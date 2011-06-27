Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,388
|$7,184
|$8,618
|Clean
|$3,932
|$6,437
|$7,739
|Average
|$3,021
|$4,944
|$5,979
|Rough
|$2,109
|$3,450
|$4,220
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$8,602
|$10,320
|Clean
|$4,709
|$7,708
|$9,267
|Average
|$3,617
|$5,920
|$7,160
|Rough
|$2,526
|$4,131
|$5,054
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,356
|$7,132
|$8,555
|Clean
|$3,904
|$6,390
|$7,682
|Average
|$2,999
|$4,908
|$5,936
|Rough
|$2,094
|$3,425
|$4,189
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,077
|$7,165
|$8,757
|Clean
|$3,653
|$6,420
|$7,864
|Average
|$2,806
|$4,931
|$6,076
|Rough
|$1,960
|$3,441
|$4,288
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,196
|$6,870
|$8,243
|Clean
|$3,760
|$6,156
|$7,401
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,727
|$5,719
|Rough
|$2,017
|$3,299
|$4,036
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,673
|$6,517
|$7,983
|Clean
|$3,292
|$5,840
|$7,168
|Average
|$2,529
|$4,485
|$5,538
|Rough
|$1,766
|$3,130
|$3,909
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,823
|$4,544
|$5,427
|Clean
|$2,530
|$4,071
|$4,873
|Average
|$1,943
|$3,127
|$3,765
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,182
|$2,657
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,530
|$6,416
|$7,906
|Clean
|$3,164
|$5,749
|$7,099
|Average
|$2,430
|$4,416
|$5,485
|Rough
|$1,697
|$3,082
|$3,872
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,101
|$7,109
|$8,659
|Clean
|$3,675
|$6,370
|$7,775
|Average
|$2,824
|$4,892
|$6,008
|Rough
|$1,972
|$3,414
|$4,240
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,963
|$5,357
|$6,593
|Clean
|$2,655
|$4,800
|$5,920
|Average
|$2,040
|$3,687
|$4,575
|Rough
|$1,424
|$2,573
|$3,229
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,647
|$5,972
|$7,165
|Clean
|$3,268
|$5,351
|$6,434
|Average
|$2,511
|$4,110
|$4,971
|Rough
|$1,753
|$2,868
|$3,509
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$2,735
|$3,103
|Clean
|$1,795
|$2,450
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,379
|$1,882
|$2,153
|Rough
|$963
|$1,313
|$1,519
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,096
|$5,408
|$6,599
|Clean
|$2,774
|$4,846
|$5,926
|Average
|$2,131
|$3,722
|$4,579
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,597
|$3,232
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,820
|$6,753
|$8,265
|Clean
|$3,423
|$6,051
|$7,421
|Average
|$2,630
|$4,647
|$5,734
|Rough
|$1,836
|$3,243
|$4,047
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,321
|$7,203
|$8,682
|Clean
|$3,872
|$6,454
|$7,796
|Average
|$2,975
|$4,957
|$6,024
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,459
|$4,252
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,181
|$8,652
|$10,435
|Clean
|$4,643
|$7,752
|$9,370
|Average
|$3,567
|$5,954
|$7,240
|Rough
|$2,491
|$4,155
|$5,110
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,169
|$6,824
|$8,187
|Clean
|$3,736
|$6,114
|$7,352
|Average
|$2,870
|$4,696
|$5,680
|Rough
|$2,004
|$3,277
|$4,009
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,747
|$7,772
|$9,325
|Clean
|$4,254
|$6,965
|$8,373
|Average
|$3,268
|$5,349
|$6,470
|Rough
|$2,282
|$3,733
|$4,566
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,469
|$4,042
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,213
|$3,622
|$4,355
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,782
|$3,365
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,941
|$2,375
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,203
|$7,302
|$8,898
|Clean
|$3,767
|$6,543
|$7,990
|Average
|$2,894
|$5,025
|$6,173
|Rough
|$2,020
|$3,507
|$4,357
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,364
|$8,782
|$10,536
|Clean
|$4,807
|$7,869
|$9,461
|Average
|$3,693
|$6,044
|$7,310
|Rough
|$2,578
|$4,218
|$5,159
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,127
|$8,393
|$10,070
|Clean
|$4,594
|$7,521
|$9,043
|Average
|$3,529
|$5,776
|$6,987
|Rough
|$2,464
|$4,031
|$4,931
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,953
|$8,109
|$9,729
|Clean
|$4,439
|$7,266
|$8,736
|Average
|$3,410
|$5,580
|$6,750
|Rough
|$2,381
|$3,895
|$4,764
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,446
|$6,148
|$7,542
|Clean
|$3,088
|$5,509
|$6,772
|Average
|$2,372
|$4,231
|$5,233
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,953
|$3,693
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,094
|$6,702
|$8,041
|Clean
|$3,669
|$6,005
|$7,220
|Average
|$2,818
|$4,612
|$5,579
|Rough
|$1,968
|$3,219
|$3,937
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,447
|$7,280
|$8,733
|Clean
|$3,985
|$6,523
|$7,841
|Average
|$3,061
|$5,009
|$6,059
|Rough
|$2,137
|$3,496
|$4,276
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,859
|$6,816
|$8,341
|Clean
|$3,459
|$6,108
|$7,490
|Average
|$2,657
|$4,691
|$5,787
|Rough
|$1,855
|$3,274
|$4,085
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,163
|$8,765
|$10,617
|Clean
|$4,627
|$7,854
|$9,534
|Average
|$3,554
|$6,032
|$7,366
|Rough
|$2,482
|$4,209
|$5,199