
|$6,023
|$9,161
|$10,825
|Average
|$4,750
|$7,219
|$8,549
|Rough
|$3,478
|$5,277
|$6,272
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,469
|$8,322
|$9,827
|Clean
|$4,947
|$7,525
|$8,892
|Average
|$3,902
|$5,930
|$7,022
|Rough
|$2,857
|$4,335
|$5,152
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,391
|$8,067
|$9,477
|Clean
|$4,876
|$7,294
|$8,575
|Average
|$3,846
|$5,748
|$6,772
|Rough
|$2,816
|$4,202
|$4,969
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,135
|$9,255
|$10,901
|Clean
|$5,549
|$8,368
|$9,864
|Average
|$4,377
|$6,595
|$7,790
|Rough
|$3,205
|$4,821
|$5,716
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,056
|$8,940
|$10,459
|Clean
|$5,478
|$8,084
|$9,464
|Average
|$4,321
|$6,370
|$7,474
|Rough
|$3,163
|$4,657
|$5,484
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,201
|$9,435
|$11,141
|Clean
|$5,608
|$8,531
|$10,081
|Average
|$4,424
|$6,723
|$7,961
|Rough
|$3,239
|$4,915
|$5,841
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$9,963
|$11,684
|Clean
|$6,058
|$9,009
|$10,573
|Average
|$4,779
|$7,099
|$8,349
|Rough
|$3,499
|$5,190
|$6,126
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,417
|$8,243
|$9,734
|Clean
|$4,899
|$7,453
|$8,808
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,873
|$6,955
|Rough
|$2,829
|$4,294
|$5,103
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,386
|$8,196
|$9,678
|Clean
|$4,872
|$7,411
|$8,757
|Average
|$3,843
|$5,840
|$6,916
|Rough
|$2,813
|$4,269
|$5,074
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,257
|$9,245
|$10,819
|Clean
|$5,659
|$8,359
|$9,790
|Average
|$4,464
|$6,587
|$7,731
|Rough
|$3,268
|$4,816
|$5,672
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,500
|$9,891
|$11,680
|Clean
|$5,879
|$8,943
|$10,568
|Average
|$4,637
|$7,048
|$8,346
|Rough
|$3,395
|$5,152
|$6,124
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,337
|$9,741
|$11,537
|Clean
|$5,732
|$8,807
|$10,439
|Average
|$4,521
|$6,941
|$8,244
|Rough
|$3,310
|$5,074
|$6,049
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,708
|$10,206
|$12,052
|Clean
|$6,067
|$9,228
|$10,905
|Average
|$4,785
|$7,272
|$8,612
|Rough
|$3,504
|$5,316
|$6,319
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,751
|$7,495
|$8,408
|Clean
|$5,202
|$6,777
|$7,608
|Average
|$4,103
|$5,340
|$6,008
|Rough
|$3,004
|$3,904
|$4,408
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$6,859
|$8,017
|Clean
|$4,217
|$6,202
|$7,254
|Average
|$3,326
|$4,888
|$5,729
|Rough
|$2,436
|$3,573
|$4,203
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,088
|$2,146
|$2,172
|Clean
|$1,888
|$1,941
|$1,965
|Average
|$1,490
|$1,529
|$1,552
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,118
|$1,139
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,874
|$10,459
|$12,351
|Clean
|$6,217
|$9,457
|$11,176
|Average
|$4,904
|$7,452
|$8,826
|Rough
|$3,591
|$5,448
|$6,476
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,652
|$12,419
|$14,401
|Clean
|$7,826
|$11,229
|$13,031
|Average
|$6,173
|$8,849
|$10,291
|Rough
|$4,520
|$6,469
|$7,550
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$8,076
|$9,537
|Clean
|$4,801
|$7,302
|$8,630
|Average
|$3,787
|$5,754
|$6,815
|Rough
|$2,773
|$4,207
|$5,000
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,482
|$9,212
|$10,648
|Clean
|$5,862
|$8,329
|$9,635
|Average
|$4,624
|$6,564
|$7,609
|Rough
|$3,386
|$4,799
|$5,583
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$8,581
|$10,064
|Clean
|$5,217
|$7,759
|$9,106
|Average
|$4,115
|$6,114
|$7,192
|Rough
|$3,013
|$4,470
|$5,277
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,882
|$10,472
|$12,366
|Clean
|$6,225
|$9,468
|$11,189
|Average
|$4,910
|$7,462
|$8,836
|Rough
|$3,595
|$5,455
|$6,483