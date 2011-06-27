  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,388$7,184$8,618
Clean$3,932$6,437$7,739
Average$3,021$4,944$5,979
Rough$2,109$3,450$4,220
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$8,602$10,320
Clean$4,709$7,708$9,267
Average$3,617$5,920$7,160
Rough$2,526$4,131$5,054
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,356$7,132$8,555
Clean$3,904$6,390$7,682
Average$2,999$4,908$5,936
Rough$2,094$3,425$4,189
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,077$7,165$8,757
Clean$3,653$6,420$7,864
Average$2,806$4,931$6,076
Rough$1,960$3,441$4,288
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,196$6,870$8,243
Clean$3,760$6,156$7,401
Average$2,888$4,727$5,719
Rough$2,017$3,299$4,036
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,673$6,517$7,983
Clean$3,292$5,840$7,168
Average$2,529$4,485$5,538
Rough$1,766$3,130$3,909
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,823$4,544$5,427
Clean$2,530$4,071$4,873
Average$1,943$3,127$3,765
Rough$1,357$2,182$2,657
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,530$6,416$7,906
Clean$3,164$5,749$7,099
Average$2,430$4,416$5,485
Rough$1,697$3,082$3,872
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,101$7,109$8,659
Clean$3,675$6,370$7,775
Average$2,824$4,892$6,008
Rough$1,972$3,414$4,240
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,963$5,357$6,593
Clean$2,655$4,800$5,920
Average$2,040$3,687$4,575
Rough$1,424$2,573$3,229
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,647$5,972$7,165
Clean$3,268$5,351$6,434
Average$2,511$4,110$4,971
Rough$1,753$2,868$3,509
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,004$2,735$3,103
Clean$1,795$2,450$2,786
Average$1,379$1,882$2,153
Rough$963$1,313$1,519
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,096$5,408$6,599
Clean$2,774$4,846$5,926
Average$2,131$3,722$4,579
Rough$1,488$2,597$3,232
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,820$6,753$8,265
Clean$3,423$6,051$7,421
Average$2,630$4,647$5,734
Rough$1,836$3,243$4,047
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,321$7,203$8,682
Clean$3,872$6,454$7,796
Average$2,975$4,957$6,024
Rough$2,077$3,459$4,252
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,181$8,652$10,435
Clean$4,643$7,752$9,370
Average$3,567$5,954$7,240
Rough$2,491$4,155$5,110
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,169$6,824$8,187
Clean$3,736$6,114$7,352
Average$2,870$4,696$5,680
Rough$2,004$3,277$4,009
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,747$7,772$9,325
Clean$4,254$6,965$8,373
Average$3,268$5,349$6,470
Rough$2,282$3,733$4,566
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,469$4,042$4,850
Clean$2,213$3,622$4,355
Average$1,700$2,782$3,365
Rough$1,187$1,941$2,375
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,203$7,302$8,898
Clean$3,767$6,543$7,990
Average$2,894$5,025$6,173
Rough$2,020$3,507$4,357
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,364$8,782$10,536
Clean$4,807$7,869$9,461
Average$3,693$6,044$7,310
Rough$2,578$4,218$5,159
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,127$8,393$10,070
Clean$4,594$7,521$9,043
Average$3,529$5,776$6,987
Rough$2,464$4,031$4,931
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,953$8,109$9,729
Clean$4,439$7,266$8,736
Average$3,410$5,580$6,750
Rough$2,381$3,895$4,764
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,446$6,148$7,542
Clean$3,088$5,509$6,772
Average$2,372$4,231$5,233
Rough$1,656$2,953$3,693
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,094$6,702$8,041
Clean$3,669$6,005$7,220
Average$2,818$4,612$5,579
Rough$1,968$3,219$3,937
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,447$7,280$8,733
Clean$3,985$6,523$7,841
Average$3,061$5,009$6,059
Rough$2,137$3,496$4,276
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,859$6,816$8,341
Clean$3,459$6,108$7,490
Average$2,657$4,691$5,787
Rough$1,855$3,274$4,085
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,163$8,765$10,617
Clean$4,627$7,854$9,534
Average$3,554$6,032$7,366
Rough$2,482$4,209$5,199
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,800 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,800 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,800 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $1,424 to $6,593, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.