Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
First two years were heaven.
This last year has been quite another story. I've had a complete Brake job including replacing all four rotors which were fine 2500 miles before. The sudden complete failure of all four brakes cost 1600 dollars for that. The four wheel drive switch has gone twice causing the truck to shift in and out of gears and fall out of 4WD. This also caused premature wear of the U-joints, which needed replacing. The fan motor now is going and needs to be replaced. The engine burns a quart of oil every 2200 miles and knocks like mad for the first five minutes of run time until it's warm. The engine also knocks if I use any gas other than premium.
seats not up to mar
For a top of the line truck that listed for over $32000 new you would think the company would put in better seats ;such as more padding in the bottom seat and go back to having the whole seat move by power not just the bottom. (this is for the cloth seat). the seats in my 1997 were more conforbly , other than the seatr it is an excellent truck.
Not Professional Grade
The 6.0 engine knocks a little until warm...other than that it's ok. Lacks real pulling power, even with a 410 rear end. Tranny went out at 9700 miles. Power window regulator at 37000 miles ($500), Rotors now acting up at 47000 (all of a sudden??) Pampered truck. Goes to FL with a light trailer and back annually, othewise no strain. Hauls nothing. Looks like the 8.1 and the Allison was the way to go. Ride was real choppy from day one. I mean bouncey on an uneven road! Hang on in the rear seat! GM should be able to do MUCH better than this. They say every HD truck is made for 200K...at what expense?
My 2500-HD
I have owned many new vehicles from trucks to sports cars from Prosches (2), Corvettes (2), VW's (3), Fords (6), Dodges (1), Chevys (2), Mercedes, to Buicks (2). I have never owned any vehicle that has given me the driving satisfaction of never having a squeak, squeal, rattle, or mechainical problem: From dealer lot to 24,000 miles this has been an excellent vehicle and I congratulate GM for delivering the value. I gave this vehicle a relatively poor rating for gas economy but I do like the 6000 Vortec engine and I knew the gas requirements before I purchased the truck: I'd buy this engine again gas economy notwithstanding.
Pleased
My GMC is equiped with the 8.1 liter engine and Allison 5 speed transmission. I tow a 26 foot travel trailer and cross the US frequently. The trailer weighs 7500 pounds, loaded. I have had no problems with performance and it has ample power in the mountains (Rockies). The only down side was the difference in the cost of oil changes at GM dealers. High of $32 low $17.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana